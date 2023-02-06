Read full article on original website
Local family praying for family in Turkey impacted by earthquake
SAN ANTONIO - The catastrophic earthquake has one woman in San Antonio worried sick about her close Turkish relatives who have not made it out alive. Gulhan Ozdemir is clinging to hope for her family, watching for updates on Turkish television news and calling her loved ones in Malatya, one of several cities where people are displaced by the earthquake.
South Texas Blood & Tissue in urgent need of donors
SAN ANTONIO - The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center says it has a half-day supply of type o-blood and only a day supply of all other blood types. Same-day appointments are available at the center's nine donor centers in San Antonio, New Braunfels, Boerne, Bulverde, and Victoria. For a...
Property crimes at newly constructed homes
A high-tech sting operation lands two suspected burglars behind bars tonight. We've been reporting on a series of property crimes from car break-ins to thefts throughout Bexar County. We are seeing first-hand how detectives are tracking down these criminals. Detectives with the San Antonio Police Department's Property Crimes Unit partnered...
San Antonio resident claims $1 million top prize from crossword scratch ticket game
SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio resident is starting their weekend in the money. Texas Lottery officials said the resident claimed a top prize worth $1 million in the $1 million Crossword scratch ticket game. The $20 ticket was bought at the Electronic Tax Center Check CA off SW Military...
Search team believes body is inside car that drove off bridge into Guadalupe River
SEGUIN, Texas - Search crews believe the body of a driver is inside a vehicle that drove off a bridge and into Guadalupe River. The accident happened around 2 a.m. along Interstate 10 and the Guadalupe River. Witnesses told police that a car drove off the highway and possibly into...
'I DO': County will offer FREE Valentine's Day weddings at Bexar County Courthouse
SAN ANTONIO - The County Clerk's office is offering free Valentine’s Day weddings at the Bexar County courthouse next week!. The free-mass ceremony will take place on the steps of the courthouse on the north side of the building. The ceremonies will be held at the following times:. 12:01...
Local food truck stolen, owner says thieves used tech to break into the storage facility
SAN ANTONIO - More people are trusting storage facilities to hold their valuable items, and it's supposed to be a safe option, but criminals are trying to capitalize on that. They're using new technological methods to get to your stuff. We've seen local cases where thieves try to clone the signal from a car's key fob using a signal amplifier or relay device to make your car think the key is close by. But as one local man found out, the technology can be used to steal much more.
Stolen cars, guns from San Antonio may be making their way to the cartels
SAN ANTONIO - Cars and guns stolen off of San Antonio streets are reportedly heading straight to the cartels. It's a trend law enforcement is watching out for, and they're urging that you do the same. Sheriff Javier Salazar says we've seen many instances of teens breaking into cars lately.
Man wanted for allegedly beating up girlfriend over cell phone
ATASCOSA, Texas - A man is wanted after allegedly beating up a woman over a cell phone. The incident happened on Dec. 22, 2022 when Bexar County Sheriff's arrived at a home off Briggs Road near Interstate 35 in Atascosa. Deputies arrived and spoke with the victim who said Gabriel...
School districts hiring more psychologists
SAN ANTONIO - This week, several school districts received funding and resources to expand their mental health services for students. On Tuesday, UTSA announced a partnership with Southwest ISD under a project called BEAMs (Behavioral, Emotional and Mental Support.) The partnership is funded with a $3.74 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education. The goal is to increase the number and diversity of school psychologists at SWISD.
Teen opened fire on SUV during shootout in West Side neighborhood, forced school lockdown
SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio teenager was arrested on Tuesday in connection with a shootout between two vehicles that forced a lockdown of a West Side high school. The 17-year-old suspect was charged with two counts of Deadly Conduct with a Firearm. We are not naming the suspect due to him still being a minor.
Man dies, 2 others injured after motorcyclist hits pedestrians crossing West Side street
SAN ANTONIO - A man is dead and two others are injured after a motorcyclist hit two people late Wednesday crossing a West Side street. The accident happened just before 9 p.m. on North General McMullen Drive and West Martin Street. Police said the 19-year-old motorcyclist was driving down North...
VIDEO: Resident files complaint after Bexar Co. deputy is seen firing 2 shots at his dog
SAN ANTONIO - A Bexar County resident said a routine stop turned into what they call "a case of racial profiling and police misconduct." The incident happened just after 5 a.m. on Oct. 14, 2022 when Patrick Horner said he was out walking his dog when a Bexar County Sheriff's deputy pulls up. Horner's dog was out without a leash and the video from his Ring camera shows the dog seeing a new face and running towards the deputy. The deputy is seen firing two shots at the dog.
$3 billion in construction projects will transform downtown San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - No question about it, San Antonio is booming with business and residential growth happening well outside Loop 1604. Last month, we showed you how commercial development is transforming many San Antonio historical locations despite the economic uncertainty. But the heart of the city, the urban core, is also seeing its own development explosion. That's a good thing for you, the city and visitors.
Suspect intentionally runs over another man following argument on West Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for the suspect accused of running over a man with his car on the West Side. The accident happened just before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday at an apartment complex on South San Marcos near Interstate 10. Police said two men were having an argument in...
Teen arrested after shootout at nearby neighborhood forces lockdown at Brennan High
SAN ANTONIO - A 17-year-old was arrested and police are still looking for a second suspect after a shootout between two cars put a West Side high school on lockdown Tuesday afternoon. Due to the incident being about a mile from the school, officials locked Brennan High School down for...
Man shot 3 times by big rig driver during fit of road rage on Northeast Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO - Police are on the lookout for the driver of a big rig who they say shot a man during a fit of road rage on the Northeast Side. The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. off Interstate 35 near Remount Drive. Police said when they got to...
ChatGPT's five legendary San Antonio restaurants
SAN ANTONIO – We asked ChatGPT for five legendary restaurants in San Antonio – and to tell us a little about each. Mi Tierra Cafe y Panadería is a legendary Mexican restaurant that has been serving traditional Tex-Mex cuisine since 1941. With its colorful decor and lively atmosphere, it is considered a staple of San Antonio's vibrant cultural heritage. From its famous breakfast plates to its signature margaritas, Mi Tierra is a must-visit for anyone looking for a taste of authentic Mexican flavor.
Boerne resident claims a top prize in $20 million Supreme scratch game
AUSTIN - A Boerne resident is $20 million richer today. The person claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $20 million from the $20 Million Supreme scratch game. The ticket was bought at the M&M Food Mart off East Blanco Road in Boerne. The winner elected to remain anonymous. This...
REWARD: Suspect wanted after punching person trying to stop him from stealing from Macy's
SAN ANTONIO - Police are asking your help to identify a suspect who assaulted a person while recently stealing from Macy's Department Store. The robbery took place on Jan. 12 at Macy's at the Ingram Square Mall off Northwest Loop 410 near Wurzbach Road. Police said the suspect was with...
