Baby's Reaction to Trying 'In-N-Out Burger' for the First Time Is Simply the Best

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

We all love trying foods for the first time. But probably countless times, new foods were introduced to us as a baby. We don’t remember those moments, but those around us do.

TikTok content creator @ceeekayy_ shared footage of her friend’s baby girl trying an In-N-Out Burger for the first time. We couldn’t stop smiling at this adorable scene. Get this kid another order of fries!

We love a good burger and fries. If you’re like us, adding a milkshake to the order just sets it off. But the adults run the show when you’re a kid who can’t speak yet. In the video, we witness a cute baby girl experiencing the divinity of an In-N-Out Burger for the first time. She fell hard for this delicious meal, and we can’t blame her. The grab for fries towards the end was pure gold. We could totally relate since we devour our burgers and fries the same way. The baby probably won’t remember this moment, but it’ll live on the internet forever.

Let’s see how the TikTok community reacted to this too-cute-to-miss clip. User @yvette adams said, “Great motor skills.” @David Pusateri revealed, “I wish we had one in Wichita, Kansas. I grew up where the first one started in S. California.” @BlessedRain admitted, “She won’t even remember this. LOL.” @Mickey exclaimed, “Sooo cute!” @Jordyn9797 wrote, “Changed her life! LOL.” @user8822261961013 replied, “Now I'm in a greater mood.”

The video of the baby eating an In-N-Out Burger seemed to lift everyone’s spirits. Why wouldn’t it? She’s adorable and obviously loves a good burger. If you enjoyed the video and want more content, visit @ceeekayy_’s TikTok channel. You’ll enjoy what you see.

For more Delishably updates, be sure to follow us on Google News !