Charles County, MD

WTOP

Another instance of antisemitism found in Montgomery Co. school

A flyer containing antisemitic language was found just after dismissal Tuesday at Northwood High School in Silver Spring, Maryland. This is the second time a hate-filled flyer has been posted in the same place at the school, according to administrators, who removed the flyer. In a letter to the school...
SILVER SPRING, MD
Bay Net

Suspected Marijuana Recovered From Student At Piccowaxen Middle School

NEWBURG, Md. – On February 9 at 11 a.m., a school administrator at Piccowaxen Middle School was made aware of a student possibly in possession of marijuana. Further investigation revealed the student was in possession of a plastic bag containing less than 10 grams of marijuana, a vape pen, and cartridges with possible marijuana residue, which was found in the student’s locker.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

MISSING PERSON: Keaja Shamaine Weaver, Age

LEXINGTON PARK, Md – The St. Mary’s Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance locating missing person Keaja Shamaine Weaver 17 y/o B/F. She was last seen in the Lexington Park area on 2/8/23 wearing a black Northface jacket, green leggings, and blue/white Nike shoes. Anyone...
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
arlnow.com

UPDATED: Carjacking suspects apprehended after chase into D.C.

(Updated at 4 p.m.) A pair of suspects carjacked a vehicle in the Arlington Ridge neighborhood last night, leading to a police chase into D.C. The carjacking happened around 8:30 p.m. Saturday on the 2800 block of Fort Scott Drive, not far from Crystal City. According to initial reports, the...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

DC Elementary School Teacher Accused of Assaulting Student

D.C. police arrested a teacher accused of assaulting a student. The alleged assault happened at Langley Elementary School on T Street NW Sept. 8, investigators said. The victim's mother contacted police, telling them her child came home that day with bruises to their chest and forehead. After review of surveillance...
TAKOMA PARK, MD
CBS Baltimore

Life Under Lockdown: Maryland residents describe the uncertainty of a 38-hour manhunt

COCKEYSVILLE – Baltimore County residents who sheltered inside of houses and businesses during a 38-hour manhunt are relieved an armed gunman has been apprehended."Luckily, it's over and it's a beautiful day," Mike Unger said. "People couldn't get in their houses. People had to stay in their houses. We had to stay in the house for a day and a half."Unger lives just up the road from where a Baltimore County Police Department detective was shot on Thursday night. Baltimore County police said that 24-year-old David Linthicum, the man wanted in connection to shooting an officer on Powers Avenue about a mile...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Detective fights for life following violent multiday manhunt in Maryland

BALTIMORE -- A detective who was gunned down during a massive manhunt that spanned across two counties is fighting for his life at a hospital in Baltimore City.In the early hours of Friday morning, he was kept alive via life support after sustaining injuries to his torso and extremities, according to Shock Trauma Chief Dr. Thomas Scalea.Law enforcement officials said he made it through a round of surgery and spent Friday evening recovering.But he will need a significant amount of reconstruction, Scalea said during a press conference held outside the hospital amid the manhunt.WJZ has learned from sources that the...
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA9

15-year-old student found with gun at Maryland high school, police say

LANHAM, Md. — A 15-year-old is facing charges after police say the student was found with a gun at a high school in Prince George's County on Wednesday. The teenager is a student at DuVal High School and is facing charges of being in possession of a handgun on school property, the Prince George's County Police Department said.
LANHAM, MD
WUSA9

Police: Teen found shot, dead in car in Prince George's County

LANDOVER HILLS, Md. — A reported crash in Landover Hills, Maryland, led to the discovery of a teen found shot to death inside a vehicle, police said. Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department responded to the area of Parkwood Street and 72nd Avenue for the report of a vehicle crash around 12:40 a.m.
LANDOVER HILLS, MD
DC News Now

Student facing charges after bringing handgun to high school

LANHAM, Md. (DC News Now) — A high schooler is facing charges after police said the student had a handgun in a Prince George’s County school on Tuesday. Police said that security personnel with Prince George’s County Public Schools found that a student had a gun at DuVal High School around 10:45 a.m. They searched […]
LANHAM, MD
Bay Net

Three Story Home Burns To The Ground In Chesapeake Beach

CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md – On February 11, 2023 at approximately 10:12 p.m., North Beach Volunteer Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 3800 block of Dalrymple Rd. Units arrived on scene to a three-story, abandoned and unoccupied single-family home. Firefighters extinguished and cleared the scene by 1:oo...
CHESAPEAKE BEACH, MD

