Damar Hamlin has made it to the Super Bowl. The Buffalo Bills safety made his third appearance in Phoenix during Super Bowl week, this time on the field at State Farm Stadium prior to Sunday's game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.It's been a little more than a month since Hamlin went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati. Sunday's appearance was another milestone in his remarkable recovery.During the pregame pageantry, the NFL honored the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals training and medical staffs who assisted Hamlin, along with the staff at the University...

ARIZONA STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO