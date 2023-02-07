Read full article on original website
Related
kmaland.com
Richard D. (Dick) Ratliff, 86, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Dick passed away on Sunday, February 12, 2023, at Garden View Care Center in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.
kmaland.com
Paul Dean Elsey, 87 of Glenwood, Iowa
Location:Holy Rosary Catholic Church; 24116 Marian Ave. Glenwood, IA 51534. Visitation Location:Holy Rosary Catholic Church; 24116 Marian Ave. Glenwood, IA 51534. Visitation Day and Date:Friday, February 24, 2023 & Saturday February 25, 2023. Visitation Start:Rosary 5:00 p.m.; 10:00 a.m. Visitation End:7:00 p.m.; 11:00 a.m. Memorials:Holy Rosary Catholic Church or Glen...
kmaland.com
Robert "Bob" A. Howie, 81 of Glenwood, IA
Memorials:Hillcrest Hospice; 1820 Hillcrest Dr., Suite B; Bellevue, NE 68005. Cemetery:Graceland Cemetery, Creston, IA at a Later Date.
kmaland.com
College Softball Scorebaord (2/12): Iowa State, Iowa, Omaha, Nebraska go 1-0
(KMAland) -- Iowa State, Iowa, Omaha and Nebraska went 1-0 while Missouri added a win of their own in regional college softball on Sunday.
kmaland.com
Jeff Zanders, 63, Malvern, IA
Visitation Location: Charles E. and Florence M. Lakin Community Center - Malvern. Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, February 15, 2023. Visitation Start: 4:00 p.m. Visitation End: 7:00 p.m. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials are directed to the family. Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Malvern.
kmaland.com
College Softball (2/11): Nebraska, Creighton, Omaha, Kansas go 2-0
(KMAland) -- Nebraska, Creighton, Omaha and Kansas all went 2-0 while Drake, ISU and Iowa were also winners in regional college softball on Saturday. Check out the full scoreboard below. REGIONAL COLLEGE SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD. Drake 4 Iowa State 3. Iowa State 6 Northern Iowa 4. Iowa 2 Mississippi State 0.
kmaland.com
KMAland Tournament Trail Basketball (2/11): Harlan, AHSTW move on
(KMAland) -- Three KMAland conference schools advanced in regional girls basketball action on Saturday along the tournament trail. Check out the full recap below. Ada Lund had a team-high eight points with four steals for Southwest Valley in the defeat. Lindsay Maurer added seven points, and Maggie Haer pitched in six points and six rebounds for the Timberwolves.
kmaland.com
Dale Jenkins, 86, Griswold
Visitation Location: Griswold United Methodist Church. Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, February 16, 2023. Cemetery: Whipple Cemetery with Military Honors by Griswold American Legion Post 508. Notes: www.riekenfuneralhome.com.
kmaland.com
Women's College Basketball (2/12): Iowa, UNI, Creighton land wins
(KMAland) -- Iowa, UNI and Creighton were all Sunday winners in regional women’s college basketball. Iowa (20-5, 12-2): Iowa rolled to a 111-57 win over Rutgers (10-16, 4-10) in Big Ten Conference play. Caitlyn Clark had 15 points and 10 assists while Molly Davis came off the bench to score a team-best 17 points. Monika Czinano tallied 14 points, Taylor McCabe pitched in 12 and Hannah Stuelke added 10 for the Hawkeyes.
kmaland.com
Cathy Dennis, 73, of Anita
Location:St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Anita. Visitation Location:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, February 16, 2023. Visitation Start:5:00 p.m. Visitation End:7:00 p.m. Memorials:. Memorials may be directed to the family for designation at a later date. Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA. Cemetery:Burial will be in...
kmaland.com
KMAland Boys Basketball (2/11): Harlan handles Kuemper, Ashland-Greenwood gets big win
(KMAland) -- Harlan handled Kuemper and AL, SC East, Platte Valley, Maryville, Elmwood-Murdock, Weeping Water & Ashland-Greenwood were also winners in KMAland boys basketball on Saturday. HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE. Harlan 60 Kuemper Catholic 43. Jacob Birch had 17 points and 12 rebounds while Franz Reisz added 12 and 13 for...
kmaland.com
Shenandoah man arrested in Red Oak
(Red Oak) – A Shenandoah man is in custody on multiple charges following his arrest in Red Oak. The Red Oak Police Department says officers arrested 21-year-old Chad Stanley Padilla around 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Padilla was charged with disorderly conduct, two counts of interference with official acts – one of which is a Class D felony – and 4th degree criminal mischief.
kmaland.com
Mills County hotel/motel tax campaign intensifies
(Glenwood) -- Mills County officials are getting the word out on an upcoming special election on a hotel/motel tax referendum. Voters in the county's unincorporated areas go to the polls March 7th on the proposed 7% tax on hotel and motel rooms in the county. Andrew Rainbolt is the county's economic development director. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Rainbolt says Mills County would join other area counties and cities with a similar tax in place if approved by a simple majority.
kmaland.com
Treynor's historic day leads to team title at 1A District Tournament
(Oakland) -- An unforgettable day for Treynor wrestling highlighted Saturday's festivities at the Class 1A District 8 Tournament at Riverside High School in Oakland. The Cardinals won a hotly-contested team race with 160 points and sent a school-record six wrestlers onto next week's state tournament. Dan Gregory (285) and Levi...
kmaland.com
Atlantic kicks off postseason with rout of Clarinda
(Atlantic) -- Atlantic girls basketball made sure an upset was never in question Saturday night. The 3A No. 14 Trojans (18-4) saved their third game against Clarinda for the most dominant, stifling the Cardinals (8-14) in a 54-24 rout in a Class 3A Region 5 quarterfinal. "We made sure we...
kmaland.com
Law enforcement seeking information on missing Council Bluffs man
(Council Bluffs) -- Local authorities are seeking information on a missing Council Bluffs man. The Council Bluffs Police Department along with family members are asking for assistance in locating 33-year-old Nicholas James Erisman, who was last seen around noon Thursday. Police say Erisman was wearing a red, white, and black ice fishing jacket, along with a red and white helmet, brown overalls, and boots. Authorities say Erisman last left his residence riding a red ATV and was believed to be heading towards the Lake Manawa area.
kmaland.com
Omaha man arrested on Montgomery County warrant
(Red Oak) – An Omaha man was arrested in Montgomery County Friday evening. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says deputies arrested 49-year-old Rafael Hernando around 10 p.m. Hernando was arrested on an active Montgomery County warrant for driving while license suspended. He was taken to the Montgomery County...
kmaland.com
Omaha woman sentenced for meth possession, intent to deliver
(Council Bluffs) -- An Omaha woman has been sentenced to 13 years in federal prison for a drug offense. U.S. Attorney Richard D. Westphal says 46-year-old Cindy Anne Ortiz was sentenced last Wednesday to 156 months in prison after a jury rendered a guilty verdict in September, convicting Ortiz of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Following her prison term, Ortiz will also serve five years of supervised release.
kmaland.com
Fremont County secures new voting machines
(Sidney) -- For the first time in a decade, Fremont County officials are upgrading voting machines. Earlier this week, the Fremont County Board of Supervisors approved the purchase of new election equipment from Henry A. Adkins and Sons, Incorporated for more than $50,800. Fremont County Auditor Dee Owen tells KMA News the new scanners and tablet marking devices provide the upgrades the county needed.
kmaland.com
Pair of suspects arrested in Fremont County arson case
(Sidney) -- Two suspects are in custody in connection with an arson that occurred in Anderson, Iowa in 2020. The Fremont County Sheriff's Office says 56-year-old Charles Ray Welch of Anderson and 32-year-old Tyler Ward of Riverton were arrested Friday and charged with 1st degree arson, a class B felony, and 2nd degree arson, a class C felony. Additionally, authorities say Welch has been charged with solicitation to commit a felony, a class D felony.
Comments / 0