Annville, PA

Colonial Park Mall | Shopping mall in Pennsylvania

Colonial Park Mall is a shopping mall in Lower Paxton Township, Pennsylvania, about 3 miles (4.8 km) NE of Harrisburg. Located at the northeast corner of U.S. Route 22 and Colonial Road in the Colonial Park CDP just east of Interstate 83 and south of Interstate 81, it serves the eastern and northern suburbs of the Harrisburg metropolitan area.
HARRISBURG, PA
lebtown.com

Lebanon County Job Listings: February 10, 2023

Service Technician (BHM Farm Equipment, Inc.) BHM Farm Equipment is seeking a Service Technician to work at its family owned and operated business in Annville. Work authorization is required, and at least one year of diesel engine repair experience is preferred. Three years prior experience recommended. This is a full-time job with 10-hour shifts that pays $20-25 per hour. Benefits include: Health insurance, Paid time off, Retirement plan, and Vision insurance. Apply here.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Harrisburg Mall planned for demolition, shoppers react

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The area where the Harrisburg Mall sits could look completely different in a few years. On Tuesday, the owners of the 50-year-old complex submitted redevelopment plans that would demolish most of the mall. “I’m not super surprised that they’re thinking about closing it down," said Sasha...
HARRISBURG, PA
pahomepage.com

Harrisburg Mall owners propose demolition, redevelopment

Harrisburg Mall owners propose demolition, redevelopment. Harrisburg Mall owners propose demolition, redevelopment. Prom held to give those with special needs a ‘Night …. Prom held to give those with special needs a ‘Night to Shine’. A tribute to Jerry Baum. Veteran serving his community with his dog alongside.
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Barn fire in Lancaster County

A crew was on the scene of a barn fire in Lancaster County. Around 8:30 fire fighters responded to a barn fire at a dairy farm in Bart Township. The fire was on White Oak Road in Bart Township. The owners removed all of the cows that had been inside...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Fleet feet opens new store in Dauphin County

A sneaker store has opened its doors on the East Shore. Shelby and Fred Joslyn opened a Fleet Feet store on the West Shore in 2015. And on Thursday, the couple opened Fleet Feet Harrisburg on the East Shore in the High Pointe Commons shopping center at 4640 High Pointe Blvd. in Swatara Township. The Joslyns, originally from New York, moved to the area eight years ago to open their first Fleet Feet store.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

New ‘Next Gen’ Dunkin opens in Lancaster County

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — A new ‘Next Gen’ Dunkin officially opened its doors to the public on Wednesday, Feb. 8 in Lititz. The new Dunkin is owned and operated by Dunkin franchisee Eddie and Parth Delvadia, who currently own six different Dunkin locations across Pennsylvania. According to...
LITITZ, PA
abc27.com

Community supports Lower Windsor Township Police

LOWER WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday’s hometown heroes are giving law enforcement in York County more protection. Lower Windsor Township Police accepted a check to purchase a ballistic shield, which costs several hundred dollars. Members from the following organizations contributed:. Water’s Edge UMC. Rev. Ed Zeiders.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

New Cumberland police warn public of counterfeit money

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The New Cumberland Borough Police Department wants to warn the public about counterfeit bills being used. abc27 spoke with a local business owner who took one of those bills as payment. On Thursday, Feb. 9, at around 1:00 p.m., the owner of Moss Creek...
NEW CUMBERLAND, PA
abc27.com

Annual home and garden show held in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The 55th Annual York Builders Association Home and Garden show is back at the Weis Market arena at the York Fairgrounds. One of the nation’s most well-known interior designers, Taniya Nayak was at the show on Saturday and may recognize here from HGTV.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Dauphin County Police looking for robbery suspect

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are looking for a person they say robbed a Turkey Hill in Lower Paxton Township, Dauphin County. According to Lower Paxton Township Police, on Sunday, Feb. 12, at 5:35 a.m. officers responded to Turkey Hill, located at 4850 Union Deposit Road, near Rutherford Road for a robbery in progress.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Traffic stops planned on Centerville Road in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced that traffic stops are scheduled during the early morning hours starting on Tuesday, Feb. 14 along Centerville Road in Lancaster County. There will be multiple stops of up to 15 minutes between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. between Columbia Avenue, also...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA

