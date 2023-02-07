EPL Clubs Want Man City Punished With Relegation If Found Guilty Of Breaking Financial Rules

The Premier League charged City on Monday with 101 alleged breaches of its financial rules, said to have occurred across nine seasons from 2009 to 2018.

Many clubs in the Premier League reportedly want Manchester City to be relegated if they are found guilty of breaking financial rules.

City won the Premier League three times during this period and one potential punishment could be to retrospectively strip the club of these titles.

Other possible punishments include a fine and/or a points deduction.

According to Sky Sports , many of City's fellow EPL clubs intend to lobby for the six-time champions to be demoted from England's top division if they are found guilty.

These clubs, which are said to include some of the 'Big Six', apparently fear that reallocating City's titles retrospectively would be meaningless and lead to confusion, while it is widely felt that a financial punishment on its own would be ineffective.