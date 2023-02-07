EXCLUSIVE: Psychedelics Education, Rescheduling & Decriminalization As Seen By Fox Rothschild's Cannabis Partner

Read full article on original website
thesource.com
Cannabis chain once worth $1.7 billion is nearly failing as the pot industry faces a major reckoning
A regulatory filing report shows how a chain of cannabis stores that was once deemed as the “Apple store of weed” is impending financial collapse. Once valued as high as $1.7 billion as a public company, MedMen reported it has only $15.6 million in cash remaining. This is no match for their $137.4 million in debt.
Exclusive: Cashless Cannabis Payments In Stores Now Available With The Expansion Of Dutchie Pay
Dutchie announced the expansion of Dutchie Pay for in-store purchases across the U.S. This cash-free payment offering integrated into Dutchie’s all-in-one platform gives consumers and dispensaries access to more convenient and compliant ways to pay, reducing reliance on cash. “The safety and business risks associated with an over reliance...
Minnesota Steps Closer To Legalizing Cannabis: Former Gov. Ventura Makes Personal Testimony
Minnesota’s Senate Environment Climate and Legacy committee passed a measure concerning Sen. Lindsey Port’s bill — which creates a regulatory framework for recreational and adult-use cannabis — with a 5-4 vote. “Prohibition of cannabis is a failed system that has not achieved the desired goals and has incredible costs for communities, especially for communities of color,” Port said. “We have an opportunity to start the process to undo some of the harm that has been done and to create a system of regulation that works for Minnesota consumers and businesses, while ensuring an opportunity in this new market for communities that...
MedicalXpress
The feds just removed restrictions around prescribing a popular addiction medication. What does it mean for patients?
People struggling with opioid addiction will now be able to access an addiction treatment drug from any physician licensed to prescribe controlled substances, rather than having to seek out doctors with specialized credentials. The federal government last week lifted restrictions on who can prescribe the opioid buprenorphine to treat addiction,...
In 1914, an 11-Year-Old Black Girl Discovered Oil on Her Property. She Was So Rich that She Was Declared Legally White
The Treaty of 1866 was a defining moment in American history that would shape the future of the country and impact the lives of millions of its citizens, especially a young girl named Sarah Rector.
newsnationnow.com
Proliferation of ‘Super Meth’ taking toll across America
(NewsNation) — The proliferation of methamphetamine produced in Mexican labs over the last decade has left law enforcement with their hands full, and one veteran journalist says it’s also a major driving force of homelessness across the country. At times dubbed “Super Meth,” the Drug Enforcement Administration has...
US launches Minuteman III missile from Vandenberg base in show of nuclear force days after Chinese spy balloon shot down
THE United States Air Force has launched an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) into the Pacific Ocean in a reported show of nuclear force. Air Force officials blasted the test ICBM from Vandenberg Space Force Base in Santa Barbara County, California, on Thursday evening amid rising tensions between China and North Korea.
Sen. Chuck Schumer says the US believes that unknown aerial objects shot down over North America are balloons
Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer said the United States believes unknown objects shot down over Alaska and Canada are balloons.
Limited Evidence Supports Long-Lasting Effects Of Cannabis On Cognitive Function, New Study Says
A new study, conducted by researchers at the University Of Sidney found limited evidence that impairments to cognitive function persist hours after consuming cannabis. Although cannabis could impair cognition and safety-sensitive task performance immediately after use, "the question of impairment many hours or days after use has been unclear," reads the University Of Sydney press release.
EGF Theramed Signs Non-Binding LOI To Acquire Its First Cannabis Dispensary
EGF Theramed Health Corp. EVAHF TMED AUH is very close to acquiring various dispensary targets in British Columbia. "Since joining Theramed it has been my goal to hand pick the highest quality assets with optimal value. Our company has the ability to raise capital quickly and therefore make significant acquisitions that will lead to instant significant revenue. Our first targeted acquisition is on Vancouver Island, which is famous for its cannabis production and we feel is significantly undervalued. In the coming period, we will look to take this company into generating multimillion revenue; pending we are able to find high value acquisition targets," stated Connor Yuen, CEO.
Report: Pharmacies south of the border selling fentanyl-laced prescription meds
The investigative says that pharmacies in several northwestern Mexican cities are selling counterfeit prescription pills laced "with stronger and deadlier drugs and passing them off as legitimate pharmaceuticals."
UCLA researchers find fentanyl, meth and heroin in counterfeit meds sold in Mexico
SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — Researchers from the University of California Los Angeles say they have evidence showing some counterfeit medications sold in south-of-the-border pharmacies contain deadly drugs such as fentanyl, methamphetamine and heroin. Between 2021 and 2022, UCLA researchers obtained 45 single pills that were sold without prescriptions at Mexican pharmacies that “cater to […]
MedicalXpress
Scientists create fentanyl vaccine to combat opioid epidemic
To combat the fentanyl epidemic in the United States, researchers at the University of Houston have created a fentanyl vaccine that could help prevent overdoses. They aim to test the vaccine in a human trial within the next year. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid drug that kills hundreds of Texans...
Halo Collective Expands Portfolio Of Genetics And Cannabis Strains In Oregon
Halo Collective Inc. (OTCQB: HCANF) (NEO:HALO) (FSE:A9K0) announced the expansion of the company's cannabis genetics and strain portfolio, specifically within its Oregon operations. "We're proud to announce this expansion of our product line, which reflects our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of our customers," stated Katie Field, CEO of Halo Collective. "Our team has worked tirelessly to continue innovation within the industry and we're confident that our customers will love the new strains we have to offer." The company has added the following strains and genetics to their portfolio: Lemon Verzace Rainbow Belts Trap Smoothie Power Animals Sugar Cherry Sherbert This variety of strains, includes an indica...
Spain's Cannabis Cultivation Authorization: Patients Left Behind?
By Lucia Tedesco Via El Planteo Last year, an opinion was approved to implement the regulation of medicinal cannabis in Spain. The European country had 6 months to carry out the process, and it has already expired. Meanwhile, cultivation permits continue to be granted to companies (for now, 21), whose production is used solely for research. But as cannabis is not legal in Spain, all the advances that companies have in the weed field will be destined for patients from other countries. The Spanish Agency for Medicines and Products (Aemps) has not yet realized the necessary report to implement the regulation. Carola Pérez,...
Cannabis In 2023: A Make It Or Break It Year
The past year of economic downturn has tested the resiliency of every industry. Cannabis, once touted as “recession-proof,” has not been immune. Public safety challenges, an oversaturated market, and federal inaction have all led to a number of challenges for the nascent industry. Yet, one of the world’s...
11 Black Wall Street Bankers, Brokers And Financiers Who Broke Early Barriers
It took 179 years after the New York Stock Exchange was established in 1792 for a Black investment firm to take a seat. And while there were already Black financiers and businessmen such as America’s first Black millionaire, Jeremiah G. Hamilton, who died in 1875, there are others who set the groundwork for today’s generation of Black Wall Street brokers and financiers. Here are 11 who were among the first to break through on Wall Street. Thorvald McGregor and Lawrence Lewis: Each of these men is credited from different sources as being the first registered Black securities salesmen. McGregor worked at Mercer Hicks, Lewis for...
GOP Lawmakers Take Action To Protect Gun Rights Of MMJ Patients, New CA Bill To Make Marijuana Catering A Reality & More Reg News
Maryland GOP Lawmakers Protect Gun Rights For MMJ Patients Maryland lawmakers reviewed a piece of legislation from Republican Robin Grammer and his four fellow GOP lawmakers at Wednesday's hearing that would protect medical marijuana patients' rights to possess guns, reported Marijuana Moment. The move follows a recent Oklahoma ruling that a federal law banning cannabis consumers from owning firearms is unconstitutional. "A person may not be denied the right to purchase, possess or carry a firearm under this title solely on the basis that the person is authorized to use medical cannabis" under state statute, the bill stipulates. Grammer said that their bill addresses...
The Biden administration quietly eliminated a barrier to medication for opioid addiction
In his State of the Union address on Tuesday, President Biden highlighted a recent policy change aimed at increasing access to a medication for opioid use disorder. "Together, we passed a law making it easier for doctors to prescribe effective treatments for opioid addiction," he said. He was referring to...
labroots.com
Report Sheds Light on Cannabis Consumers' Cultivar and Terpene Preferences
Researchers recently conducted a study of cultivar classification, and terpene content was associated with subjective cannabis effects. There are many common claims that cultivar classification and terpene content produce different subjective effects that are so far are unsubstantiated. This is the first study to examine whether classification (sativa or indica)...
