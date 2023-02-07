ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

WFAA

Jury finds dad guilty of capital murder for driving son away from Garland store after allegedly shooting, killing 3 teens

DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — A Dallas County jury has found a North Texas father guilty of capital murder for his role in the shooting death of three teens in Garland. The jury deliberated for about four hours in the murder trial for Richard Acosta Jr., who was accused of being the getaway driver for his son, Abel Acosta, after Abel allegedly shot and killed three teenagers at a Texaco convenience store in December of 2021.
GARLAND, TX
CBS DFW

Man found with fatal gunshot wound to head behind dumpster

OAK CLIFF (CBSDFW.COM) - Homicide detectives are investigating after officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the head behind a dumpster in the 220 block of East Overton Road.Police said he died at the scene on Feb. 8. The Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office has yet to determine the man's identity. The investigation is ongoing and documented under case number 022347-2023.Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective John Valdez with the Homicide Unit at 214.671.3623 or by email at john.valdez@dallaspolice.gov.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Man Believed to Have Fatally Shot Twin Daughters, 12, Before Killing Himself

A Navarro County man is believed to have fatally shot his twin daughters Thursday before killing himself, the sheriff's department says. According to a statement from Navarro County Sheriff Elmer Tanner, deputies were dispatched to a welfare call 18000 block of Northwest 3360, in the Brushie Prairie community of Frost, after a woman said she heard a gunshot inside her home.
NAVARRO COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Accused shooter's father Richard Acosta Jr. found guilty of capital murder

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - While a 15-year-old accused shooter remains in hiding, his father is now headed to prison for life without parole, for a triple murder where prosecutors described the evidence as some of the most horrific they had ever seen.A jury convicted Richard Acosta Jr., 34, of capital murder Friday in a Dallas courtroom. Prosecutors argued Acosta drove his son to and from a convenience store the night after Christmas in 2021, where Abel Acosta shot and killed three teen boys, and wounded a fourth.Video from security cameras showed him parked in front of the store, while his shirtless...
GARLAND, TX
CBS DFW

Fentanyl poisoning victim says 3 recent deaths haven't stopped student drug use

CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 14-year-old girl who says she was a victim of fentanyl poisoning recalls feeling as if she would die."You start sweating a lot. You get really paranoid," she said.The symptoms, she said, were common when taking pills students referred to as "percs," a reference to the medication Percocet.She says drugs were everywhere at R. L. Turner High School in Carrollton where she was a student, until recently. Federal court records reveal an investigation by local police working with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration found a local drug house supplying students there with fentanyl tainted pills linked to...
CARROLLTON, TX
wbap.com

Richard Acosta, Jr. Found Guilty in Murder of Three Garland Teens

(WBAP/KLIF) — Jurors have found a Garland man guilty of capital murder in connection with the murder of three teenagers over a year ago. 34-year old Richard Acosta, Jr. testified this week that he had no idea that his then 14-year-old son Abel had a gun, or that he allegedly fired shots into a Garland convenience store.
GARLAND, TX
fox4news.com

Man shot at SMU Boulevard apartment complex, suspect not in custody

DALLAS - Dallas police responded to a call for a shooting at an apartment complex on SMU Boulevard Thursday morning. DPD says the adult male victim was shot at the Mockingbird Flats apartments. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police say the suspect is not...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

2 years after I-35 pileup, families of victims' still searching for answers

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — It's been exactly two years since the deadly pileup on Interstate 35 in Fort Worth took the lives of six people and injured dozens more."Prankster to the max, funny as ever, sincere, loving, family man," said Bobbie Hector.That's how Bobbie Hector and Patsy McCormick describe their brother Michael Wells. Michael was one of the six people who died in the over 130-vehicle pileup on Interstate 35 in Fort Worth on February 11, 2021 after freezing rain and sleet left roads across North Texas slick and icy. "This was such a preventable accident and such a senseless death...
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

WFAA

