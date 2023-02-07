ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

NBC12

Virginia ABC to host Van Winkle products lottery

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The whiskey declared the hardest to find will soon become available for purchase for a few lucky Virginia ABC customers. To ensure equal distribution, several products from the highly sought-after Van Winkle line will be available for purchase through the Virginia ABC online lotteries in February and March.
VIRGINIA STATE
Cheryl E Preston

Virginia State Burn Law goes into effect on February 15

Growing up in Botetourt County I was unaware there was a Virginia Burning Law that banned open-air burning before 4:00 PM from February to April. Families in my neck of the woods would burn weeds and brush to clear the land to plow for gardens and my grandma had an area at the back of the property where we would take unwanted items and set them on fire. Thankfully no blazes ever got out of control and no one was ever burned.
VIRGINIA STATE
theriver953.com

Local citizens win big in Virginia Lottery

Virginia Lottery announced some big local winners in the Shenandoah Valley. The Feb. 6 Powerball drawing had both a $100,000 and 3 local $50,000 winners check your tickets closely. A $100,000 winning ticket was sold at the Speedway on Seminole Lane in Charlottesville. Bo’s Belly Barn on East Main Street...
VIRGINIA STATE
East Coast Traveler

Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Virginia - National Pizza Day

VIRGINIA - If you are looking for the best pizza shops in Virginia, you've come to the right place. Whether you're craving a New York-style pizza or a more casual version, there are plenty of options in the area. These spots make great pizzas with fresh ingredients. If you're in the mood for something Italian, try Regino's Italian Restaurant in Norfolk or Osteria Marzano in Alexandria.
VIRGINIA STATE
OnlyInYourState

The Oldest Town In Virginia That’s Loaded With Fascinating History

When you think of the oldest town in Virginia, do you pictures Jamestown? Perhaps Williamsburg? Both of these destinations are rooted in history, but the title of the oldest continuously-chartered town in Virginia belongs to none other than Dumfries. If you’ve never heard of it, you’re not alone; this town tends to fly under the radar. But, as you can imagine, it’s also loaded with history. Here’s more on why the town of Dumfries makes for an excellent and underrated day trip destination in Virginia.
DUMFRIES, VA
Virginia Mercury

Virginia House rejects mandatory livestreaming bill as localities warn of six-figure costs

When faced with the prospect of having to livestream and archive video of public meetings, local governments across Virginia had wildly different ideas about what it might cost. The town of Marion estimated it’d have to spend $300,000 in the near term on “hiring personnel to operate, maintain, and log sessions, plus equipment purchase and […] The post Virginia House rejects mandatory livestreaming bill as localities warn of six-figure costs appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
pcpatriot.com

VDOT: Wintry mix expected in Western Virginia late Saturday, Sunday

SALEM – A wintry mix of precipitation is expected late Saturday and Sunday for parts of Virginia. Motorists should be vigilant, check weather forecasts in areas where they plan to drive, and adjust or delay travel in impacted areas, especially along and west of the Interstate 77 corridor. The...
VIRGINIA STATE

