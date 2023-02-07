Read full article on original website
Look: Rihanna Apologized To Quarterback Before Super Bowl
Brandon Marshall had Patrick Mahomes disappointed when he played a prank on the MVP saying that Rihanna thought he was the GOAT. But in an effort to make amends, Marshall told the nine-time Grammy winner the situation and she took it upon herself to apologize for the former receiver's actions. ...
2022 NFL season: Five things watch for in Chiefs-Eagles in Super Bowl LVII
2022 · 16-3-0 WHERE: State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Ariz.) WHEN: 6:30 p.m. ET | FOX, FOX Sports, FOX Deportes. You don’t have to look hard for compelling storylines when it comes to Super Bowl LVII. Andy Reid coaching against his former team. It’s the first Super Bowl featuring...
Super Bowl LVII scouting report: Who has the edge in Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles?
Next Gen Stats research & analytics maven Mike Band crunches the numbers on seven crucial matchups for Super Bowl LVII. Who holds the advantage: the Kansas City Chiefs or Philadelphia Eagles? Check out the answers below. WHEN THE CHIEFS HAVE THE BALL. Patrick Mahomes under pressure vs. Eagles' pass rush.
Michael Bidwill: Cardinals HC search on 'pause' until after Super Bowl
The Cardinals are one of two NFL franchises without a head coach, and owner Michael Bidwill has made it clear that will continue beyond Super Bowl LVII as Arizona homes in on the best candidate. "It's Super Bowl weekend and the entire NFL is focused on the Super Bowl," Bidwill...
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes aims to become first player to win MVP, Super Bowl in same season this century
For the second time in his career, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was voted The Associated Press NFL Most Valuable Player. Now he'll attempt to add two-time Super Bowl winner to his already prestigious resume on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. For Mahomes to become just the seventh player...
Chiefs have no injury designations for Super Bowl LVII
The Kansas City Chiefs are as healthy as they're going to be prior to kickoff of Super Bowl LVII. On Friday, the Chiefs reported a clean sheet on their injury report -- meaning every player who was eligible to practice this week will be available for Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Super Bowl LVII: Andy Reid can bolster legacy by securing second title with Kansas City Chiefs
PHOENIX -- In the few moments that the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles shared a stage earlier this week, Andy Reid greeted the handful of Philly players he still knew with bear hugs. There is no shortage of affection for Reid at this Super Bowl. The Eagles' Brandon Graham said he still feels indebted to Reid for drafting him in 2010. The Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes tried to convince his teammates to wear fake mustaches when they landed here in an homage to Reid. Jeffrey Lurie, the Eagles owner who hired and then fired Reid, recalled everything from how impressive Reid was when the Eagles interviewed him for the job to how, when Reid made his first Super Bowl appearance with the Chiefs three years ago, Lurie exhorted the coach to finally win the title that eluded him in Philadelphia. Lurie was so thrilled for Reid when Kansas City prevailed that he cried tears of joy that night while Reid celebrated.
Cardinals' HC search could be waiting for DC Jonathan Gannon; Colts view Shane Steichen as a strong candidate
The Cardinals and Colts have both waited to hire head coaches until after today's Super Bowl, choosing to be patient while also allowing the NFL world to focus on its biggest event. However, sources say there is a larger and more important reason for the wait. Arizona plans to interview...
Ravens DE Calais Campbell wants Lamar Jackson to return in 2023: 'He needs to stay in Baltimore'
The 2023 NFL offseason is just around the corner, and Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell wasted no time making his pitch for Lamar Jackson to stay in Baltimore for the 2023 season and beyond. During Super Bowl LVII Sunday's NFL GameDay Morning, Campbell made his voice clear that the Ravens...
With standard-setter Travis Kelce on other sideline, Dallas Goedert aims to make key impact for Eagles in Super Bowl LVII
PHOENIX -- Dallas Goedert got a good view of what elite looks like at the tight end position in the last few years. Goedert spent recent offseasons training with some of the league's top players at the position at Tight End University, a skills camp intended for NFLers hosted in Nashville by retired standout Greg Olsen, 49ers tight end George Kittle and the Chiefs' Travis Kelce.
Texans interviewing ex-Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury for offensive coordinator job
Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury's Thailand trip was a bit shorter than expected. NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports Kingsbury will have an interview with the Texans for their open offensive coordinator position on Friday. The Texans have hired DeMeco Ryans as head coach, and Ryans is expected...
Texans expected to hire Matt Burke as defensive coordinator
DeMeco Ryans has filled one major slot on his new coaching staff with the Houston Texans. The Texans are expected to name Matt Burke as defensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday, per a source. NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reports that there has not been a final...
Packers waiting on Aaron Rodgers' decision on future, open to trade if QB wants one
On Monday, Aaron Rodgers will walk into the darkness, beginning a four-day stay in isolation that will go a long way toward shaping the quarterback landscape this offseason. The Packers' star QB plans to consider all options during his darkness retreat, detailing recently on The Pat McAfee Show that returning to Green Bay, asking for a trade and retiring are all options. The team is respecting Rodgers' need for time to make his decision, and if Rodgers comes to the team with a request to play his 19th season elsewhere, sources say the Packers are open to working with the four-time AP NFL MVP on a trade.
Derek Carr informs Raiders he won't accept trade to Saints; Las Vegas expected to release QB
Derek Carr won't be traded after all. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that Carr has informed the Raiders he won't accept a trade to the New Orleans Saints or any other team, per sources informed of the situation. Rapoport added that Las Vegas is expected to release the...
Bills QB Josh Allen won't need elbow surgery, on track for full recovery by 2023 season
Bills star quarterback Josh Allen is on track to be fully healthy for the 2023 season without needing surgery after battling through a significant injury to his throwing elbow during the second half of this past season. Sources say doctors are confident Allen is benefiting from rest and is progressing...
99-percent matchup: Eagles, Chiefs fans who share kidney bound for Super Bowl LVII
When the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles kick off Sunday in Super Bowl LVII, two former Marines will be taking in the spectacle together. They don't share a rooting interest. John Gladwell, 44, has been a Chiefs fan ever since he moved to the city with his wife Randi. Billy Welsh, 39, is a south New Jersey native and diehard Eagles fan from birth.
Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 revealed at 'NFL Honors'
The Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 was revealed Thursday night at NFL Honors, three days before Super Bowl LVII. Don Coryell (coach/contributor) Ronde Barber: The only player with more than 40 interceptions and 25 sacks in his NFL career is the latest entry into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Barber is a Buccaneers legend, the franchise's all-time leader in interceptions (47) and defensive touchdowns (12) after spending the entirety of his 16-year career in Tampa Bay. A prominent piece of the Bucs' historic Super Bowl champion defense in 2002, Barber is also a member of the 2000s All-Decade Team, as well as a five-time Pro Bowler and a three-time first-team All-Pro. Sharing the spotlight with his twin brother and former All-Pro and Pro Bowler himself, Tiki, Ronde stood out as one of just two players since the turn of the millennium (HOF DB Charles Woodson) with more than 1,000 tackles and 40 interceptions. His 47 career picks and 28 career sacks in 241 games played weren't enough to get him into Canton on the first or fifth ballot. But in his sixth year of eligibility and his third straight as a finalist, Barber is finally in.
Trade Lamar Jackson? Ravens plan to tag and keep QB, but could be tempted by big trade offer
The Baltimore Ravens will place the franchise tag on quarterback Lamar Jackson if the sides cannot agree to a long-term deal in the coming weeks -- and there is a possibility other teams could tempt Baltimore to trade the former NFL MVP for a windfall of draft picks, per sources.
Chiefs athletic trainer Julie Frymyer: Patrick Mahomes' third-down scramble the only highlight I wanted
Athletic trainers thrive out of the spotlight, rarely gaining recognition for their efforts and never wanting it. So it was noteworthy when Chiefs vice president of sports medicine and performance, Rick Burkholder, took to Twitter to shout out the person most responsible for helping Patrick Mahomes play through his high ankle sprain.
Austin Ekeler hopes OC Kellen Moore helps Chargers find consistency: 'We've got unfinished business'
Running back Austin Ekeler is intent to build off the Chargers' first playoff berth since 2018, and he hopes to erase the bad taste of Los Angeles' wild-card collapse in the process. After falling to the Jaguars, 31-30, on Super Wild Card Weekend despite at one point holding a 27-0...
