NHL
Duchene Scores in Overtime as Predators Defeat Flyers 2-1
Nashville Moves to 25-19-6 on the Season, Returns Home to Face Arizona on Monday. Matt Duchene scored 34 seconds into overtime to lead the Nashville Predators to a 2-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers Saturday at Wells Fargo Center. Juuse Saros made 23 saves in goal for the Preds, who...
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Predators
Playing the third game of their four-game homestand, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (22-22-9) are home on Saturday afternoon to take on John Hynes' Nashville Predators (24-19-9). Game time at the Wells Fargo Center is 12:30 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5...
NHL
Gameday Preview: Blue Jackets at Maple Leafs
The Blue Jackets dropped a 3-0 decision to the Maple Leafs on Friday night in Nationwide Arena, but this is one of the rare chances in the NHL where you can get revenge a night later. It's a home-and-home, back-to-back, as the teams flew to Canada after the game last night and will meet again in Toronto tonight.
NHL
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Flames
The Buffalo Sabres return to action today for an afternoon tilt against the Calgary Flames. Faceoff is at 12:30 p.m. on MSG and WGR 550 with pregame coverage on MSG starting at noon. Tickets are on sale now. The team will also celebrate Sabretooth's birthday today. Billy Buffalo, Moose, Buster...
NHL
Video Review: CBJ @ TOR - 5:46 of the Third Period
Explanation: Video review confirmed that Kent Johnson's stick was at or below the height of the crossbar when he directed the puck into the Toronto net. According to Rule 37.5, "If the puck makes contact with a portion of the stick that is at or below the level of the crossbar (despite some other portion of the stick being above the crossbar) and enters the goal, the goal shall be allowed."
NHL
Final Buzzer: Savage Garden
NEW YORK, NY - Buoyed by a big trade for Vladimir Tarasenko the Rangers were raring to go when they hit the ice to play the Seattle Kraken. The visitors had to endure some big punches early - including an opening score by Tarasenko himself - and New York build up a seemingly insurmountable 3-0 lead after 20 minutes of play.
NHL
Thompson out week to week with lower-body injury for Golden Knights
Logan Thompson is out week to week with a lower-body injury the Vegas Golden Knights goalie sustained in a 5-1 win against the Minnesota Wild on Thursday. Thompson allowed one goal on 24 shots before leaving at 1:19 of the third period after stretching out to make a save. "I...
NHL
Recap: Ducks Can't Rally in Third Period, Fall 7-2 to Golden Knights
Frank Vatrano and Isac Lundestrom scored while John Gibson made 32 saves, but the Ducks fell 7-2 to the Vegas Golden Knights today at T-Mobile Arena. The loss, Anaheim's second in a row immediately following a five-game point streak, dropped the club to 17-31-6 on the season and 8-17-5 on the road.
NHL
POSTGAME 5: Flyers Can't Crack Seattle in 4-3 Loss
The Philadelphia Flyers lost to the Seattle Kraken, 4-3, in a Super Bowl Sunday matinee at the Wells Fargo Center. A quick start and a late push weren't good enough. The rest of the game was all Seattle. The Flyers finished a four-game homestand with a 1-2-1 record. The Flyers...
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Kraken (29-18-5) at Flyers (22-22-10) | 10 a.m.
Time: 10:00 a.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. The Kraken have scored just four goals in the first three games of this road trip, not a recipe for victories. When Oliver Bjorkstrand scored the first goal at Madison Square Garden Friday, the host New York Rangers had already tallied a four-spot. It marked Bjorkstrand's 10th goal of the season, making him the ninth Seattle player with double-digit goals. Fellow forward Brandon Tanev scored later in the game to make it 5-3 and became the 10th Kraken player to hit double-digits in goals. That now leads the NHL, with Boston and Vegas at nine apiece.
NHL
Nuts & Bolts: An early start in Dallas
The Lightning kick off the road trip with a Saturday matinee against the Stars at American Airlines Center. Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Stars on Saturday. When: Saturday, February 11 - 1 p.m. ET. Where: American Airlines Center - Dallas, TX. TV coverage:...
NHL
TAKEAWAYS: Third Period Push Not Enough to Pass Jets
Head coach Luke Richardson credits Jarred Tinordi's momentum change in the third period to help Chicago get on the board. The Blackhawks looked to earn their second straight win to finish off their back-to-back game nights but suffered their second loss this week to the Winnipeg Jets with a 4-1 final.
NHL
Post-Game Instant Analysis: Seattle at Philadelphia
Kraken recover from slow start and survive late push against to win 4-3 over the Flyers. Three times this season the Kraken have lost three consecutive games but never more than that and they kept that record intact with a win in Philly. After taking two quick penalties to open the game, Seattle steadied and then went on the attack scoring two goals to cement the first period they ended with a lead since starting this five-game road trip. The visitors played a dominant second and bent but didn't break in the third to secure a victory.
NHL
EDM@MTL: Game recap
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens swept Family Weekend with a 6-2 victory over the Oilers on Sunday at the Bell Centre. Head coach Martin St-Louis' squad started the game strong with the opening goal. Alex Belzile's shot through traffic at the 8:14 mark of the first period beat Stuart Skinner. Michael...
NHL
BLOG: Defense Finding More Success Within Lineup
With a more consistent lineup, the team is also looking to add Jarred Tinordi back into the mix following his facial injury on Dec. 18. In the last ten games for the Blackhawks, the defense is starting to see more success as of lately while having a more consistent lineup, especially among the younger blueliners.
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ SABRES
FLAMES (24-18-10) @ SABRES (26-20-4) Saturday at 10:30 a.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet One | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. GAME DAY FEATURES. STAT PACK. WANT TO WIN SOME CASH?!. Leading Scorers:. Flames:. Points - Elias Lindholm (46)
NHL
Tarasenko's message to St. Louis
Former Blue shared a message for St. Louis on Instagram. Vladimir Tarasenko, who was traded to the New York Rangers on Thursday, shared a message to the fans in St. Louis on Sunday. Here's what he had to say on his personal Instagram account:. (To my) St. Louis Blues family,
NHL
Mahura agrees to 1-year contract with Panthers
Defenseman has NHL career high in points, could have become free agent after season. Josh Mahura agreed to a one-year contract with the Florida Panthers on Friday. Financial terms were not disclosed. The 24-year-old defenseman has NHL career highs in goals (four), assists (seven) and points (11) in 54 games...
NHL
Back From Break | 10 TAKEAWAYS
From big hats to small towns, Amanda Stein breaks down this last week in 10 Takeaways presented by Ticketmaster. Walking into the Devils locker room after an All-Star break and Bye-Week, there's a certain glow. And it's not just from the tanned faces from time in the sun, but also the glow of rested and relaxed individuals, gearing up for what's next.
NHL
Capitals Recall Aliaksei Protas
ARLINGTON, Va. - The Washington Capitals have recalled forward Aliaksei Protas from the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL), senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today. Protas, 22, has recorded 10 points (3g, 7a) in 42 games with Washington this season. The 6'6", 235-pound forward...
