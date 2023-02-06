ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alamo Heights, TX

foxsanantonio.com

Local family praying for family in Turkey impacted by earthquake

SAN ANTONIO - The catastrophic earthquake has one woman in San Antonio worried sick about her close Turkish relatives who have not made it out alive. Gulhan Ozdemir is clinging to hope for her family, watching for updates on Turkish television news and calling her loved ones in Malatya, one of several cities where people are displaced by the earthquake.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

South Texas Blood & Tissue in urgent need of donors

SAN ANTONIO - The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center says it has a half-day supply of type o-blood and only a day supply of all other blood types. Same-day appointments are available at the center's nine donor centers in San Antonio, New Braunfels, Boerne, Bulverde, and Victoria. For a...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Property crimes at newly constructed homes

A high-tech sting operation lands two suspected burglars behind bars tonight. We've been reporting on a series of property crimes from car break-ins to thefts throughout Bexar County. We are seeing first-hand how detectives are tracking down these criminals. Detectives with the San Antonio Police Department's Property Crimes Unit partnered...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Local food truck stolen, owner says thieves used tech to break into the storage facility

SAN ANTONIO - More people are trusting storage facilities to hold their valuable items, and it's supposed to be a safe option, but criminals are trying to capitalize on that. They're using new technological methods to get to your stuff. We've seen local cases where thieves try to clone the signal from a car's key fob using a signal amplifier or relay device to make your car think the key is close by. But as one local man found out, the technology can be used to steal much more.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Man wanted for allegedly beating up girlfriend over cell phone

ATASCOSA, Texas - A man is wanted after allegedly beating up a woman over a cell phone. The incident happened on Dec. 22, 2022 when Bexar County Sheriff's arrived at a home off Briggs Road near Interstate 35 in Atascosa. Deputies arrived and spoke with the victim who said Gabriel...
ATASCOSA, TX
foxsanantonio.com

School districts hiring more psychologists

SAN ANTONIO - This week, several school districts received funding and resources to expand their mental health services for students. On Tuesday, UTSA announced a partnership with Southwest ISD under a project called BEAMs (Behavioral, Emotional and Mental Support.) The partnership is funded with a $3.74 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education. The goal is to increase the number and diversity of school psychologists at SWISD.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
foxsanantonio.com

VIDEO: Resident files complaint after Bexar Co. deputy is seen firing 2 shots at his dog

SAN ANTONIO - A Bexar County resident said a routine stop turned into what they call "a case of racial profiling and police misconduct." The incident happened just after 5 a.m. on Oct. 14, 2022 when Patrick Horner said he was out walking his dog when a Bexar County Sheriff's deputy pulls up. Horner's dog was out without a leash and the video from his Ring camera shows the dog seeing a new face and running towards the deputy. The deputy is seen firing two shots at the dog.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
foxsanantonio.com

$3 billion in construction projects will transform downtown San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - No question about it, San Antonio is booming with business and residential growth happening well outside Loop 1604. Last month, we showed you how commercial development is transforming many San Antonio historical locations despite the economic uncertainty. But the heart of the city, the urban core, is also seeing its own development explosion. That's a good thing for you, the city and visitors.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

ChatGPT's five legendary San Antonio restaurants

SAN ANTONIO – We asked ChatGPT for five legendary restaurants in San Antonio – and to tell us a little about each. Mi Tierra Cafe y Panadería is a legendary Mexican restaurant that has been serving traditional Tex-Mex cuisine since 1941. With its colorful decor and lively atmosphere, it is considered a staple of San Antonio's vibrant cultural heritage. From its famous breakfast plates to its signature margaritas, Mi Tierra is a must-visit for anyone looking for a taste of authentic Mexican flavor.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Boerne resident claims a top prize in $20 million Supreme scratch game

AUSTIN - A Boerne resident is $20 million richer today. The person claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $20 million from the $20 Million Supreme scratch game. The ticket was bought at the M&M Food Mart off East Blanco Road in Boerne. The winner elected to remain anonymous. This...
BOERNE, TX

