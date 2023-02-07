ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheDailyBeast

Baby Rescued After Falling Down 42-Foot Well in Thailand

By Dan Ladden-Hall
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r6uFu_0kfCeQ7w00
BNN Thailand/Twitter

A desperate overnight rescue operation successfully saved the life of a baby who fell down a deep well in northern Thailand on Monday. The 19-month-old girl plunged down the 42-foot shaft while playing in the afternoon in Tak province near the Myanmar border. Her parents raised the alarm after they heard their daughter’s cries coming from the well. They had reportedly left her under a tree as they worked in a nearby field, with the infant falling through a 12-inch opening at the top of the well. A rescue team worked through the night to dig a pit alongside the well shaft as oxygen was pumped into the well to help the child breathe. She was taken to hospital with minor injuries after being rescued, authorities said. “We are so glad we could rescue her safely,” rescue worker Chanachart Wancharernrung said, the BBC reports. “We have been trying since yesterday afternoon. We worked without sleep. Everyone helped out.”

Read it at BBC

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Utah Teen Dies After Falling 30 Feet Hiking Utah’s Moab Rim Trail

A seventeen-year-old fell to her death while hiking in Utah Friday afternoon, officials report. The girl was with friends on the Moab Rim Trail when she fell 30 feet off a sheer cliff face. Rescuers arrived and rappelled down the cliff face to search for her body, but she was already dead when they reached her two hours later. Officials believe the teen was standing too close to the edge in a difficult hiking area when she fell.Read it at CNN
UTAH STATE
Ricky

The woman who gave birth in her grave 10 days after her death

In 1670, a shocking incident occurred Bologna, Italy that left the citizens of the city in disbelief. A woman who was buried in a church cemetery gave birth to a child 10 days after her death. The news was so bizarre that it spread quickly and the church cemetery soon became a site of pilgrimage, attracting the attention of people from far and wide.
TheDailyBeast

Autopsy Reveals Strange Details in California Lawyer’s Mystery Death in Mexico

An autopsy has only added more questions to the death of Elliot Blair, a California public defender who died while vacationing at a Mexican beach resort on Jan. 14. While local authorities claim Blair accidentally fell to his death from a second-floor balcony, the autopsy, conducted by Mexican authorities, said blood—including some from an animal—was found inside his hotel room's bathroom, and that Blair’s cause of death was “aggravated homicide.” Blair's wife, Kim Williams, says she slept through the ordeal, but said in a GoFundMe fundraiser that she thinks Blair was murdered. The preliminary findings of a private autopsy being conducted in the U.S. said Blair had at least 40 skull fractures, a broken toe, and had “road rash” on his knees, suggesting he might've been dragged, the New York Post. “It’s odd, confusing and we just want answers,” Case Barnett, a family attorney, told the paper. “The report said there was blood in different places … and some of the samples came back as animal blood, which is super weird.”Read it at New York Post
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

South African Rapper AKA Shot Dead in Potential Hit

Along with one other man, South African rapper AKA, real name Kiernan Forbes, was shot and killed by two armed assailants on Friday night outside a restaurant in Durban, South Africa, the New York Times reports. Forbes, born in Cape Town, made his debut in 2010 with the singles “I Want It All” and “Victory Lap” and went on to release several acclaimed albums, including Levels, Touch My Blood and Bhovamania, Mass Country.His output was partially influenced by the American rap music he’d first become exposed to at private school in Johannesburg, as well as by Nigerian Afrobeats collaborators and uniquely South African genres like kwaito and amapiano. South African officials said that the possibility that the killings of Forbes and his friend, Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane, were the product of a hit can not yet be ruled out.“AKA was counted amongst the best rappers on the continent,” the South Africa Department of Sport, Arts and Culture said in a statement. “AKA was one of the most patriotic artists who literally flew the South African flag high everywhere he went around the globe.”Read more at The Daily Beast.
TheDailyBeast

Four Hospitalized After Plane Collides With Shuttle Bus at LAX

In an incident that sent four to the hospital, a jet being towed down a Los Angeles International Airport taxiway collided with a shuttle bus around 10 p.m. Friday night. The plane swiped the shuttle in a “slow-motion collision,” officials said, leaving a large skid mark from the plane’s tire and a shattered windshield on the bus. Those hospitalized included the bus driver, two passengers and a tug driver. One worker was on the plane when the crash occurred—he received medical treatment but was not hospitalized. Normal LAX operations were not interrupted by the crash, airport officials reported.Read it at ABC7
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheDailyBeast

Miraculous Survivors Give Rescuers Hope as Earthquake Death Toll Soars

The cries of a 10-year-old Turkish boy named Poyraz, the discovery of a mother and her 10-day-old infant, and the rescue of teenage sisters alive after 100 hours trapped in hell have bolstered rescue workers who have pulled more than 22,000 bodies from the rubble of one of the deadliest earthquakes in modern times. The 10-year-old boy was found trapped under tons of rubble in the southern Turkish town of Hatay 90 hours after the first deadly quake struck Monday at 4:17 a.m.The 10-day-old newborn was rescued with his mother, who was pulled out of a building in Hatay on...
TheDailyBeast

Amid the Rubble Miraculous Tales of Survival Emerge as Death Toll Reaches 25,000

More than 25,000 are now confirmed dead in the aftermath of a devastating earthquake Monday on the border of Turkey and Syria. Yet, miraculous stories of survivors being found amid the rubble continue to emerge—including at least twelve on Saturday alone. The Saturday survivors included a family-of-four that was rescued in the Gaziantep Province after surviving ien their collapsed home since the initial quake. Hours later, rescuers saved a three-year-old and her father nearby. Just south of that, they also rescued a seven-year-old in the Hatay Province. Just eastward, rescuers carried a 70-year-old woman out of the rubble to a waiting ambulance, as well as retrieving a 55-year-old woman from a collapsed building in Diyarbakir, the largest city in Southeast Turkey. Meanwhile, officials announced Saturday that Turkey has detained over 100 people allegedly involved in designing or constructing the collapsed buildings that failed to meet safety codes put into place after a similarly-devastating quake in 1999. Rescuers are also concerned about the rise in violence, with rescuers reporting gunshots and an increase in looting. As the efforts of 31,000 rescuers continue, 80,000 survivors are in the hospital and 1.05 million have been left homeless by the disaster.Read it at CNBC
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
153K+
Followers
40K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy