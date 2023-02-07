Kraken recover from slow start and survive late push against to win 4-3 over the Flyers. Three times this season the Kraken have lost three consecutive games but never more than that and they kept that record intact with a win in Philly. After taking two quick penalties to open the game, Seattle steadied and then went on the attack scoring two goals to cement the first period they ended with a lead since starting this five-game road trip. The visitors played a dominant second and bent but didn't break in the third to secure a victory.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 19 HOURS AGO