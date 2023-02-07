Read full article on original website
Related
NBC12
Virginia ABC to host Van Winkle products lottery
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The whiskey declared the hardest to find will soon become available for purchase for a few lucky Virginia ABC customers. To ensure equal distribution, several products from the highly sought-after Van Winkle line will be available for purchase through the Virginia ABC online lotteries in February and March.
Four Restaurants in Virginia Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Eat in the Entire State For 2023
Disclaimer:The following information is for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for some great food in the state of Virginia, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
CDC Map: Metro Richmond remains medium; masks urged for just 4 localities
Masking is now recommended for 16 localities in the Commonwealth, including three parts of the WTVR CBS 6 viewing area, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
Virginia State Burn Law goes into effect on February 15
Growing up in Botetourt County I was unaware there was a Virginia Burning Law that banned open-air burning before 4:00 PM from February to April. Families in my neck of the woods would burn weeds and brush to clear the land to plow for gardens and my grandma had an area at the back of the property where we would take unwanted items and set them on fire. Thankfully no blazes ever got out of control and no one was ever burned.
theriver953.com
Local citizens win big in Virginia Lottery
Virginia Lottery announced some big local winners in the Shenandoah Valley. The Feb. 6 Powerball drawing had both a $100,000 and 3 local $50,000 winners check your tickets closely. A $100,000 winning ticket was sold at the Speedway on Seminole Lane in Charlottesville. Bo’s Belly Barn on East Main Street...
Virginia witness spots sphere-shaped object hovering in afternoon sky
A Virginia witness at Virginia Beach reported watching a cloud-like, sphere-shaped object hovering in the afternoon sky at 1 p.m. on March 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Brothers returned to Virginia to face murder charges in Westmoreland
Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the two brothers accused of killing a school teacher have been returned back to Virginia where they each face charges of 2nd degree murder, arson, and animal cruelty.
wfxrtv.com
Winter storm could cause hazardous road conditions, what experts want people to know
With temperatures dropping, experts are advising the community to be careful on the roads. They say the incoming winter weather could cause hazardous driving conditions. Winter storm could cause hazardous road conditions, …. With temperatures dropping, experts are advising the community to be careful on the roads. They say the...
Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Virginia - National Pizza Day
VIRGINIA - If you are looking for the best pizza shops in Virginia, you've come to the right place. Whether you're craving a New York-style pizza or a more casual version, there are plenty of options in the area. These spots make great pizzas with fresh ingredients. If you're in the mood for something Italian, try Regino's Italian Restaurant in Norfolk or Osteria Marzano in Alexandria.
Inside Nova
UPDATED: Bed Bath and Beyond closing two more Northern Virginia stores
Bed Bath and Beyond announced another round of store closures this week, including two more Northern Virginia stores for a total of five. The announcements come six months after the company closed 150 stores last year, and missed a Feb. 1 bond payment to lender JPMorgan Chase. Closures this round...
Will it snow in Central Virginia this weekend?
If you are looking to see snow, you will probably have to go to the Southern Blue Ridge Mountains and Southern Shenandoah Valley of Virginia.
Late weekend snowstorm has Central Virginia in its crosshairs
For those that get snow, no matter how much, the precipitation this weekend is going to be heavy wet snow, not the fluffy kind.
2 lucky Virginians win $50k in Powerball drawing
Over 52,000 people had winning tickets with smaller prizes. The Va. Lottery says no one has hit the jackpot yet, which has grown to $747 million
OnlyInYourState
The Oldest Town In Virginia That’s Loaded With Fascinating History
When you think of the oldest town in Virginia, do you pictures Jamestown? Perhaps Williamsburg? Both of these destinations are rooted in history, but the title of the oldest continuously-chartered town in Virginia belongs to none other than Dumfries. If you’ve never heard of it, you’re not alone; this town tends to fly under the radar. But, as you can imagine, it’s also loaded with history. Here’s more on why the town of Dumfries makes for an excellent and underrated day trip destination in Virginia.
This Is The Most Popular Fast Food Chain In Virginia
Cheapism compiled a list of the most popular fast food chains in every US state. Here's the top choice for Virginia.
Virginia House rejects mandatory livestreaming bill as localities warn of six-figure costs
When faced with the prospect of having to livestream and archive video of public meetings, local governments across Virginia had wildly different ideas about what it might cost. The town of Marion estimated it’d have to spend $300,000 in the near term on “hiring personnel to operate, maintain, and log sessions, plus equipment purchase and […] The post Virginia House rejects mandatory livestreaming bill as localities warn of six-figure costs appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
pcpatriot.com
VDOT: Wintry mix expected in Western Virginia late Saturday, Sunday
SALEM – A wintry mix of precipitation is expected late Saturday and Sunday for parts of Virginia. Motorists should be vigilant, check weather forecasts in areas where they plan to drive, and adjust or delay travel in impacted areas, especially along and west of the Interstate 77 corridor. The...
Virginia Natural Gas billing error leaves customers uneasy
Some Virginia Natural Gas customers may have noticed something wrong with their bill recently after a billing error in January led to people who have auto-pay turned on receiving a bill that says they didn't pay.
Huge store chain opening another new Virginia location
A major store chain with hundreds of locations throughout the country recently announced that it would be opening another new location in Virginia this week. Read on to learn more.
Comments / 0