Las Vegas, NV

Michael Jordan's 5 Kids: Everything to Know

Michael Jordan is a father to five kids: Jeffrey, Marcus, Jasmine, Victoria and Ysabel Widely regarded as the greatest basketball player of all time, Michael Jordan has spent decades of time in the spotlight — yet he tends to keep his family life on the private side. The former Chicago Bulls player is a father of five and a grandfather of one. Through his first marriage to Juanita Vanoy, he has three older children: Jeffrey, 34, Marcus, 32, and Jasmine, 30, who are all involved in the business...
Axios Detroit

Pistons make confusing deadline splash for James Wiseman

The Pistons said goodbye to third-year wing Saddiq Bey on Thursday in a multi-team trade that landed them the second overall pick in 2020, seven-foot center James Wiseman.Why it matters: After three years of trust in general manager Troy Weaver, fans and players are questioning the move.The Pistons already have three young bigs — Isaiah Stewart, Jalen Duren and Marvin Bagley III — and are adding another top pick who hasn't lived up to expectations in Wiseman.What they're saying: "If we're going to be the real Detroit Pistons and restore this thing, we need defense," Weaver told reporters Friday. "Size...
DETROIT, MI
Axios Philadelphia

In Super Bowl LVII, one coach's moment is another's misery

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni and Kansas City head coach Andy Reid have both worked in the “most unforgiving sports city in America.” Why it matters: Now comes the most unforgiving storyline in sports — the Eagles must take out their beloved ex-coach to capture a second Super Bowl ring. Sunday’s game is as about as close as it’ll come to fans having to split allegiances among Eagles past and present.Catch up quick: Reid coached the Eagles for 14 seasons until he was fired at the end of 2012, and later took the top spot for the Chiefs. Sirianni was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Axios Phoenix

Cardinals' history against Eagles and Chiefs goes back decades

The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles have something in common other than making it to the 2023 Super Bowl — they both beat Arizona this season and have storied pasts with the Cardinals. Eagles: The Cards' history with the Eagles goes back nearly nine decades, long before they were even in Arizona, and before they moved to St. Louis. The teams have been playing each other since the Cards were in Chicago.The Cardinals and Eagles first faced off on Nov. 10, 1935, which was a 12-3 Chicago victory, according to the Football Database.The Cards hold a slight edge in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
