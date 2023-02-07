Read full article on original website
WALB 10
Ashburn brings back art gallery for local artists
ASHBURN, Ga. (WALB) - Local artists are getting a spotlight in downtown Ashburn. Holly and David Gibson are re-starting a yearly art gallery at their downtown business called “Love the Art, Love The Artist.”. David said the showcase was four years in the making. COVID caused the couple to...
WALB 10
Georgia artists share Black history through art in Albany
WALB 10
Tifton train museum opening showcases Black history
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) — In honor of Black History Month, city leaders in Tifton put together a train exhibit to showcase some Black history milestones that helped shaped the future. The train system allowed Tifton’s economy to strengthen through things like job creation and industry growth. Before interstate...
WALB 10
City of Albany hosts its first ever ‘Night to Shine’
Disco Party to benefit SOWEGA Council on Aging
ALBANY — Southwest Georgians are encouraged to put on their boogie shoes for the Southwest Georgia Council on Aging’s Disco Party March 30 at the council’s 335 W. Society Ave. Regional Resource Center Ballroom. The party, which will feature dancing to the hits of the disco era,...
Lee Chamber plans 16th Under the Oaks festival
LEESBURG -- The Lee County Chamber of Commerce is seeking sponsors for its 16th annual Under the Oaks Arts Festival, scheduled for March 16. The annual arts festival will be held at the Train Depot, located at the Chamber Office at 106 Walnut Ave. North in Leesburg. This event will include an art show and sale, an artist reception, and Business After Hours. The Business After Hours and reception will begin at 5 p.m., and the awards will start at 6:30 p.m. The artist awards will be given to winners in the categories of art and photography.
WALB 10
A new pizzeria brings life to downtown Cairo
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - A historic building has a new use in the Syrup City. First and Broad Pizza Co. recently opened its doors. Their building was formerly the city’s train depot and the Cairo Police Headquarters. Karen and Jamie Holder are the owners of First and Broad. It’s...
WALB 10
Two Albany finalists chosen for Target’s Black History collection
WALB 10
Albany ninth grade students to meet with Adobe-owned Figma for app designs
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Sherwood Christian Academy (SCA) ninth-grade students will be interviewed by Figma — an Adobe-owned web and app design tool company — employees. Figma employees discovered the students’ projects through a tweet by Vicki Davis, SCA teacher and Instructional Technology Director, tweeting about the projects.
WALB 10
Soggy weather dampens Second Saturday in downtown Tifton
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Downtown Tifton still held its monthly Second Saturday event despite it pouring for most of the day. The initial plans were to have kids writing valentine’s cards and bands playing live music. The plans were adjusted to just a shopping event. “Today is actually raining...
WTVM
Columbus Albany State Alumni Chapter to hold ‘Purses with a Purpose’ initiative
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Chapter for Albany State University (ASU) Alumni is planning to spread the love this Valentine’s Day by collecting purses and toiletries for women in need. ‘Purses with a Purpose’ began in 2021 to help women who are escaping domestic violence. ASU alums...
Downtown Thomasville shops offer bargains at Sidewalk Sale
THOMASVILLE — Southwest Georgians are invited to spend the day shopping and dining during downtown Thomasville’s Semi-Annual Sidewalk Sale on Feb. 18. Shops will feature some of their best deals of the year with bargains on everything from shoes and clothing to jewelry and home accessories. “Our Sidewalk...
Sherwood Christian's Eric Bergrab named Dougherty STAR Student
ALBANY — Proclaiming himself “kinda speechless right now,” Sherwood Christian Academy senior Eric Bergrab was named the 2023 Dougherty County STAR Student at the 65th Albany Area Chamber of Commerce STAR Student Luncheon. Also recognized at the banquet were Bergrab’s STAR Teacher selection, computer science/digital film instructor...
ASU vice president Terry Lindsay selected to participate in Leadership Albany
ALBANY — Albany State University Vice President for Student Affairs Terry Lindsay has been selected to participate in the 2023 Leadership Albany class. Lindsay has served as part of President Marion Fedrick’s senior leadership team since the summer of 2020. “I am honored to have been selected for...
WALB 10
What's What With the Weekend, February 10-12
WALB 10
Coca-Cola looking to ‘pay it forward’ with student internship program
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Coca-Cola UNITED is accepting applications for the 2023 class of its “Pay It Forward” internship. They have partnered with 17 HBCUs, including Albany State University. The Pay It Forward internship provides students with first-hand experience of what it takes to not only understand the...
Americus Times-Recorder
One Sumter gathers community together to discuss crime
Long before the recent shootings, One Sumter in conjunction with Americus Police Department and Sumter County Sheriff’s Office have been planning a summit addressing crime in the county. On Friday, February 3, the community gathered to have a facilitated conversation lead by the Fanning Institute for Leadership Development of The University of Georgia. Georgia Power sponsored the event. The group was very diverse with good representation of women and men, African American and Caucasian, male and female, faith based communities and employees in the private and public sector. Chief Mark Scott of the APD stated, for almost two years this event has been planned with the hopes of getting “the right people into the room at the right time to address violence.” Sheriff Eric Bryant stated he was looking for “different ideas and creative ways to connect with the element.” All the leaders seemed to be working under the assumption that a community response and conversation was required because the experts on this community live in this community.
Date set for annual Downtown Albany Street Festival
ALBANY — The Flint River Entertainment Complex announced Monday that the annual Downtown Street Festival, held for the last several years in conjunction with the Snickers Marathon, will return to the Veterans Park Amphitheatre on March 4. The Downtown Street Festival, which is one of Albany’s largest family-friendly arts...
WALB 10
City leaders looking to change narrative on Albany affordable housing
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany leaders want to increase affordable housing in 2023 and they’re starting in South Albany. City commissioners said Ragsdale Subdivision, commonly known as Mary Young Cummings Park, is one incomplete project they’re hoping to get started in 2023. “What we’re attempting to do at...
WALB 10
Flood warnings extended in parts of SWGA
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The National Weather Service in Tallahassee, Fl. announced flood advisories in much of SWGA. The flood warning was extended for Brooks and Lowndes counties until further notice. Minor flooding is forecasted for the Withlacoochee River above Valdosta, near Skipper Bridge Rd. The flood warning was extended...
