fox2detroit.com
Michigan State Police issue Endangered Missing Advisory for 3-year-old girl
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for a 3-year-old girl on Saturday. Police say 3-year-old Za’Niyah Alexandria Jones's biological father has not followed a court order to surrender his child to CPS. Her biological father, Wardell Tyrece Jones, is a 54-year-old male,...
fox2detroit.com
Drivers being struck by chunks of ice in Oakland County being investigated by police
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Drivers in Oakland County are reporting being hit by chunks of ice in multiple cities. The sheriff's office believes the ice chunks were purposely thrown by someone. Several drivers have reported windshield damage from being struck. According to the public information officer, five separate...
fox2detroit.com
Suspected drunken driver crashes into Royal Oak police on I-75
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - A driver believed to be drunk crashed into a Royal Oak police cruiser early Friday. The police officer was driving on I-75 near I-696 when they were hit around 12:30 a.m. The crash caused significant damage to the patrol vehicle and the at-fault driver's vehicle, and both the suspect and officer suffered minor injuries.
At least 5 drivers struck by chucks of ice in Oakland County believe incidents were intentional
Police are searching for answers after a series of suspicious and dangerous incidents in Rochester Hills left several drivers with severe damage to their vehicles over the last week.
fox2detroit.com
Suspect wanted after drivers hit with chunks of ice in Oakland County
Police are searching fort the person responsible after drivers in Oakland County have been hit with chunks of ice while driving. These incidents have happened in Rochester Hills and Oakland Township.
fox2detroit.com
Macomb County deputy comforts man along side of road after sensing something was wrong
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Macomb County Sheriff's Deputy Jacob Thorne said he could sense something was wrong when he responded to a call and saw a young man sitting back in his seat with his eyes closed. Someone had called 911 about the man sitting in the passenger...
Police looking for 3 men in connection to theft of weapons from Macomb County home [VIDEO]
Three men are wanted for questioning by sheriff’s deputies in Macomb County regarding a home burglary case last month where guns and other items were stolen.
downriversundaytimes.com
Speed trap catches unlicensed driver
TAYLOR — The patrol officer, nicknamed the Gardner White cop of speed enforcement fame, caught a speeding 20-year-old Inkster man who was found to have a suspended driver’s license. The driver was detected driving 62 mph in a 45-mph zone. He was cited and released.
Unsuspecting drivers hit by ice in areas of Rochester Hills
The Oakland County Sheriff's office thinks someone may be targeting drivers in a small area of Rochester Hills.
fox2detroit.com
14-year-old Ann Arbor girl missing since October is back with family
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - 14-year-old Samyah Nundley is back with her family after being reported missing in October 2022. Her father discovered she was gone when he went to wake her up for school on Oct. 20. He found a note she had left about harming herself. The...
fox2detroit.com
Two critically shot Friday night in separate Detroit shootings
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is investigating two unrelated critical shooting incidents on the city's west side. Detroit police are investigating a critical shooting that occurred late Friday night. Police said a 26-year-old man was sitting in his car with a 19-year-old woman near the intersection...
fox2detroit.com
Police investigate triple shooting on Detroit's northwest side
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three men in their 20s were shot, one fatally, while sitting in a car on Detroit's northwest side said the Detroit Police Department. Police said the victims were all believed to be sitting in a car in the 18200 block of Heyden St, south of 7 Mile near Evergreen Road. The circumstances are unknown to investigators at this time.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit woman's car broken into twice, steering wheel stolen while in apartment parking garage
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Twice in a week, Quashawna Wilson discovered her car was broken into while parked at her Detroit apartment. Wilson lives at Jeffersonian Apartments near the Detroit River. The parking structure at her complex is supposed to be secure and is gated, but that didn't stop thieves from hitting her car and five others.
fox2detroit.com
At least 6 suspects in dozens of crimes across Southeast Michigan arrested after Detroit standoff
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Warren Police Department announced on Wednesday that a group of suspects they say are responsible for at least 30 crimes in Wayne, Macomb, and Oakland counties were arrested after a chase and standoff in Detroit. According to police, the investigation started in January after a...
Voice News
New Baltimore man seriously injured in Chesterfield Township rollover crash
A New Baltimore man was hospitalized with serious injuries Wednesday night following a rollover crash in Chesterfield Township, police said. Chesterfield Township police and firefighters were called shortly after 7 p.m. to the 23 Mile Road overpass of Interstate 94 for a serious injury crash involving a rolled-over vehicle. Police said a 38-year-old Chesterfield Township woman was traveling on 23 Mile Road with her young son when the 65-year-old New Baltimore man, who was traveling alone, collided into her and overturned his vehicle.
96-Year-Old Michigan Man’s Home Stolen by Trusted Senior Center Employee
An employee at a Bloomfield Township senior citizens center is being accused of swindling an elderly man, tricking him into signing over his home to her. Woman Grooms Elderly Gentleman in Order to Take Advantage of Him. The 71-year-old woman who was an employee at the Bloomfield Township Senior Center...
Death of 1-year-old child in Warren spurs police investigation
Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a 1-year-old child’s death in Warren on Saturday morning, officials said. The Warren Police Department said
Shots fired in what police believe was an attempted robbery at Baymont Inn in Royal Oak Twp.
Troopers with the Michigan State Police Second District responded to a call about shots fired at the Baymont Inn on 8 Mile Road near Livernois, at around 11:15 a.m. Thursday.
DPD: 20-year-old in custody after stabbing father
Detroit police were dispatched Friday evening at approximately 8:12 pm for reports of a domestic dispute at a home in the 7600 block of Faust.
Teacher charged after written bomb threat note found at Hazel Park Junior High School
HAZEL PARK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Hazel Park Junior High School teacher has been arrested after he allegedly found a note that threatened to blow up the school and never reported it. Paul Jacobs, 40, of Livonia, has been charged with making an intentional threat to commit acts of violence against a school, school employees or students, which is a one-year misdemeanor. He was arraigned in the 43rd District Court in Hazel park on Saturday, Feb. 4. His bond was set at 10,000 and his next court date is set for Tuesday, Feb. 28.According to the Hazel Park Police Department, after the school day was over on Thursday, Feb. 2, a staff member found a piece of paper that said the school would be blown up the next day. School officials and police began investigating and discovered a teacher, Jacobs, knew about the note and did not report it.In addition, Jacobs is accused of displaying the note so other people would find it.All after-school activities were canceled that day, and K9 units were brought in to search the school. Authorities located, questioned and then arrested Jacobs.
