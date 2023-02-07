ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A.V. Club

Jeremy Renner is "mobile" and "laughing," according to Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly

While promoting Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania, the latest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, stars Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly have shared an update on Jeremy Renner after the fellow Avengers: Endgame actor was injured in a snow plow accident on New Year’s Day. Renner reportedly sustained “blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries,” which he later confirmed to be “30 plus broken bones.” As he works to get back into fighting/Rennervating shape, the Hawkeye star has been supported by his fellow Marvel heroes.
Hypebae

Pxssy Palace's Mya Mehmi Unveils Emotional Debut Single, "Parivaar (Interlude)"

London-based and trans musician, Mya Mehmi, unveils her new sound to the world with her debut single, “Parivaar (Interlude).”. Translating to “family” from Punjabi, “Parivaar” was written during the 2020 pandemic that left Myai’s family changed forever, after the loss of her uncle, Thaya. “I made this song in 2020 for my cousin and my dad, after the passing of my beloved Thaya [uncle]. I was drowning in emotions… and feeling so helpless watching my family grieve a loss that we will without a doubt never truly recover from. This was my effort to console loved ones and immortalize someone that continues to be so influential in my life,” she shared.
New York Post

Channing Tatum on dry-humping Salma Hayek in ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’: ‘That’s almost the comfort zone for me’

Channing Tatum is ready to take it all off again as the titular male stripper in “Magic Mike’s Last Dance,” which bumps and grinds into theaters on Feb. 10. But although the 42-year-old actor began stripping when he was just 18 — loosely inspiring the original “Magic Mike” in 2012 — even he felt awkward about putting the moves on costar Salma Hayek, 56, in the franchise’s third film. “I mean, she was one of my first crushes,” he told Vanity Fair about dry-humping Hayek’s character in the movie’s opening scene. “But I do have to say that’s almost the comfort zone...
Popculture

Salma Hayek Says Channing Tatum 'Magic Mike' Lap Dance 'Nearly Killed' Her

Salma Hayek shared a wild story from working with Channing Tatum on the new Magic Mike film, joking that a lap dance he gives her character "nearly killed" the actress. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmell Live, Hayek shared the story, telling the host, "You know, this one part that's not in it where I'm upside down, and my legs had to be somewhere. But upside down, one loses sense of direction, and I didn't do what I was supposed to do, so in the rehearsal, I went like, head down, almost hit my head."
HOLAUSA

Salma Hayek has fans drooling over her new stunning photo

Salma Hayek has one of Hollywood’s most gorgeous faces and bodies, and although the Mexican actress has said she follows a balanced diet, her good genes might have something to do. The 56-year-old global sensation recently took to social media to share a photo that immediately sparked...
Hypebae

Paco Rabanne Pre-Fall 2023 Delivers Romance and Rock 'n' Roll

Paco Rabanne‘s Pre-Fall 2023 collection is a masterclass in creating a harmonious marriage between aesthetics as its latest presentation delivers soft grunge with a heavy touch of glam. The carefully curated range is a mélange patterns and fabrics as leopard mini-skirts are paired with romantic lace shirts accented with...
tigerdroppings.com

Gisele Wasting No Time Jumping Back Into A Swimsuit Photoshoot

Gisele Bundchen wanted to focus on her career more after her split from Tom Grady and it looks she's doing just that. On Saturday afternoon, photos from her latest modeling shoot started making the rounds on social media... (The Spun)
fashionweekdaily.com

Red Velvet Burlesque Show: World-Class Entertainment and Smart Business

The Red Velvet Burlesque Show – started during the pandemic at venues around the country – has made a name for itself through audience-engaging burlesque and variety performances. Its unique approach keeps audiences coming back for more. The venue’s proprietors seek out and retain quality talent, given that performance excellence is the show’s top priority.
