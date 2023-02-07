ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Footwear News

An Air Jordan 3 ‘Oreo’ Is Reportedly Releasing This Year

By Victor Deng
Footwear News
Footwear News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17VZ28_0kfCeNiz00

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

A popular color scheme is reportedly coming to the Air Jordan 3.

Sneaker leak social media accounts @zSneakerheadz and Sneaker Files shared early info about the release of the Air Jordan 3 “Oreo,” a purported colorway of NBA legend Michael Jordan’s signature shoe that’s slated to launch before year’s end.

Given that we’re still months away before the purported Air Jordan 3 “Oreo” is expected to hit retail, images of the shoe have yet to surface but the leaker accounts have provided a mockup depiction of the shoe to give fans an idea of what the shoe is expected to look like. The image suggests that the Air Jordan 3 “Oreo” will feature a black nubuck upper, with signature elephant print overlays at the forefoot and heel counter. The shoe is also expected to feature a sail ankle collar while contrasting gray accents cover the tongue and sock liner. Capping off the look is a black and sail midsole, and a gray outsole.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by zSneakerHeadz (@zsneakerheadz)

The “Oreo” color scheme first appeared on the Air Jordan 4 in 1999. Over a decade later, the stealthy makeup appeared on the Air Jordan 5 in 2013 and was recently reissued in 2021. While the color schemes are unofficially dubbed “Oreo,” the aforementioned styles were not designed in collaboration with the sandwich cookie Oreo.

According to @zSneakerheadz on Instagram, the Air Jordan 3 “Oreo” will be released exclusively in women’s sizing this holiday season. At the time of publication, the release of the purported sneaker has yet to be announced by Jordan Brand.

In related Air Jordan news, the Air Jordan 3 “White Cement” is reportedly releasing next month.

More from Footwear News Best of Footwear News

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Vanessa Bryant Shares Unreleased Nike Kobe 6 on Instagram

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. February marks the observance of Black History Month and to celebrate, Vanessa Bryant, the wife of the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant, shared unreleased Nike Kobe sneakers created for the annual celebration. Vanessa posted a photo of the popular Nike Kobe 6 Protro sneaker in the unreleased “Black History Month” colorway on Instagram yesterday. According to the caption, the shoe is a promo sample and isn’t expected to be released to the public. The shoe wears a gradient color scheme on...
Footwear News

LeBron James’ Wife Savannah James Suits Up in Schiaparelli & 5-Inch Heels for NBA All-Time Scoring Record Celebration at Lakers Game

Savannah James witnessed her husband LeBron James making history last night at the Crypto.com Arena during the Los Angeles Lakers and Oklahoma City Thunder game. Savannah was sitting courtside with her family when LeBron broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s career-scoring record. For the game, Savannah donned a striking Schiaparelli suit. The outfit was comprised of a white striped blazer with golden buttons that were worn overtop a vest of the same makings. On bottom, the entrepreneur wore matching striped white trousers with a tailored appearance. View this post on Instagram A post shared by iCON Billingsley. (@icontips) As for her accessories, Savannah toted a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Aoki Lee Simmons Struts in ’90s Fashion and Platform Heels in Sergio Hudson’s Fall 2023 NYFW Show

Aoki Lee Simmons returned to the runway for Sergio Hudson’s fall 2023 show during New York Fashion Week. While being cheered on from the front row by mom Kimora Lee Simmons, Aoki strutted at the Gallery at Spring Studios on Saturday night in a’ 90s-esque outfit instantly reminiscent of “The Nanny” protagonist Fran Fine. Her ensemble featured a black shoulder-padded dress with a full-length violet front zipper, piped pockets and breast pockets, cinched with a violet belt. Sheer black tights and a set of glossy black platform sandals streamlined the vintage-inspired ensemble with a dynamic, height-boosting finish. However, this wasn’t Simmons’ only...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 13 “Black Flint” Coming Soon: Best Look Yet

The Air Jordan 13 “Black Flint” is on the way. If you are a big fan of the Air Jordan 13, then you have been blessed with some very unique colorways over the years. Overall, this is just a very cool shoe. There is a lot that can be done with it, and Jumpman certainly agrees. In fact, it has been a popular silhouette ever since Michael Jordan wore it in 1998.
sneakernews.com

Air Jordan 6 “Aqua” Releasing Holiday 2023

Jordan Brand has been giving some undivided attention to the Air Jordan 8 “Aqua” colorway from 1992. The recent release of the Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” utilizes the aqua blue and yellow to give it some pop, while the upcoming Air Jordan 9 “Olive Concord” combines its own OG colorway with the same touches. There’s no explaining this spike in “Aqua”, but there are no complains as long as the color-blocking is properly executed.
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 1 Mid Goes Pink For Valentine’s Day

The Jordan 1 Mid continues to get some shine. If you are a big fan of the Air Jordan 1 Mid, then these last few years have been fantastic for you. The Jordan 1 Mid is one of those shoes that is known for being accessible and inexpensive. Additionally, this is an offering that is constantly getting some dope new colorways.
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Air Jordan 4 “Oil Green” (AKA “Seafoam”)

The Air Jordan 4 “Oil Green” has finally surfaced in official Nike images after seven months of being teased. Scheduled to drop in women’s sizing, the unreleased retro sees a color-blocking similar to the original “Fire Red” style from 1989. “White” smooth leather takes over most of the upper, although mesh and TPU panels interrupt. Branding on the tongue label, inner-lining, and eyelets enjoy “Oil Green” flair (which has been widely dubbed “Seafoam”). “Black” enters the mix in a number of gaps throughout the Air Jordan‘s upper and midsole, but it doesn’t detract from the main color’s boldness. No “NIKE AIR” logos appear on the spine, but the Jumpman figures that land on the heel surely won’t impede the women’s AJ4 from becoming a modern classic (we just hope extended sizing is offered).
sneakernews.com

Detailed Look At Blake Griffin’s Air Jordan 10 PE

Blake Griffin, like many Jordan Brand athletes, has received several Player Exclusives over the course of his career, from Superbad-inspired Air Jordan 35s to Clippers-themed Air Jordan 1s. And thanks to sneaker collector @englishsole, we’re receiving a look at Griffin’s Air Jordan 10, another PE from the athlete’s days in LA.
sneakernews.com

The Jordan Two Trey Prepares Its Own “Lucky Green” Colorway

Jordan Brand is clearly fixated on “Lucky Green,” applying it to classics the likes of the Air Jordan 1 and Air Jordan 3. Even silhouettes beyond the core line-up are receiving a Celtics-friendly makeover, as further evidenced by this newly-revealed Jordan Two Trey. Adding to a healthy supply...
sneakernews.com

The #JordanYear 2023 Celebrations Kick Off With Notorious B.I.G. x Air Jordan 13 Sotheby’s Auction

Christopher Wallace – widely known as the Notorious B.I.G. – gruesomely passed away on March 9, 1997 at the age of twenty-four. Over the years, tributes to his short-lived, but impactful professional career as a rapper have been made. Jordan Brand made one such salute to the fallen Brooklynite in 2017 to celebrate what would’ve been Wallace’s forty-fifth birthday. The tribute?: A special edition of the Air Jordan 13.
sneakernews.com

Ten Can’t Miss Sneaker News Headlines From January 21 to January 27

The first month of 2023 is quickly winding down, but some of the year’s last releases have already been teased by official and unofficial channels. Reliable sources @zSneakerHeadz on Instagram and Sneaker Files sent shockwaves throughout social media throughout the week. After sharing that the Air Jordan 11 from 2006’s “Defining Moments” Pack would return for the holiday season, the duo revealed two more exciting retros. According to the leakers, women’s exclusive AJ11 would launch in the fourth quarter of 2023 following a similar color scheme as last year’s Air Jordan 3 “Neapolitan.” Furthermore, the Air Jordan 1 “Satin Bred” was reported for a reissue, only this time in larger quantities than in 2016 and exclusively for women.
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” Hit With Another Release Date Change

The Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” is dropping next month. If you love the Air Jordan 6, then you have seen some amazing colorways hit the market over the past few years. The Jordan 6 is one of those shoes that has proven itself to be an all-time classic that cannot be stopped. Overall, it is easy to see why considering MJ won his first title in these.
sneakernews.com

Detailed Look At The Alternate Air Jordan 11 “Gamma Blue” Looksee Sample

The Air Jordan 11 is beloved not only by MJ but also sneaker culture as a whole. And with the onset of a new year, speculation is at an all-time high, with sneakerheads making their best guesses for what colorway will land during the Holiday Season. Unfortunately — despite much outcry — rumors of the “Gamma Blue” returning later this year have been completely squashed. We can, however, find some bittersweet solace in the appearance of this unreleased alternate.
HipHopWired

Beyoncé’s Adidas x Ivy Park Clothing Sales Down 50%: Report

Sales of Beyoncé’s Ivy Park clothing line, which is in partnership with adidas, are reportedly down 50%. The news certainly raises eyebrows since anything affiliated with Queen Bey is easy money, right? While Ivy Park certainly sells, it seems like it didn’t live up to adidas’ projections, which are being described as “weak sales.” Reports […] The post Beyoncé’s Adidas x Ivy Park Clothing Sales Down 50%: Report appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
sneakernews.com

Tattoo Artist Steve Wiebe’s Air Jordan 4 PE Features Laser-Etched Uppers

Since entering the League in 2017, Jayson Tatum has begun slowly covering his skin in tattoos drawn from the hand of famed artist Steve Wiebe. Having been contracted to ink a myriad of personal pieces that draw direct inspiration from Tatum’s roots, the work sprawled across the four-time All-Star’s back and legs have now been rendered into a collaborative denim-coated Air Jordan 4 PE.
BOSTON, MA
sneakernews.com

Multiple Swooshes Now Adorn The Nike Air Max Plus

Stretched across the near entirety of The Swooshes lifestyle offerings, a collection of disparately colored Swooshes have assembled the latest inline collection for the Beaverton-based brand, now rendering its amalgamation of logos along a clad-black Nike Air Max Plus. Similar to the pitch-dark aesthetic employed across its Air Max 90...
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT Appears In FAMU-Style Colors

Receiving a handful of seldom modifications, the Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT will additionally receive a reworked slate of offerings for the diversely tooled silhouette to dawn throughout 2023. From engaging in early springtime aesthetics to the silhouette’s inclusion amongst Jordan Brand’s overwhelming homage to the Lunar New Year, the suede-treated silhouette now indulges in FAMU’s synonymous vibrant tonal palette.
sportszion.com

Watch: LeBron James’ agent gets jealous watching his girlfriend hug The Rock during Grammy awards

Adele looked stunning in a hugging red gown while attending the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles with her boyfriend Rich Paul on Sunday. The 34-year-old English singer stood out in a red velvet gown with big ruffled sleeves and a plunging neckline at the star-studded awards event hosted downtown at Crypto.com Arena. Rich, 41, accompanied her and looked dashing in a black tuxedo with a bow tie.
LOS ANGELES, CA
sneakernews.com

“Black/University Blue” Coats The Nike Air Max 95

“Black/University Blue” has taken over the Beaverton brand’s Air Max cushioned series throughout the winter season. Having harkened the darkened composition across the Air Max Plus and Air Max 90, the Sergio Lozano design now indulges in the widely-attributed seldom bright blue accent. As the first near-clad effort...
Footwear News

Footwear News

189K+
Followers
21K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy