WTOP
Another instance of antisemitism found in Montgomery Co. school
A flyer containing antisemitic language was found just after dismissal Tuesday at Northwood High School in Silver Spring, Maryland. This is the second time a hate-filled flyer has been posted in the same place at the school, according to administrators, who removed the flyer. In a letter to the school...
Bay Net
Suspected Marijuana Recovered From Student At Piccowaxen Middle School
NEWBURG, Md. – On February 9 at 11 a.m., a school administrator at Piccowaxen Middle School was made aware of a student possibly in possession of marijuana. Further investigation revealed the student was in possession of a plastic bag containing less than 10 grams of marijuana, a vape pen, and cartridges with possible marijuana residue, which was found in the student’s locker.
Bay Net
MISSING PERSON: Keaja Shamaine Weaver, Age
LEXINGTON PARK, Md – The St. Mary’s Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance locating missing person Keaja Shamaine Weaver 17 y/o B/F. She was last seen in the Lexington Park area on 2/8/23 wearing a black Northface jacket, green leggings, and blue/white Nike shoes. Anyone...
arlnow.com
UPDATED: Carjacking suspects apprehended after chase into D.C.
(Updated at 4 p.m.) A pair of suspects carjacked a vehicle in the Arlington Ridge neighborhood last night, leading to a police chase into D.C. The carjacking happened around 8:30 p.m. Saturday on the 2800 block of Fort Scott Drive, not far from Crystal City. According to initial reports, the...
Bay Net
Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Crash Killing 89-Year-Old In Anne Arundel County
GLEN BURNIE, Md. – On February 9, 2023, at approximately 10:45 p.m., officers responded to the 7300 block of E. Furnace Branch Road for a crash involving a pedestrian. The investigation revealed a pedestrian crossed the southbound lanes of E. Furnace Branch Road and a vehicle swerved to avoid hitting him.
NBC Washington
DC Elementary School Teacher Accused of Assaulting Student
D.C. police arrested a teacher accused of assaulting a student. The alleged assault happened at Langley Elementary School on T Street NW Sept. 8, investigators said. The victim's mother contacted police, telling them her child came home that day with bruises to their chest and forehead. After review of surveillance...
Bay Net
Waldorf Man Arrested After Attempting To Steal Catalytic Converter In Leonardtown
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office deputies located and arrested a Waldorf man early Thursday morning after attempting to steal a catalytic converter from a business in Leonardtown. Irving Maxwell Zorn, age 36 of Waldorf, was charged with Malicious Destruction of Property and Theft: $100...
Life Under Lockdown: Maryland residents describe the uncertainty of a 38-hour manhunt
COCKEYSVILLE – Baltimore County residents who sheltered inside of houses and businesses during a 38-hour manhunt are relieved an armed gunman has been apprehended."Luckily, it's over and it's a beautiful day," Mike Unger said. "People couldn't get in their houses. People had to stay in their houses. We had to stay in the house for a day and a half."Unger lives just up the road from where a Baltimore County Police Department detective was shot on Thursday night. Baltimore County police said that 24-year-old David Linthicum, the man wanted in connection to shooting an officer on Powers Avenue about a mile...
Detective fights for life following violent multiday manhunt in Maryland
BALTIMORE -- A detective who was gunned down during a massive manhunt that spanned across two counties is fighting for his life at a hospital in Baltimore City.In the early hours of Friday morning, he was kept alive via life support after sustaining injuries to his torso and extremities, according to Shock Trauma Chief Dr. Thomas Scalea.Law enforcement officials said he made it through a round of surgery and spent Friday evening recovering.But he will need a significant amount of reconstruction, Scalea said during a press conference held outside the hospital amid the manhunt.WJZ has learned from sources that the...
Bay Net
Calvert Public Works Highway Maintenance Division Chief Honored As Employee Of The Month
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners honored Public Works Highway Maintenance Division Chief Mark Mister as the February 2023 Employee of the Month. Mark was nominated by someone outside of his department for his above-and-beyond instruction and guidance. Mark took the time to show...
Suspect sought in DC robbery could be as young as 7 years old
WASHINGTON — DC Police are looking for a suspect after a robbery on Friday, and that suspect is believed to be between 7 to 10 years old. The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) tweeted about the robbery just before 5:30 p.m. Friday evening. Detectives claim the young suspect was accompanied...
Bay Net
Husband Of Delegate Muñoz Held At Gunpoint During Robbery At Annapolis Professional Pharmacy
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – State Delegate Rachel Muñoz has issued the following statement regarding the armed robbery her husband at Annapolis Professional Pharmacy last night. Her husband, pharmacist Andrew Muñoz, and pharmacy staff were held at gunpoint by a man who jumped the counter demanding narcotics. “I thank...
fox5dc.com
Teenager found shot to death after car crash in Prince George's County
LANDOVER HILLS, Md. - A teenager was discovered shot to death after police responded to a car crash in Prince George's County on Saturday morning. Prince George's County Police Department officials said officers responded around 12:40 a.m. to a report of a crash in the area of Parkwood Street and 72nd Avenue in Landover Hills.
15-year-old student found with gun at Maryland high school, police say
LANHAM, Md. — A 15-year-old is facing charges after police say the student was found with a gun at a high school in Prince George's County on Wednesday. The teenager is a student at DuVal High School and is facing charges of being in possession of a handgun on school property, the Prince George's County Police Department said.
Bay Net
Primary Care Practice Serves Charles County With Offices In La Plata, Bryans Road
LA PLATA, Md. – Nurse Practitioners Heather Oliver, MSN, APRN, FNP-C, and Adwoa Amponsah-Poku, DNP, CRNP, FNP-C, are the newest providers at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Group – Primary Care practice and are taking new appointments at the La Plata and Bryans Road locations. Primary...
Police: Teen found shot, dead in car in Prince George's County
LANDOVER HILLS, Md. — A reported crash in Landover Hills, Maryland, led to the discovery of a teen found shot to death inside a vehicle, police said. Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department responded to the area of Parkwood Street and 72nd Avenue for the report of a vehicle crash around 12:40 a.m.
Man Found Stabbed To Death Near District Heights Shopping Center (DEVELOPING)
One man is dead after an apparent stabbing in Prince George's County, police say. Detectives are investigating after the man was found outside the 3700 block of Donnell Drive around 10:50 a.m., Friday, Feb. 10, according to a Prince George's County Police Department spokesperson. The man was pronounced dead at...
Student facing charges after bringing handgun to high school
LANHAM, Md. (DC News Now) — A high schooler is facing charges after police said the student had a handgun in a Prince George’s County school on Tuesday. Police said that security personnel with Prince George’s County Public Schools found that a student had a gun at DuVal High School around 10:45 a.m. They searched […]
Bay Net
Three Story Home Burns To The Ground In Chesapeake Beach
CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md – On February 11, 2023 at approximately 10:12 p.m., North Beach Volunteer Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 3800 block of Dalrymple Rd. Units arrived on scene to a three-story, abandoned and unoccupied single-family home. Firefighters extinguished and cleared the scene by 1:oo...
“For the Culture” expo draws dozens in Prince George’s County
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (DC News Now) — Several Prince George’s County residents came out to celebrate black history month at the first “For The Culture” expo, celebrating Black Excellence There were panelists, food, music, and a celebration of community. “What made me come out today was black excellence. You know it’s Black History Month, you […]
