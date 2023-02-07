Read full article on original website
Jeremy Renner in a wheelchair, 'laughing' with friends after snowcat accident, Evangeline Lilly says
Jeremy Renner's fellow Marvel star Evangeline Lilly is giving an update about his condition following a snowcat accident left him hospitalized.
Salma Hayek Leaves Little To The Imagination In Sheer Dress At ‘Magic Mike’ Premiere
Wednesday was a magical time. Salma Hayek leads the star-studded cast bringing to life Magic Mike’s Last Dance, alongside Channing Tatum, Matthew McConaughey, and more. With a release date of February 10, the final Magic Mike installment had its premiere this Wednesday, with Hayek showing off a sheer revealing outfit for the occasion.
A.V. Club
Jeremy Renner is "mobile" and "laughing," according to Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly
While promoting Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania, the latest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, stars Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly have shared an update on Jeremy Renner after the fellow Avengers: Endgame actor was injured in a snow plow accident on New Year’s Day. Renner reportedly sustained “blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries,” which he later confirmed to be “30 plus broken bones.” As he works to get back into fighting/Rennervating shape, the Hawkeye star has been supported by his fellow Marvel heroes.
Paul Rudd reveals that Scott Lang and Kang the Conqueror's initial meeting in 'Ant-Man 3' was also the first scene he and Jonathan Majors filmed together
Rudd, who returns as Scott Lang/Ant-Man in "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania", spoke to Insider about Majors' portrayal of the Marvel villain.
womansday.com
Nicole Kidman Wore the Most Revealing Dress and Fans Are Picking Their Jaws Off the Floor
Nicole Kidman is the definition of a chameleon in the acting world, whether it be singing in Moulin Rouge! or bringing the funny in Being the Ricardos. But outside of her profession, she also has an affinity for wowing folks with her memorable Hollywood red carpet appearances. Back in November...
wegotthiscovered.com
A revoltingly gory horror buried at the box office emerges from the rubble of reappraisal
Throwing an excessive amount of blood, guts, and bodies into a horror movie can often enhance the story, but it can just as easily be nothing more than a gimmick engineered specifically for shock value and nothing else. Depending on who you ask, 2008’s The Ruins can quite comfortably be placed in either camp.
Hypebae
Pxssy Palace's Mya Mehmi Unveils Emotional Debut Single, "Parivaar (Interlude)"
London-based and trans musician, Mya Mehmi, unveils her new sound to the world with her debut single, “Parivaar (Interlude).”. Translating to “family” from Punjabi, “Parivaar” was written during the 2020 pandemic that left Myai’s family changed forever, after the loss of her uncle, Thaya. “I made this song in 2020 for my cousin and my dad, after the passing of my beloved Thaya [uncle]. I was drowning in emotions… and feeling so helpless watching my family grieve a loss that we will without a doubt never truly recover from. This was my effort to console loved ones and immortalize someone that continues to be so influential in my life,” she shared.
Emma Watson Refused to Undress or Do Drugs in Films Just to Avoid Her ‘Harry Potter’ Image
Although concerned with being typecast, there were certain roles Emma Watson wasn’t too keen on playing just for the sake of leaving ‘Harry Potter’ behind.
Channing Tatum on dry-humping Salma Hayek in ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’: ‘That’s almost the comfort zone for me’
Channing Tatum is ready to take it all off again as the titular male stripper in “Magic Mike’s Last Dance,” which bumps and grinds into theaters on Feb. 10. But although the 42-year-old actor began stripping when he was just 18 — loosely inspiring the original “Magic Mike” in 2012 — even he felt awkward about putting the moves on costar Salma Hayek, 56, in the franchise’s third film. “I mean, she was one of my first crushes,” he told Vanity Fair about dry-humping Hayek’s character in the movie’s opening scene. “But I do have to say that’s almost the comfort zone...
Shailene Woodley says Instagram was fun — until she dated someone 'very, very famous'
Shailene Woodley said being on social media while dating Aaron Rodgers 'felt like I was sharing too much ... with people I didn't necessarily trust.'
Popculture
Salma Hayek Says Channing Tatum 'Magic Mike' Lap Dance 'Nearly Killed' Her
Salma Hayek shared a wild story from working with Channing Tatum on the new Magic Mike film, joking that a lap dance he gives her character "nearly killed" the actress. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmell Live, Hayek shared the story, telling the host, "You know, this one part that's not in it where I'm upside down, and my legs had to be somewhere. But upside down, one loses sense of direction, and I didn't do what I was supposed to do, so in the rehearsal, I went like, head down, almost hit my head."
Keanu Reeves Begged For Nearly 2 Decades for a Sequel to This Movie, And It’s Finally Happening
It’s been nearly 20 years since Keanu Reeves brought us the now cult-classic film Constantine. When the 2005 film hit the silver screen, fans of the comic book Hellblazer for which Constantine was based flocked to the theaters. However, the Keanu Reeves-led action movie didn’t make huge waves throughout the entertainment industry during its initial release.
Salma Hayek has fans drooling over her new stunning photo
Salma Hayek has one of Hollywood’s most gorgeous faces and bodies, and although the Mexican actress has said she follows a balanced diet, her good genes might have something to do. The 56-year-old global sensation recently took to social media to share a photo that immediately sparked...
Hypebae
Paco Rabanne Pre-Fall 2023 Delivers Romance and Rock 'n' Roll
Paco Rabanne‘s Pre-Fall 2023 collection is a masterclass in creating a harmonious marriage between aesthetics as its latest presentation delivers soft grunge with a heavy touch of glam. The carefully curated range is a mélange patterns and fabrics as leopard mini-skirts are paired with romantic lace shirts accented with...
tigerdroppings.com
Gisele Wasting No Time Jumping Back Into A Swimsuit Photoshoot
Gisele Bundchen wanted to focus on her career more after her split from Tom Grady and it looks she's doing just that. On Saturday afternoon, photos from her latest modeling shoot started making the rounds on social media... (The Spun)
Alison Brie Bares All in New Movie 'Somebody I Used to Know' — "I Love to Streak"
Actor Alison Brie, best known for her roles in Community and Mad Men, stars in a new rom-com for Prime Video. Dubbed Somebody I Used to Know, Alison not only stars in the film but also co-wrote the script alongside her directing husband, Dave Franco. The movie centers around her...
fashionweekdaily.com
Red Velvet Burlesque Show: World-Class Entertainment and Smart Business
The Red Velvet Burlesque Show – started during the pandemic at venues around the country – has made a name for itself through audience-engaging burlesque and variety performances. Its unique approach keeps audiences coming back for more. The venue’s proprietors seek out and retain quality talent, given that performance excellence is the show’s top priority.
Why You Misheard That Word on Manfred Mann’s ‘Blinded by the Light’
"Blinded by the Light" had disappeared into obscurity in the years after its release on Bruce Springsteen's Greetings From Asbury Park, N.J. Then Manfred Mann's Earth Band garbled a lyric, and their cover shot to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming Springsteen's only chart-topping composition. On one level,...
Influencer Dylan Mulvaney shows her face after getting facial feminisation surgery
One of TikTok's biggest stars Dylan Mulvaney has finally unveiled the results of her facial feminisation surgery. The influencer, 26, rose to fame on the platform with her 'Days of Girlhood' series, which detailed her transition into living life as a transgender woman. And now she's had gender-affirming surgery. At...
