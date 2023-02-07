Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Ohio Cities Listed as Some of the Most Underrated in the U.S.Travel MavenOhio State
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
The Ambiguous Ceiling Of Elly De La CruzIBWAACincinnati, OH
Heartwarming Connection Between Barber and Child with Down Syndrome Captured on VideoSara IrshadCincinnati, OH
Columbus garage-rock band A-Go-Go to headline at Ace of CupsThe LanternColumbus, OH
WKRC
New OTR coworking space to feature private event area, bar
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A coworking company is moving ahead with plans to open its flagship location in Over-the-Rhine later this year, but with a key difference from its original plans for the space. Cohatch will take over the entire 20,000-square-foot space in the Leader Building at 130 W....
dayton.com
Dayton native to open new wine spot in downtown Dayton
Dayton native Lauren Gay is opening a new wine business this summer in downtown Dayton’s Fire Blocks District. “It has been a long time coming,” Gay said. “I’ve been looking for a location for about four years.”. She told Dayton.com the original concept was to simply...
WLWT 5
Three Cincinnati restaurants named among the most romantic in the country
CINCINNATI — Looking to make Valentine’s Day plans? Three Cincinnati restaurants are among the most romantic in the nation, according to a new report. OpenTable, an online restaurant reservation service, released its list of 100 most romantic restaurants in America for 2023. The list is created by analyzing...
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cincinnati Area
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in and around Cincinnati (this list is not at all exhaustive!). Since 1960, this family-owned restaurant has been serving some of the best fried chicken in Cincinnati. Their chicken is juicy and tender on the inside while being crunchy on the outside. Check out their fried chicken dinners, which come with two sides of your choice (customers highly recommend the hot bacon slaw, coleslaw, or German potato salad). You can't go wrong with the half-chicken dinner, which comes with a perfectly cooked chicken breast, thigh, leg, and wing. Patrons also enjoy the fried chicken livers and chicken & waffle, which come with a chicken breast and made-to-order waffle with syrup and butter. The restaurant also has a great chicken sandwich with a hand-breaded chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, and mayo inside a toasted bun.
Taft Museum of Art opens exhibition from Cincinnati artist
Taft Museum of Art opens its 'Universal Magnetic' exhibition from Cincinnati artist Terence Hammonds on Feb. 16.
dayton.com
Restaurants we miss: Grub Steak served Dayton diners for 50 years
Last week, we asked readers to tell us which Dayton-area restaurants they miss while featuring 10 beloved Dayton restaurants that are no longer with us. The Grub Steak Restaurant was founded in 1963 by Joe Bissett at 1410 North Main Street in Dayton. The small bar and grill grew into a full-service restaurant.
dayton.com
Accident becomes best day of Springboro grad’s life
Springboro HS grad, Middletown resident focused on becoming a better version of herself. Sometimes tragic things happen in a moment that end up changing the course of a person’s life for the better. For Tina Frantz, a Springboro High School graduate now living with her family in Middletown, that moment came on April 22, 2019, when her car was hit from behind by another vehicle.
WKRC
Chef Aaron has recipes for your big watch party Sunday
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - You can't have a big watch party without good food. Chef Aaron from Kroger shows how to make some easy munchies to represent both teams.
tourcounsel.com
EastGate Mall | Shopping mall in Glen Este, Ohio
Eastgate Mall is a shopping mall located in Glen Este, Ohio, in the suburbs of Cincinnati, Ohio. The mall contains over 15 stores. The anchor stores are Dillard's, Kohl's, and JCPenney. There is 1 vacant anchor store that was once Sears. Wells Fargo owns and manages the mall (As of July 2022). In 1988 Tom Cruise and Dustin Hoffman made a public appearance upon the release of the hit film Rain Man.
WKRC
Business picks up at local pizzeria after it announces closure
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Since announcing its plans to close, a longtime local pizza parlor is the hottest spot in town. Milillo's opened in Hamilton in 1968. Owners announced their closure Tuesday. They say construction in the area hurt the restaurant, along with the pandemic and higher prices for ingredients.
Cincinnati Is Everything, Everywhere, All on Film
The Queen City has garnered a reputation for being a perfect stand-in for just about every other city. The post Cincinnati Is Everything, Everywhere, All on Film appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine.
The River: 1952 started badly but ended up being the year a young boy really connected with the river
(Editor’s note: The Captain is taking a bit of a break and will be back soon. So we are sharing the beginnings of his tales of The River. This column was his second, in December, 2017.) (The riverboat captain is a storyteller, and Captain Don Sanders will be sharing...
Fox 19
Girl Scout cookies arrive in Greater Cincinnati this weekend
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Bring on the Thin Mints. Starting Saturday, Girl Scouts of Western Ohio will be picking up vanloads of cookies at Planes Companies in West Chester Township and delivering them to customers across Greater Cincinnati. More than 1.1 million packages of cookies will be distributed...
dayton.com
Dayton Donut Festival On Tour kicks off Friday with 12 participating shops
Donut lovers get ready! 🍩 Dayton Donut Festival On Tour presented by Planned2Give is kicking off Friday, Feb. 10. The festival is a self-guided donut tour and costs $30 per booklet. Each booklet includes coupons to 12 donut shops in the Dayton area. The coupons are valid for two donuts, said Jeff Jackson, co-founder of Planned2Give.
cincinnatirefined.com
Neighborhood Spotlight: Edgewood, Kentucky
Thanks to The Gibler Team for giving us a peek into what makes Edgewood Kentucky so unique -- click on the video above!. The City of Edgewood, “Where every day is a walk in the park,” has been voted the #1 city in the state of Kentucky to live in and #17 in the nation. They have two large parks, Presidents Park and Freedom Park, as well the smaller Victory Park, where you can enjoy playgrounds, baseball fields, a sand volleyball court, tennis courts, a basketball court, walking trails, picnic shelters, as well as outdoor theaters and events.
Fox 19
Sparks fly at Loveland’s 2nd annual Hearts of Fire Weekend
LOVELAND (WXIX) - Businesses from downtown Loveland are hosting a second annual city-wide festival celebrating Valentine’s Day this weekend. The three-day celebration, Hearts Afire Weekend, returns to “the Sweetheart of Ohio,” and the event features live ice carving, fire elements, a “Galentine Night” of shopping and dining, and many other unique love-themed activities.
Cincinnati Herald
Dr. Jonathan Brown named City Gospel Mission president
Dr. Jonathan Brown, Ed.D., has been named president of City Gospel Mission. Brown, 57, has had an illustrious career in K-12 education with over 30 years of experience, recently serving as Cincinnati Public Schools’ director of school leader, employee and labor relations. He becomes the first Black president in...
allamericanatlas.com
18 Best Restaurants in Dayton, Ohio to Try Today
With its diverse food scene, Dayton, Ohio is a foodie’s paradise. From classic American and Midwestern food to international cuisine, Dayton has something for every palate. So whether you’re looking for an upscale dining establishment or a steakhouse, or craving some Italian, here are some of the best restaurants in Dayton and exactly where to eat in Dayton for the best meal.
University of Cincinnati News Record
Save the bearcat: Students petition to keep ‘symbolic statue’
At the beginning of the month, the University of Cincinnati (UC) announced that its iconic bearcat statue would be going into storage. Now, students are fighting to keep the statue in its place until graduation. As the news was released, Sydney Ford, a current UC student, began a petition to...
dayton.com
Milillo’s Pizza owner on closing: ‘It just breaks my heart that it has to come to this’
Milillo’s Pizza will close because the iconic Hamilton restaurant’s owner said the business has struggled financially in recent years, and it hasn’t been able to weather that trouble. Owner Ronald Stout said his family pizza restaurant was negatively impacted by a number of issues, including the nearly...
