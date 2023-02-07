Read full article on original website
Five reasons the Philadelphia Eagles will win the Super BowlJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
The Art and Architecture of Pennsylvania: Exploring its Cultural Diversitygmc94Pennsylvania State
Super Bowl game day recipes, historic happenings, local buzz and more stories about the big gameMike RomanoKansas City, MO
Super Bowl LVII poll resultsAdrian HolmanPhiladelphia, PA
Local street artist Bill Strobel unveils stunning Jalen Hurts mural near the Philadelphia Museum of ArtJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
Come one, come all: Philly deemed largest 'welcoming city'
The nonprofit, Welcoming America, officially gave Philly this title on Friday for promoting access to services, education, economic inclusion and civic engagement as well as representing “outstanding moral leadership.”
billypenn.com
The $22 million Mayor’s Fund rebrands as the Philadelphia City Fund, distancing itself from Nutter-years scandals
Almost a decade after a series of financial scandals sullied its name, the Mayor’s Fund for Philadelphia has rebranded as the Philadelphia City Fund. The change, announced Wednesday and reflected in the organization’s new website, was made to better represent the fund’s mission and distance itself from past indiscretions, executive director Jody Greenblatt said.
Oh to resign from council, run for mayor in Republican primary
Oh intends to resign on Monday so he can run for mayor in the primary. In doing this, he’ll be joining five of his former colleagues in leaving the legislative body to seek the executive seat.
Students allege culture of racism at NE Philly school following fallout of viral blackface video
In-person classes were canceled on Friday for students at St. Hubert Catholic High School for Girls after a racist video with some of its white students went viral. Some still came to protest what they say is a trend of harassment for Black students.
More than 36K people applied for a slot on Philly’s waitlist for a housing voucher. Roughly a quarter of them will make it
That’s the number of people who applied for a chance to be on the Philadelphia Housing Authority’s waitlist to receive a housing choice voucher. The federal subsidy enables individuals and families with very low-income to afford rent on the private market. “We were surprised that the number was...
Philly employment programs kick off this spring to help end cycle of violence
Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. Rasheed Abdus says when he got out of prison four years ago, at age 21, he struggled to find a job. “Maybe cause I didn’t...
Council member goes door to door listening to neighbors’ concerns in wake of recent shooting of 17-year-old
Philadelphia City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson met with neighbors in a South Philly neighborhood Tuesday to discuss the resources available to them following a shooting that killed a 17-year-old boy.
Yeadon’s internal police study finds death of woman in police custody was ‘preventable’
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. A recent study of the Yeadon Borough Police Department found that outdated policies and improper holding cell structure might have contributed to the death of one person in police custody in July 2022.
thesunpapers.com
Officer of the Year helps nab rape suspect
Det. Tommy Myers’ award recognizes his ‘keen’ skills. For Washington Township Det. Tommy Myers, being recognized as the 2022 Police Officer of the Year represents the strong relationship between police and the community. “Just to be real, if you really just strip away all the noise and...
americanmilitarynews.com
Police officer shot in West Philadelphia during traffic stop; 3 people in custody
A 32-year-old police officer was hospitalized in critical but stable condition after being shot twice Wednesday afternoon during a traffic stop in West Philadelphia, police said. The shooting happened just before 3:40 p.m. on the 200 block of North 60th Street, police said. The officer was driven by his partner...
Woman held after second Atlantic City gun case within three months
A Philadelphia woman was ordered held in jail after she was arrested for driving a vehicle in Atlantic City with guns for the second time in 2½ months. Tierra Barnes, 28, wiped tears away Wednesday as the judge told her she would remain in the Atlantic County Justice Facility until her case is resolved.
Overnights: 4 people dead, 2 people in critical condition, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A violent night leaves four people dead and two people in critical condition, police say. There is no word on any arrests.Two men were shot in the hallway of an apartment building in Holmesburg Saturday night, police say. The shooting happened on the 4400 block of Sheffield Avenue around 10 p.m.Police say a 31-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout the body. He was transported to Jefferson-Torresdale hospital in a private vehicle and pronounced dead at 2:21 a.m. The other man, 18 years old, was shot once in the left abdomen. He is in critical condition at Episcopal Hospital. Police...
Man sentenced for killing teenager on North Philly stoop as school let out
A young man who admitted to shooting and killing a teenager sitting on her North Philadelphia stoop three years ago was sentenced Friday morning to 15 to 30 years in prison.
fox29.com
Weekends shootings leave 4 dead, 5 more injured across Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Gun violence struck Philadelphia yet again leaving nine people shot, four of them fatally, as Super Bowl weekend kicked off across the city. A double shooting Saturday night claimed the life of a 31-year-old man found shot multiple times inside an apartment on Sheffield Avenue. The second victim, an 18-year-old man, is in critical condition.
Police: 4 teens attack, rob person in Center City
Police are looking for four teenage boys who investigators said were caught on camera beating up a person and stealing their belongings. The incident happened Sunday shortly after 7:00 p.m. night in Center City.
India Spellman freed after judge dismisses 2013 murder conviction
A Philadelphia judge has dismissed the 2013 murder conviction of 29-year-old India Spellman, and she is free to go home. Her defense attorneys have said she was wrongfully convicted for the 2010 murder of an 87-year-old World War II veteran.
Phillymag.com
Why Are Philly Brands Flocking to the Suburbs?
Changes in work and living patterns have prompted brands long associated with the city to set up shop on the Main Line. That’s great for the ’burbs, but what’s it mean for the city?. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every...
phillyvoice.com
Philly woman convicted of attack against trans woman in 2020
A Philadelphia woman was sentenced to house arrest and community service in connection with an attack she waged against a transgender woman in South Philadelphia in 2020, the District Attorney's Office said on Wednesday. Kendall Stephens, a transgender activist, was beaten at her home in Point Breeze by Tymesha Wearing,...
Blackface video on social media draws protest, controversy to 2 NE Philly high schools
One week into Black History Month, two Philadelphia schools are at the center of controversy after several white students were seen in a social media video participating in blackface and using racist language.
phillypolice.com
Wanted: Suspects for Homicide in the 12th District [VIDEO]
The Philadelphia Police Department needs your help:. On February 13, 2022, at approximately 12:50 am two male offenders entered an address in the 5700 block of Belmar Street. The offenders shot at two male victims inside that location striking them both multiple times throughout the body. Both victims died of their injuries. The offenders were seen on video being dropped off by a dark color sedan.
