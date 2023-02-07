ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

America is failing to prepare Gen Z to enter the workforce due to a ‘glaring’ gap in tech skills

Computer classes for Gen Z aren’t cutting it anymore. Many new digital tools entered the workforce recently, and while there is yet to be something as futuristic as flying cars or self-lacing shoes (as predicted in Back to the Future‘s depiction of 2015), there are still some new-fangled inventions that have been implemented. As remote work took the nation by storm during the early pandemic, digital tools like Zoom and Teams were used more frequently. And with investments pouring into artificial intelligence, the world of A.I. is also seeping into the workforce as automated programs like ChatGPT take off.
Motley Fool

A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy Right Now

Wood is bullish on a streaming pioneer that's disrupting the enormous TV ad market. She also sees exponential growth ahead for the electric vehicle industry -- and the company best positioned to lead it. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
torquenews.com

Tesla's 'Master Plan 3': Get Ready for Investor Day

Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, has just announced the date for Investor Day, in which the roadmap for the coming years will be officially presented: the so-called 'Master Plan 3'. Tesla has in fact several different presentation days, spread throughout the year. Battery Day and AI Day have been held previously; now it is the turn of “Investor Day”, which will take place at Giga Texas in Austin, on March 1st, as Elon Musk himself has confirmed on social media accounts.
investing.com

Fed’s Waller to crypto buyers: Don’t be surprised if the price goes to zero

Investing.com -- U.S. regulators’ rhetoric against cryptocurrencies reached new heights Friday when Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller warned that digital coins could lose all their value someday and buyers shouldn’t expect to be bailed out. “If you buy crypto-assets and the price goes to zero at some point,...
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
115K+
Followers
196K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy