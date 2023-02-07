Read full article on original website
I started my company with $40 and grew it to $4 million in revenue. Here are the best business investments I made and what entrepreneurs should avoid.
Tori Dunlap, the founder of the financial-advice platform Her First $100K, says outsourcing is one of the best investments for entrepreneurs.
Just buy more Tesla stock if you want to cash in on the ChatGPT-driven surge for AI tech, Cathie Wood says
Buying Tesla stock is the best way to add AI to a portfolio, Cathie Wood said Thursday. The Ark Invest chief expects the electric carmaker's share price to surge eightfold in five years thanks to investors' passion for tech like ChatGPT. "Tesla is one of the most profound AI companies...
The economist who predicted that A.I. would replace half of all U.S. jobs now says ChatGPT is the equivalent of Uber disrupting the taxi industry—and it could lead to lower wages
If ChatGPT is successful in creating competition like Uber did, it could drive wages down, according to Oxford economist Carl Frey.
Coinbase CEO points to rumors that the SEC could ban this popular crypto income-generating technique for US retail investors
Coinbase's Brian Armstrong flagged rumors that the SEC may want to ban crypto staking for retail investors. Staking is a popular way for customers to earn yield in exchange for locking up their crypto assets. The SEC has repeatedly stated that most digital tokens could be regulated as securities. Coinbase...
The eyeball-scanning crypto startup founded by ChatGPT creator Sam Altman is reportedly on the hunt for a lead investor to raise up to $120 million
Remember Worldcoin, Sam Altman's blockchain unicorn that wants to give every living human crypto by imaging their eyeballs?
Got $3,000? 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
These tech stocks are exploring massive growth markets from positions of (sometimes surprising) strength.
A freelancer earned more than $1 million writing Amazon product descriptions via Fiverr. Here's how he built his business.
Levi Newman built a business writing descriptions for Amazon sellers. Here's how he built his startup and his advice for other entrepreneurs.
What Is ChatGPT? What to Know About the AI Chatbot That Will Power Microsoft Bing
What to know about the AI chatbot that will power Microsoft Bing, that has triggered a new AI race and may reshape the future of work.
10 fast-growing jobs that pay 6 figures and don't require you to come into the office full-time
Full-stack developer, which has an average annual salary of $129,637, ranked No. 1 on Indeed's "best jobs" list this year.
America is failing to prepare Gen Z to enter the workforce due to a ‘glaring’ gap in tech skills
Computer classes for Gen Z aren’t cutting it anymore. Many new digital tools entered the workforce recently, and while there is yet to be something as futuristic as flying cars or self-lacing shoes (as predicted in Back to the Future‘s depiction of 2015), there are still some new-fangled inventions that have been implemented. As remote work took the nation by storm during the early pandemic, digital tools like Zoom and Teams were used more frequently. And with investments pouring into artificial intelligence, the world of A.I. is also seeping into the workforce as automated programs like ChatGPT take off.
Motley Fool
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy Right Now
Wood is bullish on a streaming pioneer that's disrupting the enormous TV ad market. She also sees exponential growth ahead for the electric vehicle industry -- and the company best positioned to lead it. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
3 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in February
Although digital currencies are soaring in 2023, not all cryptocurrencies are going to be winners.
torquenews.com
Tesla's 'Master Plan 3': Get Ready for Investor Day
Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, has just announced the date for Investor Day, in which the roadmap for the coming years will be officially presented: the so-called 'Master Plan 3'. Tesla has in fact several different presentation days, spread throughout the year. Battery Day and AI Day have been held previously; now it is the turn of “Investor Day”, which will take place at Giga Texas in Austin, on March 1st, as Elon Musk himself has confirmed on social media accounts.
investing.com
Fed’s Waller to crypto buyers: Don’t be surprised if the price goes to zero
Investing.com -- U.S. regulators’ rhetoric against cryptocurrencies reached new heights Friday when Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller warned that digital coins could lose all their value someday and buyers shouldn’t expect to be bailed out. “If you buy crypto-assets and the price goes to zero at some point,...
Tesla stock will soar 44% as Elon Musk is the new Steve Jobs, veteran Wall Street analyst says
Elon Musk is the new Steve Jobs, according to Wall Street vet Keith Fitz-Gerald. Fitz-Gerald said Musk was capable of "incredible transformation," predicting Tesla stock to soar 44%. The EV maker has rebounded 95% since the start of the year, despite hefty losses in 2022. Investors should be bullish on...
Even if ChatGPT doesn't take your job, it could help another human replace you, says the economist who famously concluded AI could eliminate nearly half of US jobs
Oxford economist Carl Benedikt Frey once concluded 47% of US jobs could be replaced by AI. We asked him whether ChatGPT is coming for your job.
ChatGPT predicts US dollar dominance will give way to a multipolar currency system as China's yuan gains influence
Insider asked OpenAI's ChatGPT to weigh in on whether the US dollar or China's yuan would be the world's dominant currency in the future. The chatbot asserted that a "multipolar" system was likely, instead of a system dominated by one or two currencies. ChatGPT also noted the rise of both...
A robot’s $100 billion error: Alphabet shares tank after its ChatGPT rival makes a mistake in its very first ad
It looks like Google’s new chatbot to challenge ChatGPT and OpenAI still needs a lot of work.
dailyhodl.com
Top Analyst Issues ‘Final Warning’ for Bitcoin, Says There Are Clear Signs of What’s Coming Next
Popular crypto analyst Nicholas Merten warns that Bitcoin’s (BTC) recent surge of over 56% does not necessarily mark the start of a new bull market. In a new video update, the host of DataDash tells his 511,000 YouTube subscribers that after BTC’s rally from the lows, the flagship cryptocurrency is likely reversing its price trend.
CNBC
Tech layoffs aren't hitting this digital job market where over 700,000 workers are needed
Cybersecurity jobs are in high demand even as the tech industry goes through layoffs. Specific work skills and certifications that can be earned online are more important to employers than a college degree major. Existing professionals, especially those in IT roles, can successfully start a career in cybersecurity, where jobs...
