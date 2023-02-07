Baby Rescued After Falling Down 42-Foot Well in Thailand
A desperate overnight rescue operation successfully saved the life of a baby who fell down a deep well in northern Thailand on Monday. The 19-month-old girl plunged down the 42-foot shaft while playing in the afternoon in Tak province near the Myanmar border. Her parents raised the alarm after they heard their daughter’s cries coming from the well. They had reportedly left her under a tree as they worked in a nearby field, with the infant falling through a 12-inch opening at the top of the well. A rescue team worked through the night to dig a pit alongside the well shaft as oxygen was pumped into the well to help the child breathe. She was taken to hospital with minor injuries after being rescued, authorities said. “We are so glad we could rescue her safely,” rescue worker Chanachart Wancharernrung said, the BBC reports. “We have been trying since yesterday afternoon. We worked without sleep. Everyone helped out.”
