ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
franklincountynow.com

Erving Police Make Arrest Following “Hands Free” Traffic Violation

(Erving, MA) Thursday evening at approximately 8 p.m., Erving Police Officer Bryant stopped a vehicle on Route 2 for a violation of the “hands free” mobile device law. During the traffic stop, officer Bryant discovered the driver had a warrant out for their arrest for “failing to appear in court.” The individual had previous criminal charges from another town.
ERVING, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy