DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - While a 15-year-old accused shooter remains in hiding, his father is now headed to prison for life without parole, for a triple murder where prosecutors described the evidence as some of the most horrific they had ever seen.A jury convicted Richard Acosta Jr., 34, of capital murder Friday in a Dallas courtroom. Prosecutors argued Acosta drove his son to and from a convenience store the night after Christmas in 2021, where Abel Acosta shot and killed three teen boys, and wounded a fourth.Video from security cameras showed him parked in front of the store, while his shirtless...

GARLAND, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO