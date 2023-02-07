ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania and Missouri Chambers to swap famous home state brews and foods in Super Bowl LVII wager

By Kaylee Fuller
 5 days ago

PENNSYLVANIA AND MISSOURI (WHTM) — The Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs are competing in the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb 12. Whichever team brings home the win will also bring home some famous regional foods.

The pressure is on for both teams, as a friendly wager placed between the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry and the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry will give the winning state famous regional foods and brews from the opposing state.

What is Pennsylvania Googling: Super Bowl LVII

If the Chiefs win the Super Bowl, the PA Chamber will treat the Missouri Chamber to Yuengling beer, Hershey’s Chocolate, Peeps marshallow candies, and Giorgi mushrooms. If the Eagles win, the Missouri Chamber will treat the PA Chamber to Budweiser beer, Jack Stack’s barbeque, Burger’s Smokehouse ham and sausages, and Cherry Mash candies.

“Fly Eagles Fly,” Bernstein said.  “The Eagles have been a powerhouse all season on both sides of the ball, with Jalen Hurts leading our air and ground game supported by the best offensive line in football and future Hall of Fame center – and our favorite Kelce brother— Jason Kelce, combined with our lock-down defense and exciting special teams. Philly has a top tier organization with great leadership top-to-bottom, and one of the passionate fan bases in sports. I have every confidence that the Eagles are bringing the Lombardi trophy back to the City of Brotherly Love. We can’t wait to taste that Kansas City barbeque!”

Meet your 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show performer: Rihanna

“I never miss a chance to offer our Missouri products to anyone, but this time Pennsylvania is out of luck,” Mehan said. “One of the finest assets we ever received from Pennsylvania is Coach Andy Reid, and we are confident that he will lead Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the world-class Kansas City Chiefs team to another Super Bowl Championship! We look forward to enjoying some Philadelphia treats!”

“But, one thing we both agree on, is that Donna Kelce, mother of the Kelce brothers, should stand with her two sons Jason and Travis during the coin toss to get this game started,” Bernstein added.

Super Bowl LVII is set to kick off at State Farm Stadium at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

