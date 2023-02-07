ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manorville, NY

Man, Woman From Huntington Killed After Vehicle Crashes Into Tree At Manorville Intersection

By Joe Lombardi
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3npSed_0kfCeStO00
Wading River Road at North Street in Manorville. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash

Two people were killed after a vehicle slammed into a tree at a Long Island intersection.

The crash happened at around 3:15 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6 in Manorville.

A 50-year-old Huntington Station man was driving a 2019 Ford van southbound on Wading River Road when the vehicle left the road and struck the tree at the intersection with North Street, Suffolk County Police said.

The driver, identified as Kevin Vollmer, and his passenger, Antoinette Mullings-Joseph, age 49, of Huntington, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Seventh Squad at 631-852-8752.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

18-Year-Old Driver Ejected, Seriously Hurt In Route 287 Crash

An 18-year-old driver from Rockaway was seriously hurt in a crash on Route 287 overnight in Somerset County, authorities said. Kamil D. Nowak was heading south in the express lanes when his Infiniti ran off the road to the left and struck multiple trees around 1:25 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 12 in Bridgewater, New Jersey State Police Trooper Charles Marchan said.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
PIX11

Armed man carjacked Long Island woman in her driveway, police say

LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man armed with a knife and hammer is accused of carjacking a Long Island woman in her driveway early Saturday morning, police said. Diorgenis Cruz-Torres, 22, allegedly smashed the driver-side window while the woman was sitting in a Volkswagen Tiguan in her driveway on Teller Avenue in Coram at […]
CORAM, NY
Daily Voice

Driver Killed After Cargo Van Crashes Into Tow Truck In Nyack

An investigation is underway after a fatal crash in the Hudson Valley. It happened around 7 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10 in Rockland County on northbound I-87 in the village of Nyack. A preliminary investigation at the scene determined a New York State Thruway Wrecker was providing traffic control for a disabled vehicle that was on the left shoulder, partially in the left lane in the area of mile marker 17.6, between Exit 11 (West Nyack) and Exit 12 (Nyack)., according to New York State Police.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
fireislandnews.com

SCPD Drill as Seen from Watch Hill

The network of volunteer fire departments and EMT rescue services on Fire Island are bound by the common thread which is the medevac unit of Suffolk County Police Department. These fearless men and women get people in need off Fire Island quickly when every second counts and delivers them to area hospitals equipped to give them the best of care. Of course training drills are a necessary component to deal with the tricky barrier island terrain and regular Fire Island News contributor Ted Steffensen was lucky enough to see them in action over at Watch Hill. This footage captures a rare glimpse into the world of these essential first responders. Countless lives have been saved due to their courage.
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
475K+
Followers
66K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy