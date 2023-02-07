ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Spun

Look: Rihanna Apologized To Quarterback Before Super Bowl

Brandon Marshall had Patrick Mahomes disappointed when he played a prank on the MVP saying that Rihanna thought he was the GOAT. But in an effort to make amends, Marshall told the nine-time Grammy winner the situation and she took it upon herself to apologize for the former receiver's actions. ...
PHOENIX, AZ
NFL

Chiefs have no injury designations for Super Bowl LVII

The Kansas City Chiefs are as healthy as they're going to be prior to kickoff of Super Bowl LVII. On Friday, the Chiefs reported a clean sheet on their injury report -- meaning every player who was eligible to practice this week will be available for Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NFL

Super Bowl LVII: Andy Reid can bolster legacy by securing second title with Kansas City Chiefs

PHOENIX -- In the few moments that the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles shared a stage earlier this week, Andy Reid greeted the handful of Philly players he still knew with bear hugs. There is no shortage of affection for Reid at this Super Bowl. The Eagles' Brandon Graham said he still feels indebted to Reid for drafting him in 2010. The Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes tried to convince his teammates to wear fake mustaches when they landed here in an homage to Reid. Jeffrey Lurie, the Eagles owner who hired and then fired Reid, recalled everything from how impressive Reid was when the Eagles interviewed him for the job to how, when Reid made his first Super Bowl appearance with the Chiefs three years ago, Lurie exhorted the coach to finally win the title that eluded him in Philadelphia. Lurie was so thrilled for Reid when Kansas City prevailed that he cried tears of joy that night while Reid celebrated.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NFL

With standard-setter Travis Kelce on other sideline, Dallas Goedert aims to make key impact for Eagles in Super Bowl LVII

PHOENIX -- Dallas Goedert got a good view of what elite looks like at the tight end position in the last few years. Goedert spent recent offseasons training with some of the league's top players at the position at Tight End University, a skills camp intended for NFLers hosted in Nashville by retired standout Greg Olsen, 49ers tight end George Kittle and the Chiefs' Travis Kelce.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NFL

Texans expected to hire Matt Burke as defensive coordinator

DeMeco Ryans has filled one major slot on his new coaching staff with the Houston Texans. The Texans are expected to name Matt Burke as defensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday, per a source. NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reports that there has not been a final...
HOUSTON, TX
NFL

Packers waiting on Aaron Rodgers' decision on future, open to trade if QB wants one

On Monday, Aaron Rodgers will walk into the darkness, beginning a four-day stay in isolation that will go a long way toward shaping the quarterback landscape this offseason. The Packers' star QB plans to consider all options during his darkness retreat, detailing recently on The Pat McAfee Show that returning to Green Bay, asking for a trade and retiring are all options. The team is respecting Rodgers' need for time to make his decision, and if Rodgers comes to the team with a request to play his 19th season elsewhere, sources say the Packers are open to working with the four-time AP NFL MVP on a trade.
GREEN BAY, WI
NFL

99-percent matchup: Eagles, Chiefs fans who share kidney bound for Super Bowl LVII

When the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles kick off Sunday in Super Bowl LVII, two former Marines will be taking in the spectacle together. They don't share a rooting interest. John Gladwell, 44, has been a Chiefs fan ever since he moved to the city with his wife Randi. Billy Welsh, 39, is a south New Jersey native and diehard Eagles fan from birth.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NFL

Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 revealed at 'NFL Honors'

The Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 was revealed Thursday night at NFL Honors, three days before Super Bowl LVII. Don Coryell (coach/contributor) Ronde Barber: The only player with more than 40 interceptions and 25 sacks in his NFL career is the latest entry into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Barber is a Buccaneers legend, the franchise's all-time leader in interceptions (47) and defensive touchdowns (12) after spending the entirety of his 16-year career in Tampa Bay. A prominent piece of the Bucs' historic Super Bowl champion defense in 2002, Barber is also a member of the 2000s All-Decade Team, as well as a five-time Pro Bowler and a three-time first-team All-Pro. Sharing the spotlight with his twin brother and former All-Pro and Pro Bowler himself, Tiki, Ronde stood out as one of just two players since the turn of the millennium (HOF DB Charles Woodson) with more than 1,000 tackles and 40 interceptions. His 47 career picks and 28 career sacks in 241 games played weren't enough to get him into Canton on the first or fifth ballot. But in his sixth year of eligibility and his third straight as a finalist, Barber is finally in.

