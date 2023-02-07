The Colts have apparently come to a decision on who they want to be their next head coach. ESPN reports that the Colts plan to hire Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen after Super Bowl LVII. The Colts have informed other candidates that they are out of the running, but two sides still need to reach agreement on a contract and the Colts know as well as anyone that the last mile can be the most difficult one.

8 HOURS AGO