Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
History Uncovered: Hidden on Oak StreetTrisha FayeRoanoke, TX
Popular grocery chain to open third store in Frisco as grocery war heats up in North TexasAsh JurbergFrisco, TX
Arlington chef is in the running to become Gordon Ramsay's Next Level ChefKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DArlington, TX
Dallas Hotspot: Crowds Line Up for Over an Hour for These Hot Dogs! Is it Worth it?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Popular waffle and icecream chain to open 3 new locations in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Related
Man found guilty in 2021 Garland shooting that left 3 teens dead. But his teen son, the suspected gunman, remains at large
Richard Acosta Jr., who was accused of serving as a getaway driver for his teenage son, has been convicted of capital murder. But his son Abel Acosta has not been found.
fox4news.com
Dallas police arrest 3 men for attempted carjacking in which suspect was shot
DALLAS - Dallas police have arrested three men in connection with an attempted carjacking back in December that resulted in one of the suspects being shot. The shooting happened back on December 30, 2022, in the 5600 block of Lovers Lane, between Inwood and the Dallas North Tollway, just west of University Park.
Jury finds dad guilty of capital murder for driving son away from Garland store after allegedly shooting, killing 3 teens
DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — A Dallas County jury has found a North Texas father guilty of capital murder for his role in the shooting death of three teens in Garland. The jury deliberated for about four hours in the murder trial for Richard Acosta Jr., who was accused of being the getaway driver for his son, Abel Acosta, after Abel allegedly shot and killed three teenagers at a Texaco convenience store in December of 2021.
fox4news.com
Man found shot to death in vehicle that had been towed, Dallas police say
DALLAS - Dallas police are asking the public for help after a body was discovered inside a car that had been towed. DPD says the man's body was found in the backseat of the car on Halifax Street. He had at least one gunshot wound. The death has been ruled...
Man found with fatal gunshot wound to head behind dumpster
OAK CLIFF (CBSDFW.COM) - Homicide detectives are investigating after officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the head behind a dumpster in the 220 block of East Overton Road.Police said he died at the scene on Feb. 8. The Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office has yet to determine the man's identity. The investigation is ongoing and documented under case number 022347-2023.Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective John Valdez with the Homicide Unit at 214.671.3623 or by email at john.valdez@dallaspolice.gov.
3 arrested, 1 wanted after victim seriously injured in robbery in Fort Worth, police say
TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — Three suspects are in custody, and one is wanted in connection with an aggravated robbery that resulted in serious injuries for a victim in Fort Worth, officials say. The Fort Worth Police Department (FWDP) said after two of the suspects were involved in a drive-by...
fox4news.com
Carrollton suspect accused of leading fentanyl ring that led to deaths of students appears in court
CARROLLTON, Texas - One of the two people arrested for reportedly dealing deadly drugs to middle and high school students faced a judge in federal court Friday. The drugs were tied to ten overdoses in Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD. Magaly Mejia Cano waived her right to a probable cause hearing. Cameras...
fox4news.com
Garland Convenience Store Shooting: Accused shooter’s father found guilty, sentenced to life in prison
Richard Acosta was found guilty of capital murder in the shooting on Dec. 26, 2021 that killed 14-year-old Xavier Gonzalez, 17-year-old Rafael Garcia and 16-year-old Ivan Noyala. The accused shooter, Abel Acosta, is still on the run.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Believed to Have Fatally Shot Twin Daughters, 12, Before Killing Himself
A Navarro County man is believed to have fatally shot his twin daughters Thursday before killing himself, the sheriff's department says. According to a statement from Navarro County Sheriff Elmer Tanner, deputies were dispatched to a welfare call 18000 block of Northwest 3360, in the Brushie Prairie community of Frost, after a woman said she heard a gunshot inside her home.
Accused shooter's father Richard Acosta Jr. found guilty of capital murder
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - While a 15-year-old accused shooter remains in hiding, his father is now headed to prison for life without parole, for a triple murder where prosecutors described the evidence as some of the most horrific they had ever seen.A jury convicted Richard Acosta Jr., 34, of capital murder Friday in a Dallas courtroom. Prosecutors argued Acosta drove his son to and from a convenience store the night after Christmas in 2021, where Abel Acosta shot and killed three teen boys, and wounded a fourth.Video from security cameras showed him parked in front of the store, while his shirtless...
Navarro County man allegedly kills daughters and self, police say
NAVARRO COUNTY, Texas — The Navarro County Sheriff's Office is investigating the deaths of a man and his twin daughters following a hostage situation Thursday. Police were called about a welfare concern in the 18000 block of NW 3360 in Frost, Texas in the Brushie Prairie community. The caller,...
Fentanyl poisoning victim says 3 recent deaths haven't stopped student drug use
CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 14-year-old girl who says she was a victim of fentanyl poisoning recalls feeling as if she would die."You start sweating a lot. You get really paranoid," she said.The symptoms, she said, were common when taking pills students referred to as "percs," a reference to the medication Percocet.She says drugs were everywhere at R. L. Turner High School in Carrollton where she was a student, until recently. Federal court records reveal an investigation by local police working with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration found a local drug house supplying students there with fentanyl tainted pills linked to...
wbap.com
Richard Acosta, Jr. Found Guilty in Murder of Three Garland Teens
(WBAP/KLIF) — Jurors have found a Garland man guilty of capital murder in connection with the murder of three teenagers over a year ago. 34-year old Richard Acosta, Jr. testified this week that he had no idea that his then 14-year-old son Abel had a gun, or that he allegedly fired shots into a Garland convenience store.
KWTX
Texas Rangers investigating murder-suicide in Navarro County; father allegedly killed twin girls
FROST, Texas (KWTX) - The man who allegedly shot his two twin daughters dead before killing himself on Thursday, Feb. 9, in Navarro County was identified by the sheriff’s office on Friday as Larry Thompson. KWTX independently confirmed the slain girls were Nevaeh and Heaven Sadler. A GoFundMe account...
fox4news.com
Investigation connects suspects in drive-by that injured 8-year-old to Fort Worth beating
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are looking for two suspects connected to a brutal beating and a drive-by shooting that injured an 8-year-old in North Richland Hills. Police said the aggravated assault happened in early December while a man and his friend were walking along Morton Street in Fort Worth.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
14-Year-Old Sentenced to 26 Years for Shooting, Killing Man at Fort Worth Grocery Store
A 14-year-old has been sentenced to 26 years for shooting and killing a man outside of a Fort Worth grocery store last summer. In the eight months since Spenser Slavik, 36, was killed, his friend Travis Dehorney still has questions. “I ask God every day why he sent someone to...
fox4news.com
Man shot at SMU Boulevard apartment complex, suspect not in custody
DALLAS - Dallas police responded to a call for a shooting at an apartment complex on SMU Boulevard Thursday morning. DPD says the adult male victim was shot at the Mockingbird Flats apartments. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police say the suspect is not...
Man wounded in Crandall home invasion shooting
Crandall police are looking for the home intruders who shot a man last night while pistol-whipping another. Three men burst into a home on West Vanston Street and at least one opened fire, wounding one man in the leg.
2 years after I-35 pileup, families of victims' still searching for answers
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — It's been exactly two years since the deadly pileup on Interstate 35 in Fort Worth took the lives of six people and injured dozens more."Prankster to the max, funny as ever, sincere, loving, family man," said Bobbie Hector.That's how Bobbie Hector and Patsy McCormick describe their brother Michael Wells. Michael was one of the six people who died in the over 130-vehicle pileup on Interstate 35 in Fort Worth on February 11, 2021 after freezing rain and sleet left roads across North Texas slick and icy. "This was such a preventable accident and such a senseless death...
Dallas Police investigating incidents of someone posing as cop, pulling people over
Dallas police say they have investigated recent incidents where suspects have used red and blue lights on their vehicles to cut through traffic and even pull people over.
WFAA
Dallas, TX
54K+
Followers
363
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
Dallas local newshttps://www.wfaa.com/
Comments / 0