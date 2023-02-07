ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Sports

Aaron Rodgers will enter voluntary solitary confinement on Monday

Last year, it was something called ayahuasca. This year, it will be nothing at all. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he’ll embrace darkness for four days in an effort to make decisions about his short-term future. Via NFL Media, Rodgers enters voluntary solitary confinement on Monday. His choices...
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

Purdy responds to Kittle's 'Brock's job to lose' comment

Brock Purdy has one thing on his mind, and it's not the 49ers' starting quarterback battle he and Trey Lance will compete in this summer. After the rookie suffered a torn UCL in San Francisco's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game, Purdy will undergo surgery on Feb. 22 to repair the ligament, which likely will sideline him for six months.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Which big-name WRs could Patriots target? Ian Rapoport weighs in

After overhauling their offensive coaching staff, the next step for the New England Patriots is to surround quarterback Mac Jones with talent. Considering the lack of free-agent options, the Patriots will have to shift their attention to the trade market if they hope to land a big-name wide receiver. So, which wideouts could be in play for Bill Belichick this offseason?
NBC Sports

Mostert praises 49ers QB Purdy, sees NFL journey similarities

Brock Purdy, the very last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, proved a lot of people wrong when he emerged as the 49ers’ starting quarterback this season. When given a chance -- although under unfortunate circumstances for the 49ers -- the 23-year-old made the most of his unique opportunity to showcase his talents.
NBC Sports

Tom Brady’s retirement letter ultimately means nothing

On Friday afternoon, someone from Tom Brady‘s camp leaked to ESPN that Brady has filed a retirement letter with the NFL and the NFL Players Association. Here’s the most important thing it doesn’t mean. It doesn’t mean that it “silences any questions about whether Brady might return.”
NBC Sports

Eagles inactives: Covey good to go for Super Bowl LVII

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Eagles punt returner Britain Covey is officially active for Super Bowl LVII. The rookie receiver/return man popped up on the injury report Thursday with a hamstring injury and was listed as questionable heading into the weekend. But he’s active and ready to go for the big game.
DALLAS, PA
NBC Sports

Lance reveals which 49ers teammate helped him most with rehab

Recovering from a major injury often is a lonely process. For 49ers second-year quarterback Trey Lance, however, he had a strong support system comprised of teammates to help him. Speaking with the NFL Network's Mike Yam on Wednesday, Lance shared how the 49ers rallied around him after his season-ending ankle...
NBC Sports

Solomon Thomas 'would love' Stanford reunion with CMC on 49ers

The 49ers' offense reached another level after they traded for Christian McCaffrey on Oct. 20. Solomon Thomas believes the trade allowed many in the Bay to remember the talent his former Stanford teammate possesses. Additionally, the former 49ers defensive tackle made it known that he'd like to play alongside McCaffrey again.
STANFORD, CA
NBC Sports

Colts plan to hire Shane Steichen as head coach

The Colts have apparently come to a decision on who they want to be their next head coach. ESPN reports that the Colts plan to hire Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen after Super Bowl LVII. The Colts have informed other candidates that they are out of the running, but two sides still need to reach agreement on a contract and the Colts know as well as anyone that the last mile can be the most difficult one.
NBC Sports

Cardinals are expected to interview Jonathan Gannon after Super Bowl

The Cardinals paused their head coaching search for Super Bowl weekend and they are expected to interview a coach who will be working in Sunday’s game once it resumes this week. According to multiple reports, the Cardinals are expected to interview Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon after he faces...
NBC Sports

Baby-faced Purdy confirms he shaves in hilarious interview moment

Brock Purdy turned 23 years old in December, but his 49ers teammates -- and seemingly everyone else -- give him a hard time about looking so young. The quarterback stopped by NFL Network's "Super Bowl Live" show during Radio Row festivities this week in Phoenix, where he hilariously confirmed he does indeed own a razor despite his baby face.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

