Herndon, VA

restonnow.com

NEW: Paid parking is coming to RTC West

(Updated at 11:45 a.m.) Reston Town Center and its neighboring development RTC West now have one thing in common: paid parking. Real estate investment trust company JBG Smith plans to institute paid parking at the office and retail complex, a representative for the company told FFXnow. The first three hours...
restonnow.com

Morning Notes

ICYMI: Speed Camera Program Launches Today — Speed cameras will be installed near eight schools across Fairfax County today (Friday). For the first 30 days, drivers who go 10 mph or more over the speed limit will get a warning with no citation. After that, fines could go up to $100. [FFXnow]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
arlnow.com

UPDATED: Carjacking suspects apprehended after chase into D.C.

(Updated at 4 p.m.) A pair of suspects carjacked a vehicle in the Arlington Ridge neighborhood last night, leading to a police chase into D.C. The carjacking happened around 8:30 p.m. Saturday on the 2800 block of Fort Scott Drive, not far from Crystal City. According to initial reports, the...
WASHINGTON, DC
foxbaltimore.com

ATTENTION SHOPPERS: Plastic bags to be banned in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Plastic bags will eventually be removed from Baltimore County businesses, forcing shoppers to invest in reusable bags or pay a fee. The Baltimore County Council voted to pass a plastic bag ban beginning early next year during their Monday night meeting. The new mandate would impose a fee on single-use bags like paper bags.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Mother joins lawsuit against Fairfax commonwealth's attorney

A northern Virginia woman is adding herself to the federal lawsuit against the Fairfax County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office. Amber Reel is suing for emotional distress, claiming prosecutor Steve Descano's office dropped the ball -- missing court-ordered deadlines in the felony case against a man charged with sexually abusing her 11-year-old son.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WJLA

DC opens investigation into bogus cosmetology licenses minutes after 7News I-Team story

WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C.'s Department of Licensing and Consumer Protection (DLCP) has informed 7News that an active investigation is now underway inside its own department. The action comes on the heels of a 7News I-Team investigation into the selling of fraudulent cosmetology and barber licenses by a former member of the D.C. Cosmetology Board. DLCP has yet to tell 7News who is conducting the investigation and when it started.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

5-year-old boy missing from Prince George's County

DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. — Prince George's County police are asking for the public's help locating a 5-year-old boy who disappeared late Saturday night. Markquelle Joyner had last been seen Saturday, Feb. 11, around 11 p.m. in the 2900 block of Parkland Drive in District Heights, Maryland, police said. Joyner...
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD
wvpublic.org

Berkeley County Schools Close Following Network Outage, Safety Concerns

Students in Berkeley County stayed home from school Monday following a “security incident” Friday involving a network outage that limited IT operations. The county school district is currently trying to restore access to the network, working with both cybersecurity professionals and local law enforcement to find the cause of the incident. The county is also investigating if any personal data from students was compromised.
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
dcnewsnow.com

Woman shot, man in custody

A man is in custody after a woman was shot in an apt complex in Fairfax County, Va. A man is in custody after a woman was shot in an apt complex in Fairfax County, Va. Top Stories from DC News Now at 8 a.m. on February …. A look...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Wbaltv.com

Winning 'Cash-4-Life' lottery ticket sold in Baltimore County

MILFORD MILL, Md. — The Maryland Lottery is looking for the latest winner of its "Cash-4-Life" drawing for Wednesday, Feb. 8 that was sold in Baltimore County. The ticket was sold at the Chadwick Liquors at 7005 Security Boulevard in Windsor Mill. The winner is the fifth person from Maryland who has won the "Cash-4-Life" promotion with Maryland being one of 10 states where the tickets are sold.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

CVS burglar who hid in bathroom overnight arrested in Fairfax

FAIRFAX, Va. - A CVS burglar who allegedly hid in the store's bathroom after hours was arrested by police on Tuesday. An investigation by Fairfax City police determined that on Jan. 20, Erick Farmer, 44, stayed in the store at 11003 Main Street overnight and took multiple phone accessories. Farmer,...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Dan Snyder is selling his Potomac home for a record-breaking $49M

WASHINGTON - Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder is selling his estate in Potomac, MD, for $49 million. If it sells for the asking price or more, it would be the most expensive home sale in DMV history. The current record for the most expensive home sale was set by Dan...
POTOMAC, MD
Bay Net

Waldorf Resident Plays 10s, Wins $30,008 Keno Prize

WALDORF, Md. – Waldorf’s Gary Hill plans to use his prize to purchase a new home. Multiples of 10 are now lucky Keno numbers for Gary Hill of Waldorf. The U.S. Navy veteran followed his routine of placing an 8-spot bet on the numbers 10, 20, 30, 40, 50, 60, 70 and 80, adding the Super Bonus and trying his luck for 20 drawings. He won $30,008!
WALDORF, MD

