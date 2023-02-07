Man, Woman From Huntington Killed After Vehicle Crashes Into Tree At Manorville Intersection

Wading River Road at North Street in Manorville. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash

Two people were killed after a vehicle slammed into a tree at a Long Island intersection.

The crash happened at around 3:15 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6 in Manorville.

A 50-year-old Huntington Station man was driving a 2019 Ford van southbound on Wading River Road when the vehicle left the road and struck the tree at the intersection with North Street, Suffolk County Police said.

The driver, identified as Kevin Vollmer, and his passenger, Antoinette Mullings-Joseph, age 49, of Huntington, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Seventh Squad at 631-852-8752.

