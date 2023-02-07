Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Our 5 Favorite Pho Restaurants in PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerPennsylvania State
Owner of 54-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall Urges Its Demolition and RedevelopmentJoel EisenbergHarrisburg, PA
Craving a Sandwich? These Are Best Sandwich Shops in HarrisburgMelissa FrostHarrisburg, PA
Some of The Best Markets to Visit in Lancaster Are in Rural Areas [If you know, you know]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
3 Sweet Dessert Spots in Lancaster, PA [Valentine's Day Treats]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Related
tourcounsel.com
Colonial Park Mall | Shopping mall in Pennsylvania
Colonial Park Mall is a shopping mall in Lower Paxton Township, Pennsylvania, about 3 miles (4.8 km) NE of Harrisburg. Located at the northeast corner of U.S. Route 22 and Colonial Road in the Colonial Park CDP just east of Interstate 83 and south of Interstate 81, it serves the eastern and northern suburbs of the Harrisburg metropolitan area.
lebtown.com
Lebanon County Job Listings: February 10, 2023
Service Technician (BHM Farm Equipment, Inc.) BHM Farm Equipment is seeking a Service Technician to work at its family owned and operated business in Annville. Work authorization is required, and at least one year of diesel engine repair experience is preferred. Three years prior experience recommended. This is a full-time job with 10-hour shifts that pays $20-25 per hour. Benefits include: Health insurance, Paid time off, Retirement plan, and Vision insurance. Apply here.
Harrisburg Mall planned for demolition, shoppers react
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The area where the Harrisburg Mall sits could look completely different in a few years. On Tuesday, the owners of the 50-year-old complex submitted redevelopment plans that would demolish most of the mall. “I’m not super surprised that they’re thinking about closing it down," said Sasha...
pahomepage.com
Harrisburg Mall owners propose demolition, redevelopment
Harrisburg Mall owners propose demolition, redevelopment. Harrisburg Mall owners propose demolition, redevelopment. Prom held to give those with special needs a ‘Night …. Prom held to give those with special needs a ‘Night to Shine’. A tribute to Jerry Baum. Veteran serving his community with his dog alongside.
WGAL
Barn fire in Lancaster County
A crew was on the scene of a barn fire in Lancaster County. Around 8:30 fire fighters responded to a barn fire at a dairy farm in Bart Township. The fire was on White Oak Road in Bart Township. The owners removed all of the cows that had been inside...
Fleet feet opens new store in Dauphin County
A sneaker store has opened its doors on the East Shore. Shelby and Fred Joslyn opened a Fleet Feet store on the West Shore in 2015. And on Thursday, the couple opened Fleet Feet Harrisburg on the East Shore in the High Pointe Commons shopping center at 4640 High Pointe Blvd. in Swatara Township. The Joslyns, originally from New York, moved to the area eight years ago to open their first Fleet Feet store.
abc27.com
New ‘Next Gen’ Dunkin opens in Lancaster County
LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — A new ‘Next Gen’ Dunkin officially opened its doors to the public on Wednesday, Feb. 8 in Lititz. The new Dunkin is owned and operated by Dunkin franchisee Eddie and Parth Delvadia, who currently own six different Dunkin locations across Pennsylvania. According to...
abc27.com
Where to get the best pizza in the Midstate, according to Yelp
(WHTM) — It’s National Pizza Day, a day where ignoring all the groceries you bought and ordering a pizza is totally acceptable. Here is a list of the highest rated pizza shops in the Midstate, according to Yelp. These pizza shops all had at least 20 reviews. Adams...
State Treasury Department announces upcoming changes to unemployment debit card provider
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Treasury Department on Thursday announced the beginning of a transition period to a new prepaid debit card provider for Unemployment Compensation and State Workers’ Insurance Fund claimants. Those with claims in either program are strongly encouraged to verify that they have their correct...
abc27.com
Community supports Lower Windsor Township Police
LOWER WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday’s hometown heroes are giving law enforcement in York County more protection. Lower Windsor Township Police accepted a check to purchase a ballistic shield, which costs several hundred dollars. Members from the following organizations contributed:. Water’s Edge UMC. Rev. Ed Zeiders.
abc27.com
New Cumberland police warn public of counterfeit money
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The New Cumberland Borough Police Department wants to warn the public about counterfeit bills being used. abc27 spoke with a local business owner who took one of those bills as payment. On Thursday, Feb. 9, at around 1:00 p.m., the owner of Moss Creek...
Harrisburg Mall retailers not surprised by demolition plans: ‘This is dead’
For Felix G. Fermin, it doesn’t matter what happens to the Harrisburg Mall where he creates custom leather jackets. His store, Penn Leather, attracts a loyal following and generates new customers, mostly through word of mouth.
Costco, Wawa, Sheetz and other companies to open more stores in central Pa.
Parx Casino Shippensburg has opened in Cumberland County with hundreds of slot machines, a sports bar and a 48-seat electronic gaming area. Brick Heads, a Lego store that features a 28-foot “bulk table” of loose Legos, has opened in Dauphin County.
Bed Bath & Beyond announces 3 new store closures in Pa., including this Cumberland County location
Bed Bath & Beyond has been announcing the closure of hundreds of its stores recently, and now a West Shore location has been added to the list. The home goods retailer is closing its store at the Silver Spring Commons shopping center at 6416 Carlisle Pike in Silver Spring Township.
Craving a Sandwich? These Are Best Sandwich Shops in Harrisburg
The best sandwiches always comes down to the freshness of the ingredients, and the bread. From turkey to meatballs, lettuce, tomato, cheese - whatever you choose - it all has to be fresh.
abc27.com
Annual home and garden show held in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The 55th Annual York Builders Association Home and Garden show is back at the Weis Market arena at the York Fairgrounds. One of the nation’s most well-known interior designers, Taniya Nayak was at the show on Saturday and may recognize here from HGTV.
Some of The Best Markets to Visit in Lancaster Are in Rural Areas [If you know, you know]
When it comes to markets, Lancaster is best known for its downtown Central Market, a historic public market located in Penn Square - also the oldest, continuously running public farmers’ market in the country.
abc27.com
Dauphin County Police looking for robbery suspect
LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are looking for a person they say robbed a Turkey Hill in Lower Paxton Township, Dauphin County. According to Lower Paxton Township Police, on Sunday, Feb. 12, at 5:35 a.m. officers responded to Turkey Hill, located at 4850 Union Deposit Road, near Rutherford Road for a robbery in progress.
Discount retailer won’t open in former Kmart; leases former Bon-Ton space
A discount retailer based in northern Dauphin County had plans to expand into Cumberland County. But, the owners of Flea Flickers announced on a video on its Facebook page last week that their plans to open a store in a 22,000-square-foot space in part of a former Kmart location at Summerdale Plaza in East Pennsboro Township didn’t work out.
abc27.com
Traffic stops planned on Centerville Road in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced that traffic stops are scheduled during the early morning hours starting on Tuesday, Feb. 14 along Centerville Road in Lancaster County. There will be multiple stops of up to 15 minutes between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. between Columbia Avenue, also...
Comments / 0