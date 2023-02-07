Prosecutors seek death penalty against Florida man for ‘merciless and cruel’ slaying of deputy on Christmas Eve

Read full article on original website
Related
Jury finds Century man guilty of killing cousin
CENTURY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man is going to prison for killing his cousin in 2020. An Escambia County jury found Jaran Myles guilty of first degree murder. Myles was sentenced to life in prison. Myles shot and killed Joseph Christopher Smith in Century on November 30th, 2020. Two others were injured in the shooting […]
niceville.com
Walton school resource deputy fired and arrested, accused of solicitation of minor
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. — A school resource deputy working at a school in Walton County has been arrested and charged for the alleged solicitation of a minor, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office has announced. According to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), Artie Rodriguez, 52, a WCSO school...
wdhafm.com
Florida Man Picks A REALLY Bad Hiding Spot For His Meth
DATELINE – Crestview FL. Let’s consider the saga of Florida Man Timothy Holt. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office reported that recently investigators with the Multi-Agency Drug Task Force entered a residence on Wingard Street in Crestview after executing a narcotics search warrant. Once inside, that’s where they encountered Holt who was said to be in possession of over one kilogram of crystal methamphetamine.
WEAR
Former Warrington Middle School dean faces new charge after court appearance
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The former dean of Warrington Middle School is facing a new charge after appearing in court Friday. Darreyel Laster is now charged with contributing to the delinquency or dependency of a child. He faces three other charges, including lewd and lascivious behavior involving a minor. Laster...
WEAR
UPDATE: Investigators locate missing woman's body after kayak overturned in Destin Harbor
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office says the missing kayaker's body has been found deceased Sunday. Deputies says the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission is investigating this case and will release any additional information as it becomes available. --------------------------- ORIGINAL STORY:. OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Florida...
Missing Okaloosa Co. kayaker found dead
UPDATE (2:07 p.m.): The missing woman has been found dead, according to officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for a woman who went missing after her kayak overturned Saturday. According to officials, two people were in a kayak near […]
Panama City Beach woman sentenced for trafficking drugs
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bay County jury took just 19 minutes to convict a Panama City Beach woman of fentanyl and heroin trafficking. 55-year-old Stephanie Anne Hoskins was selling people heroin mixed with fentanyl, without their knowledge. Drug dealers often cut heroin with other substances to make more money. But, fentanyl is far […]
Deputy pins Florida drug trafficking suspect’s hand under patrol vehicle during arrest: Report
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, a drug trafficking suspect was apprehended by a deputy accidentally rolling his patrol vehicle on the suspect’s hand. On Feb. 8, deputies said they saw a gold jeep Wrangler run a stop sign at the intersection of Hollywood Ave., and Massachusetts Ave. As […]
Andalusia Star News
Parole denied in 1985 Andalusia murder
The Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles again denied parole to Charles C. McCrory after a hearing this week. McCrory is currently serving a life sentence in the Alabama Department of Corrections for the May 31, 1985 murder of his wife, Julie Bonds McCrory, at her home on Lori Lane in Andalusia. McCrory will not be up for parole reconsideration for another five years.
WEAR
Sheriff's office recognizes five active missing person cases in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The sheriff's office has shared five missing person cases this week that are still active in Escambia County in honor of National Missing Persons Day. National Missing Persons Day is held on Feb. 3 and is a day "that brings additional awareness of people who are missing to hopefully increase the chances of them being found."
wdhn.com
Geneva County man arrested in Florida facing drug charges
POPLAR SPRINGS, Fla (WDHN) — A Slocomb man was arrested in Holmes County after deputies say he admitted to having drugs in the car during a traffic stop. According to the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, on February 9, deputies with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office performed a traffic stop on Highway 173, north of Highway 2.
WJHG-TV
Man arrested for misconduct with minors
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Beach Police Department announced the arrest of 45-year-old Jason Everette Wasserman of Panama City Beach. Wasserman was charged with three counts of traveling to meet a minor, three counts of solicitation of a minor, three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a child, and one count of unlawful use of a two-way communication device.
WEAR
Report: Pensacola woman faces 14 counts after fight at apartment, biting deputies
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 20-year-old Pensacola woman faces over 10 charges after assaulting officers following an altercation at an apartment, according to an arrest report. Battery - Domestic Violence (3 counts) Aggravated Assault - Domestic Violence (5 counts) Child Abuse (2 counts) Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer (3...
Pensacola woman allegedly bites deputies, tries to steal stun gun: Deputies
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola woman is behind bars after allegedly getting into a fight during which she allegedly threw a kettlebell weight, a wine bottle and kitchen knives at victims and then allegedly bit deputies several times, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Katoria Latrice Garrett, 20, was charged with three […]
WEAR
Walton County school resource deputy terminated, charged with relationship with student
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- A Walton County Sheriff's Office school resource deputy has been terminated after being charged Friday with engaging in a romantic relationship with a student, according to the Walton County Sheriff's Office. Artie Rodriguez, 52, was immediately removed from his position as a school resource deputy at...
WEAR
Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson appointed to Medical Examiners Commission
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of seven people to the Medical Examiners Commission Friday, which includes Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson. The Commission interacts with local, state and federal agencies in an effort to enhance medical examiners’ role of assisting the citizens of Florida...
WEAR
National 'swatting' trend hits Pensacola school, sheriff looks to charge culprit
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A disturbing trend happening across the nation hit close to home Wednesday for parents and students at Pensacola Catholic High School. An "active shooter" alert was sent out Wednesday morning but quickly canceled after authorities learned it was a hoax. "Swatting" refers to a false report that...
WALA-TV FOX10
Body camera video released in deadly ECSO deputy-involved shooting
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - Newly released body camera video -- shows the moments a man was shot and killed by Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies following a standoff last October. The Florida State Attorney clearing deputies in the case after reviewing the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s investigation of the deputy-involved shooting of Colin West.
WEAR
44-year-old Pace man charged with molesting girl
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 44-year-old Pace man is charged with molesting a girl in Santa Rosa County. Thaddaus Austin Brigham was arrested Wednesday and charged with sexual battery (domestic violence). The victim is between ages 12-18. According to the arrest report, the incidents took place between October 2022...
‘He’s shooting at us, run’ Lillian veterinarian recovering after bizarre weekend shooting
Lillian veterinarian, Dr. Susan Wells, is recovering after being shot over the weekend while attending a hunting dog competition near Dothan.
Law & Crime
New York City, NY
105K+
Followers
13K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT
LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.https://lawandcrime.com/
Comments / 4