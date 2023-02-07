Read full article on original website
Aaron Rodgers will enter voluntary solitary confinement on Monday
Last year, it was something called ayahuasca. This year, it will be nothing at all. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he’ll embrace darkness for four days in an effort to make decisions about his short-term future. Via NFL Media, Rodgers enters voluntary solitary confinement on Monday. His choices...
Sean Payton: We need to take Russell Wilson off the high dive the whole time
In his introductory press conference as the new Broncos head coach, Sean Payton said that his approach to working with quarterback Russell Wilson will be centered on emphasizing the things that Wilson does well because “none of us want to be at a karaoke bar with a song we don’t know the words to.”
Super Bowl national anthem 2023: Who is singing the national anthem and how long does it take to sing?
No matter the teams that are playing or the city that is hosting, every NFL game begins the same way — the singing of the national anthem. The Super Bowl is no different, with legendary artists singing the “The Star-Spangled Banner” year after year to kick off the festivities.
Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Blake Bell inactive for Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII
The Chiefs activated running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire this week off of injured reserve. But he won’t play a role in Super Bowl LVII. Edwards-Helaire is one of Kansas City’s seven inactives for Sunday’s game against the Eagles. A first-round pick in 2020, Edwards-Helaire played just 10 games...
Purdy responds to Kittle's 'Brock's job to lose' comment
Brock Purdy has one thing on his mind, and it's not the 49ers' starting quarterback battle he and Trey Lance will compete in this summer. After the rookie suffered a torn UCL in San Francisco's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game, Purdy will undergo surgery on Feb. 22 to repair the ligament, which likely will sideline him for six months.
Which big-name WRs could Patriots target? Ian Rapoport weighs in
After overhauling their offensive coaching staff, the next step for the New England Patriots is to surround quarterback Mac Jones with talent. Considering the lack of free-agent options, the Patriots will have to shift their attention to the trade market if they hope to land a big-name wide receiver. So, which wideouts could be in play for Bill Belichick this offseason?
Mostert praises 49ers QB Purdy, sees NFL journey similarities
Brock Purdy, the very last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, proved a lot of people wrong when he emerged as the 49ers’ starting quarterback this season. When given a chance -- although under unfortunate circumstances for the 49ers -- the 23-year-old made the most of his unique opportunity to showcase his talents.
Tom Brady’s retirement letter ultimately means nothing
On Friday afternoon, someone from Tom Brady‘s camp leaked to ESPN that Brady has filed a retirement letter with the NFL and the NFL Players Association. Here’s the most important thing it doesn’t mean. It doesn’t mean that it “silences any questions about whether Brady might return.”
Report: Derek Carr informs Saints he won’t accept trade to any team
Derek Carr may eventually end up with the Saints. But he won’t get there via a trade. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Carr has informed New Orleans that he won’t approve a trade to the Saints or any other team. Carr has a no-trade clause and...
George Kittle recalls the moments when Brock Purdy showed he belongs in the NFL
San Francisco tight end George Kittle says it only took a few moments for him to see that the 49ers could go far with Brock Purdy at quarterback. On PFT Live today, Kittle explained exactly what he saw from Purdy that let him know Purdy could play. “In chronological order,...
Eagles inactives: Covey good to go for Super Bowl LVII
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Eagles punt returner Britain Covey is officially active for Super Bowl LVII. The rookie receiver/return man popped up on the injury report Thursday with a hamstring injury and was listed as questionable heading into the weekend. But he’s active and ready to go for the big game.
Tomase: What a racist 1969 letter tells us about Bill Russell and Boston
The unsigned letter arrived in all caps with no return address, the writer precisely penning each line with the aid of a ruler, like the nuns used to teach. It's postmarked Feb. 3, 1969, and is affixed with a stamp commemorating the 1968 World's Fair in San Antonio. It's addressed...
Dick Butkus is “disgusted” with how bad the Bears are, sees “lack of effort”
The Bears had the worst record in the NFL this season, they’ve only had a winning record once in the last 10 years, and one of their all-time great players isn’t happy about it. Hall of Fame linebacker Dick Butkus says the Bears’ failures weigh on him as...
Lance reveals which 49ers teammate helped him most with rehab
Recovering from a major injury often is a lonely process. For 49ers second-year quarterback Trey Lance, however, he had a strong support system comprised of teammates to help him. Speaking with the NFL Network's Mike Yam on Wednesday, Lance shared how the 49ers rallied around him after his season-ending ankle...
Solomon Thomas 'would love' Stanford reunion with CMC on 49ers
The 49ers' offense reached another level after they traded for Christian McCaffrey on Oct. 20. Solomon Thomas believes the trade allowed many in the Bay to remember the talent his former Stanford teammate possesses. Additionally, the former 49ers defensive tackle made it known that he'd like to play alongside McCaffrey again.
Colts plan to hire Shane Steichen as head coach
The Colts have apparently come to a decision on who they want to be their next head coach. ESPN reports that the Colts plan to hire Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen after Super Bowl LVII. The Colts have informed other candidates that they are out of the running, but two sides still need to reach agreement on a contract and the Colts know as well as anyone that the last mile can be the most difficult one.
Cardinals are expected to interview Jonathan Gannon after Super Bowl
The Cardinals paused their head coaching search for Super Bowl weekend and they are expected to interview a coach who will be working in Sunday’s game once it resumes this week. According to multiple reports, the Cardinals are expected to interview Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon after he faces...
Baby-faced Purdy confirms he shaves in hilarious interview moment
Brock Purdy turned 23 years old in December, but his 49ers teammates -- and seemingly everyone else -- give him a hard time about looking so young. The quarterback stopped by NFL Network's "Super Bowl Live" show during Radio Row festivities this week in Phoenix, where he hilariously confirmed he does indeed own a razor despite his baby face.
Mark Murphy on Aaron Rodgers: The sooner the decision is made, the better
Aaron Rodgers is planning an “isolation retreat” in the near future that he hopes will bring him closer to making a decision about whether or not he plans to continue his playing career and the quarterback’s current team will be waiting to hear what he has in mind.
Jeffrey Lurie: Firing Andy Reid was extremely difficult, Chiefs got a Hall of Fame coach
Andy Reid went 130-93-1 as head coach of the Eagles, got them to the Super Bowl once and to the NFC Championship Game four times. But he was fired after a 4-12 season in 2012. A decade later, Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie still considers that one of the toughest decisions he’s had to make.
