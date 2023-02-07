ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
billypenn.com

The $22 million Mayor’s Fund rebrands as the Philadelphia City Fund, distancing itself from Nutter-years scandals

Almost a decade after a series of financial scandals sullied its name, the Mayor’s Fund for Philadelphia has rebranded as the Philadelphia City Fund. The change, announced Wednesday and reflected in the organization’s new website, was made to better represent the fund’s mission and distance itself from past indiscretions, executive director Jody Greenblatt said.
thesunpapers.com

Officer of the Year helps nab rape suspect

Det. Tommy Myers’ award recognizes his ‘keen’ skills. For Washington Township Det. Tommy Myers, being recognized as the 2022 Police Officer of the Year represents the strong relationship between police and the community. “Just to be real, if you really just strip away all the noise and...
CBS Philly

Overnights: 4 people dead, 2 people in critical condition, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A violent night leaves four people dead and two people in critical condition, police say. There is no word on any arrests.Two men were shot in the hallway of an apartment building in Holmesburg Saturday night, police say. The shooting happened on the 4400 block of Sheffield Avenue around 10 p.m.Police say a 31-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout the body. He was transported to Jefferson-Torresdale hospital in a private vehicle and pronounced dead at 2:21 a.m. The other man, 18 years old, was shot once in the left abdomen. He is in critical condition at Episcopal Hospital. Police...
fox29.com

Weekends shootings leave 4 dead, 5 more injured across Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - Gun violence struck Philadelphia yet again leaving nine people shot, four of them fatally, as Super Bowl weekend kicked off across the city. A double shooting Saturday night claimed the life of a 31-year-old man found shot multiple times inside an apartment on Sheffield Avenue. The second victim, an 18-year-old man, is in critical condition.
Phillymag.com

Why Are Philly Brands Flocking to the Suburbs?

Changes in work and living patterns have prompted brands long associated with the city to set up shop on the Main Line. That’s great for the ’burbs, but what’s it mean for the city?. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every...
phillyvoice.com

Philly woman convicted of attack against trans woman in 2020

A Philadelphia woman was sentenced to house arrest and community service in connection with an attack she waged against a transgender woman in South Philadelphia in 2020, the District Attorney's Office said on Wednesday. Kendall Stephens, a transgender activist, was beaten at her home in Point Breeze by Tymesha Wearing,...
phillypolice.com

Wanted: Suspects for Homicide in the 12th District [VIDEO]

The Philadelphia Police Department needs your help:. On February 13, 2022, at approximately 12:50 am two male offenders entered an address in the 5700 block of Belmar Street. The offenders shot at two male victims inside that location striking them both multiple times throughout the body. Both victims died of their injuries. The offenders were seen on video being dropped off by a dark color sedan.
