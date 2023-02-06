SAN ANTONIO - More people are trusting storage facilities to hold their valuable items, and it's supposed to be a safe option, but criminals are trying to capitalize on that. They're using new technological methods to get to your stuff. We've seen local cases where thieves try to clone the signal from a car's key fob using a signal amplifier or relay device to make your car think the key is close by. But as one local man found out, the technology can be used to steal much more.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO