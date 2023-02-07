ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWD

Young Consumers Blame Social Media for Irresponsible Shopping Habits

By Alexandra Pastore
WWD
WWD
 5 days ago

New data found in a consumer behavior survey conducted by Clever for Real Estate Witch finds Millennials and Gen Z shoppers are extremely susceptible to social media marketing practices with more than 80 percent of these shoppers admitting they made a purchase after seeing an ad on a social media platform.

The company’s survey, which aimed to discover today’s shopping habits and attitudes toward marketing across all generations, found that when it comes to targeting Millennial and Gen Z shoppers, TikTok stars, YouTube streamers and Instagram influencers are extremely effective vehicles for advertising, driving millions of young consumers to make impulse purchases at four times the rate of Baby Boomers.

More from WWD

Among the leading marketing trends on social media, Clever’s report shows that video ads perform extremely well with Gen Z and Millennials on social media. The researchers of the report draw an important distinction here between TV ads and video ads on social media, finding that while Americans as a whole claim TV ads are the most influential, data shows that social media advertising is more influential in driving people to make a purchase over TV.

Given 52 percent of Gen Z and 48 percent of Millennials — nearly three times more likely than Baby Boomers — have engaged with online video ads in the last year, Clever’s researchers say adding video elements is a very effective tactic for advertisers. Video ads that Americans find funny are consumers’ top choice, finding them to be more memorable. Informative ads were close behind.

Looking specifically at Gen Z consumers, the report finds 66 percent of respondents feel their own generation is the most irresponsible with money with 71 percent also agreeing that Gen Z is the most susceptible generation when it comes to social media ads. And in addition to making impulse purchases prompted by social media, nearly one in five Gen Z respondents say they would submit their information online to an unfamiliar brand if an influencer recommended they do so, compared to 13 percent of Americans overall.

To that end, Gen Z respondents told the company they are “not thrilled with their habit of spending time and money on social media.” More than half (51 percent) of Gen Z also say social media has not been good for society, compared to 40 percent of Millennials and 41 percent of Baby Boomers.

As the Super Bowl approaches with new ads scheduled, Clever’s data shows that Millennials are the generation most likely to watch for the commercials with 33 percent saying they do so. Overall, about 41 percent of Americans say they’re more likely to buy a product advertised during the Super Bowl.

Best of WWD

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Lindsay Lohan Glows in Draped Bronze Top at Christian Siriano’s Fall 2023 NYFW Show

Lindsay Lohan went for metallic elegance at Christian Siriano‘s runway show on Thursday in New York City, where she sat in the front row wearing the Ombré Wing Sleeve Top and the Ombré Wide Leg Trouser from the designer’s pre-fall 2023 collection. Lohan’s bronze-colored ensemble included a shirt with a matching tiered overlay mimicking a shawl, and matching trousers. The overlay cascaded over her shoulders and down her back, creating a chic train.More from WWDKuon Men's Fall 2023Terry Singh Men's Fall 2023Inside the Document Journal x Loewe NYFW Party Siriano told WWD in December that holiday parties and events were his inspiration...
WWD

Jay-Z and Blue Ivy Pay Tribute to Hip Hop in Roc Nation and Tupac Shakur Hoodies at Super Bowl 2023

Jay-Z and Blue Ivy made a casual arrival to the 2023 Super Bowl on Sunday in Glendale, Arizona, ready for the big game. The daddy-daughter pair chose hoodies and sunglasses. Jay-Z‘s outfit made a nod to his entertainment agency, Roc Nation, wearing a black hoodie with the company’s name and the words “Super Bowl” donning the front. He completed his look with a pair of black round-frame sunglasses. Blue Ivy wore a shirt with an image of Tupac, with a photo of the late West Coast rapper in a bandana adorning the center. Overtop, she wore a black hoodie. More...
GLENDALE, AZ
WWD

Lindsay Lohan Cheers on Siblings as They Walk Christian Siriano

Lindsay Lohan played the role of proud sister Wednesday evening at Christian Siriano’s runway show, where both of her siblings took to the runway.  Lohan caused a stir when she arrived, where she posed for photos with early Aughts star Julia Stiles and “Abbot Elementary” creator and actress Quinta Brunson, who wore a Siriano gown when she won a Golden Globe earlier this year. The unlikely trio did their photo due diligence before taking their seats in the front row, surrounded by pink and red roses on the runway. More from WWDL'Agence RTW Fall 2023Front Row at Christian Siriano RTW Fall 2023Christian...
WWD

Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes Suits Up in Plaid Prints and Edgy Oakley Sunglasses for Super Bowl 2023 Arrival

Patrick Mahomes made a sharp arrival to Super Bowl 2023 in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday. For the big game, the MVP player arrived in a suit. Mahomes’ plaid suit consisted of a blazer, a waistcoat and matching trousers. The jacket had sharp lapels and the waistcoat was adorned with black buttons. Underneath his ensemble, he wore a white button-up top and a classic navy tie with light blue spots. More from WWDShakira's Style Evolution Through the Years'Wednesday' Costumes From Season 1 on Netflix: The Standout StylesCelebrities at the Super Bowl LVI: See the Photos To coordinate, he wore a pair of black...
KANSAS CITY, MO
WWD

The Shopping List: 12 Beauty Products WWD Shop Editors Purchased Online This Month

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. As WWD Shop editors, we devote several hours each week to test the latest product launches from established and emerging beauty brands. Step into our offices, and you’ll see a smattering of products that range from tiny vials of skin care lab samples to large boxes that hold next month’s hot new hair tool. These press samples allow us to pen honest testing reviews of products, as we did recently for Sunday Riley’s new niacinamide serum and Charlotte Tilbury’s latest...
WWD

Rihanna’s Best Beauty Looks Over The Years

This Sunday, Rihanna will take to the Super Bowl LVII stage to make her long-awaited musical comeback. The 34-year-old artist, Fenty Beauty founder and new mother has long been praised for her bold beauty looks and sartorial savvy (and was even the subject of her then-friend, now-boyfriend A$AP Rocky’s 2013 hit “Fashion Killa”). More from WWDRihanna's Best Beauty Looks Over the YearsMiss Universe National Costumes 2023: All the LooksInside the Beauty Inc Awards Breakfast 2022 Now, fans far and wide are eagerly anticipating Rihanna’s return to the stage during Sunday’s big game, which will see the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia...
GLENDALE, AZ
WWD

Et Ochs RTW Fall 2023

Time upstate may have inspired Michelle Ochs in the pre-season, but fall sees her firmly back in New York City, where a look out the window of her office and all the construction happening inspired her to interpret workwear in a new way. “We are firmly back to work now,” Ochs said at a preview. “But what does that new wardrobe look like?”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Ulla Johnson RTW Fall 2023

The new sensuality, the big reveal, the cling thing — whatever you want to call it, many of the early runway shows at New York Fashion Week are moving in a similar direction with sexy yet refined, sheer and body-skimming silhouettes, lots of black, slits, slashes and shine. Ulla...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Philadelphia Eagles Star Fletcher Cox’s Super Bowl Outfit Embraces High-shine Metallics With Silver Suit and Delicate Shirt for Super Bowl 2023

Fletcher Cox arrived in Arizona for the 2023 NFL Super Bowl on Sunday between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, in a literally shining suit. The Eagles defensive tackle wore a metallic silver suit with a gray T-shirt underneath. He coordinated the outfit with white sneakers. He accessorized with a silver Cuban link chain and a black backpack.More from WWDBrit Awards Red Carpet 2023'The Masked Singer' Season 9 Costumes Include a Studded Horse, a Bejeweled Medusa and Gnome With Floral AppliquéNFL Honors Red Carpet 2023 Fetes Kelly Clarkson, Tiffany Haddish, Joe Burrow & More Cox’s football career began gaining traction...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WWD

Anna Sui RTW Fall 2023

“I saw this picture of ‘Baby’ Jane Holzer dancing at The Peppermint Lounge, and she’s there in her couture outfit dancing — everybody else that went [in the ‘60s] were the Rolling Stones and The Beatles. It was such a scene, but it was really just this little Italian restaurant on 45th Street that the sons of the owner turned into a nightclub, and it became the hottest nightclub in the world,” Anna Sui said during a preview, ahead of her intimate Saturday evening runway show.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Area RTW Spring 2023

It was 2 p.m. on a Saturday at a venue in the shadow of the United Nations, of all places, and the crystal bra tops, HotPants and minidresses were out in full force. Piotrek Panszczyk and Beckett Fogg’s Area has become a buzzy show all right. The brand is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, and it’s going global. Blackpink’s Lisa has been wearing it on tour (“I didn’t even have to do custom, she bought it all,” Panszczyk said), opening up the Asian market, and the Middle East is picking it up, too, adding to a roster of retail accounts in the U.S., including Nordstrom and Fwrd, as well as e-comm players like Mytheresa and Matchesfashion.
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Lil Dre Takes a Flying Leap in Kenzo’s Latest Campaign

AIRBORNE: Lil Dre, a well-known New York skateboarder and budding musician, celebrated his birthday by modeling in Kenzo’s spring advertising campaign and demonstrating his athleticism by leaping in the air. “The Kenzo shoot went really great and it was a fun experience,” he related. “The Kenzo team treated me nice and got me cupcakes and Champagne.More from WWDKenzo Men's Fall 2023Backstage at Kenzo Men's Fall 2023Kenzo Men's Spring 2023 “I think Kenzo brings a bright and unique vibe when anyone wears their clothes, no matter what,” he added. The coed campaign, which breaks Friday on the French brand’s social channels, was shot mostly...
WWD

TikTok Sensation Golloria George on Beauty’s Inclusivity Problem — and How Brands Can Do Better

Golloria George is making her voice heard. More from WWDMiss Universe National Costumes 2023: All the LooksInside the Beauty Inc Awards Breakfast 2022A Look at Bleached Brows, Then and Now The 21-year-old Austin, Texas, native is harnessing her platform of more than 943,000 TikTok followers to revive the discourse surrounding shade inclusivity — a matter which had a cultural reckoning in the late 2010s, tacitly understood by many as unfinished to this day. “Tone inclusivity is literally the bare minimum,” said a disappointed George in a January TikTok video, in which she tested Essence’s new Keep Me Covered Foundation, the...
AUSTIN, TX
WWD

Natori RTW Fall 2023

Inspired by the resurgence of the Orient Express (due to set sail in 2026), Josie Natori leaned into travel-friendly, chic wardrobing designed to cover “the must-have items every capsule wardrobe needs for any season.”. “We took a big shift — I think the customer wants more curated items now....
WWD

Sam Smith Bounces on Brit Awards Red Carpet in Custom Latex Look by Harri

GOING VIRAL: Sam Smith made a dramatic fashion statement on the red carpet of the Brit Awards at The O2 Arena on Saturday night. The British singer wore an all-black custom-made latex outfit by the London-based fashion label Harri, founded by London College of Fashion MA Fashion graduate Harikrishnan Keezhathil Surendran Pillai.More from WWDBrit Awards Red Carpet 2023NFL Honors Red Carpet 2023 Fetes Kelly Clarkson, Tiffany Haddish, Joe Burrow & MorePhotos of Seth Rogen's Style The specially made outfit Smith wore had a dramatic shoulders and thighs design. The singer, who was nominated in the Best Artist category this year and is...
WWD

Shopify Extends Services and Functionality

Shopify has unveiled its “Winter ’23 Shopify Editions,” spelling out more than 100 new product additions and updates for merchants and developers ranging from faster checkouts and deliveries to search improvements. Many of the new features are geared to enhance the shopping experience on the Shop app, increase engagement with brands, grow e-commerce revenues and provide merchants ways to customize their presence inside Shop. More from WWDArea RTW Fall 2023Eckhaus Latta RTW Fall 2023PatBo RTW Fall 2023 Shop, Shopify’s consumer-facing app launched in 2020, enables consumers to browse and shop brands and retailers on Shopify. Editions is Shopify’s biannual unveiling of new functions...
WWD

Pet Fashion Brand K9Wear Inks Deal for Series A Investments

Dog fashion company K9Wear Inc. is eyeing a growth trajectory and has teamed up with Frank Cammarata, a New England businessman and principal and chief executive officer of The Enjoiya Group, which was previously Camtrade Footwear, for a Series A partnership deal. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.More from WWDLooks Celebrating KitchenAid's Reveal of Hibiscus as Color of the YearA Closer Look at the Fashion in Netflix's 'You People'Critics Choice Awards 2023 Red Carpet Arrivals James Straggas, CEO and founder of K9Wear, said in a statement that partnering with Cammarata will enable the company “to grow at an accelerated rate.” The company...
WWD

Why Athletes Are Beauty’s Buzzy New Spokespeople

The convergence of beauty and sports is having a moment. While sports and fashion have long intersected — from five-time NBA champion Dennis Rodman’s enigmatic, gender-bending style through the ‘90s, to NBA players’ widely watched tunnel outfits — the synergy between athletes and beauty may be in its relative infancy, but consumers are starting to pay attention. More from WWDMiss Universe National Costumes 2023: All the LooksInside the Beauty Inc Awards Breakfast 2022A Look at Bleached Brows, Then and Now Granted, sports fans aren’t yet creating Instagram accounts documenting the beauty moves of their favorite athletes as they have begun to...
WWD

The Well Will Open Its First Residential Location in Miami in December 2024

Wellness destination The Well on Thursday said that it will open its first residential outpost in Bay Harbor Islands, Miami, in December 2024 in collaboration with Terra, a Miami-based real estate development company. The announcement follows the recent opening of The Well’s fourth location and second collaboration with Auberge at its Chileno Bay resort in Los Cabos, Mexico.  The Well, which has outposts in Flatiron, New York City; Washington, Connecticut; Los Cabos, Mexico, and Pérez Zeledón, Costa Rica, has nine new locations in the pipeline including this multiuse concept. This follows a 158 percent year-over-year growth for the brand. More from WWDMiss...
MIAMI, FL
WWD

WWD

46K+
Followers
30K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy