Read full article on original website
Related
newsdakota.com
New Discover Jamestown Vlog To Showcase Area Offerings
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com/Jmst Tourism) – A new vlog series created and produced by Jamestown Tourism is. ready to generate some buzz and drive visitors to the area. “Discover Jamestown” was formed as a unique way to explore and experience the heart of the North Dakota prairie. Hosts Warren Abrahamson and his sister Tamela lead the journey through Jamestown experiences and meet with other professionals, enthusiasts, and historians on behalf of the viewer, giving them insight into the many ways Jamestown, North.
newsdakota.com
Andrea Johnson To Become New SVSEU Director
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Sheyenne Valley Special Education Unit (SVSEU) Board is pleased to announce Ms. Andrea Johnson as the next Director of Special Education for the unit. Ms. Johnson has worked in Lisbon, ND, as a special education teacher for the past 16 years and the...
newsdakota.com
Lawrence “Gus” Gorman
Lawrence “Gus” Gorman, 71, of Jamestown, ND, passed away Sunday, January 29, 2023 at Farmington, NM due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident a few days prior. Gus Gorman was born July 23, 1951, in Jamestown, ND, the son of John and Clarice (Carlson) Gorman. He attended school in Nortonville, ND and graduated from Edgeley High School in 1971. Gus studied diesel mechanics at Wahpeton State School of Science where he met Dynae L. Meyer and later married on July 7, 1973. They made their home in Jamestown where Gus worked for Haybusters, and then Coca-Cola Bottling Co. for 41 years. In his spare time, Gus drove truck for Charles Davis Trucking and Reimers Farms. He enjoyed camping, traveling, and riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle. Dynae passed away on December 17, 2007.
newsdakota.com
Legacy Knocks Off Jays at Jamestown Civic Center
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – For the first time since 2003, a Blue Jay basketball game was played at Jamestown Civic Center as the Blue Jay boys hosted Bismarck Legacy on Thursday night. The Sabres shook off a slow start and pulled out a 69-59 victory. The Jays came out...
newsdakota.com
Hi-Liner Roundup: Gymnastics Third, Girls Basketball Wins, Boys Fall
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) Friday was a busy night for Hi-Liner athletics, with gymnastics and both basketball teams in action. The Hi-Liner gymnastics team finished third of four teams at the Throwback Meet in Jamestown Friday. Valley City’s 124.95 edged Fargo’s 124, with Dickinson and Jamestown finishing first and second.
newsdakota.com
Cold Shooting Stumps #9 Jamestown at #25 Morningside
SIOUX CITY, IA. (NewsDakota.com) – The #9 University of Jamestown men’s basketball team had its 10-game winning streak snapped on Friday night in a 75-48 loss at #25 Morningside. UJ jumped out to a 7-0 advantage and it felt like things were rolling for the Jimmies. After the...
newsdakota.com
Hi-Liners Gear Up for Night with Bruins
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) Fargo South is the latest opponent for the Hi-Liner basketball teams, with the Eastern Dakota Conference (EDC) showdowns tonight in Fargo and Valley City. The Hi-Liner girls will host, and the stakes are high. Valley City needs two wins to try to catch a crowd of...
newsdakota.com
#9 Jimmies Clinch Share of GPAC Regular Season Title
SIOUX CITY, IA. (NewsDakota.com) – For the first time since joining the Great Plains Athletic Conference, the #9 University of Jamestown men’s basketball has won a share of the conference regular season title. Jamestown defeated Briar Cliff 76-69 in another hard-nosed GPAC battle. The Jimmies took a one...
newsdakota.com
Day Two Results of the District 5 Girls Basketball Tourney
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) Day two of the 2023 District 5 Girls Basketball tournament was held at the Jamestown Civic Center on Saturday with three games, here are the results:. Griggs/Midkota 54 Barnes County North 12 (elimination game) The Bison took an early lead 1-0, but it was all Titans after...
newsdakota.com
Viking Basketball Teams Looking to Hold On to Home Court
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) Both Viking basketball teams are looking to take steps toward a home game in the North Star Athletic Association (NSAA) tournament at home this weekend. The Vikings host Bellevue University Friday night, followed by Dakota State Saturday. The opponents mean different things for each team, but...
newsdakota.com
Carrington Wrestlers Finish Third At Region 2, 8 Qualify For State Individual Tournament
Hillsboro, N.D. (NewsDakota.com)—The Carrington boys wrestling team finished in third place tied with Harvey-WC with 169.5 points. Central Cass (CC) won the Region 2 tournament with 230 points and the Pembina County North (PCN) Grizzlies finished in second place with 215 points. The Cardinals had 8 wrestlers qualify for next week’s state tournament including 4 champions. Seniors Trace Hoggarth (120) and Kael Kovar (152), sophomore Corbin Clifton (138), and eighth grader Skye Kramlich (106) all captured individual titles. Hoggarth, who won last year’s state crown at 113, will enter this years state event as the number 1 seed at 120 pounds. Hoggarth received a first round bye and then defeated Hillsboro-Central Valley’s (HCV) Carson Kozojed by fall in :42 seconds before taking a 7-0 victory in the title match over Kruiser Burns (36-6) of Grafton. Hoggarth improved his season record to 40-3. Kovar would pin his way through the 152 pound weight class with falls over Lucas Copenhaver from Harvey-Wells County (HWC) at :31 seconds and Brayden Chenault (HCV) at :46 seconds in the quarterfinals and semifinal matches. Kovar, who controlled the title match, would pin Ethan Stegman (36-11) of PCN at 5:13 of the third period to capture the 152 crown. Kovar improved his record to 39-11. Clifton would pin Reed Volden of Northern Cass (NC) at 1:45 and Jaylen Harstad of Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg (MPCG) at 1:16 in the quarterfinals and semifinals to reach the title match. Clifton would defeat Carson Brown (31-8) of PCN 5-1 for the title and improved to 36-15. Kramlich would receive a first round bye and then defeated Brody Jones of HWC by pin at 1:49 in the semifinals. Kramlich defeated Oscar Martinez of PCN in the finals 4-2 to capture the 106 pound title and improved to 28-13.
newsdakota.com
Vikings Split, Remain in Position for Tournament Home Games
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) While the game results were different, the circumstances will be the same for the Vikings at the end of the regular season. The Viking women were beaten by the North Star Athletic Association’s (NSAA) top team Dakota State 82-52 Saturday, while the Viking men were dominant in a 93-74 win over the Trojans.
newsdakota.com
Carrington Defeats EKM In District 5 Boys
Carrington, N.D. (NewsDakota.com)—-The Carrington boys basketball team secured the number 2 seed in the upcoming District 5 tournament with a 47-39 win over the Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier (EKM). The Cardinals trailed 13-11 after the opening quarter and by as many as 9 points (22-13) early in the second quarter. The Cardinals would outscore the Rebels 11-1 in the final 4:30 of the first half capped off with a Hudson Schmitz 3 pointer at the halftime buzzer to put the Cardinals in front 24-23. A low scoring third quarter, a 6-5 Carrington advantage put the Cards up 30-28 heading to the final quarter. Carrington would outscore EKM 17-11 in the final quarter for the 47-39 win.
Comments / 0