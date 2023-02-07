Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Win for Freedom of Speech in Court Case Against Super Bowl Sign OrdinanceThe Maine WriterPhoenix, AZ
“MAGA Country!” Store Owners Tirade Against NativesMarcus RingoScottsdale, AZ
Cardi B and Offset thrill fans in pre-Super Bowl concert in PhoenixJot BeatChandler, AZ
Rihanna's Super Bowl Half-time Performance: A Highlight of the NightA. M. RayGlendale, AZ
Super Bowl game day recipes, historic happenings, local buzz and more stories about the big gameMike RomanoKansas City, MO
Related
A manager of 95 Phoenix Airbnbs is stunned that half his homes are empty over Super Bowl weekend. Is it the latest Airbnbust?
In another sign that some areas have too many Airbnbs, Ric Kenworthy cut the nightly price of a home by the stadium by $700 and hasn't had any takers.
Underground construction is happening now on massive Arizona Fresh project in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A brand new project is taking shape in Phoenix, and it's set to make a big impact on the city’s food desert problem. Construction is happening underground and the city said it'll start looking like a more traditional construction site by late summer. It’s tough for...
Super Bowl weekend has arrived: Here's how to navigate Saturday's traffic
PHOENIX — As the weekend gears up for the Big Game, the streets are starting to fill up. Road closures are in place across the Valley, and Saturday is when the roadways get tight. The Big Game will be played in Glendale, but downtown Phoenix will be home to...
Look: ADOT uses Super Bowl to warn drivers
MESA, Ariz — With "The Big Game" just two days away, Arizona is certainly in the Super Bowl spirit. That includes the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT), which drew some inspiration from the upcoming game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Glendale to remind drivers to actively use their turn signals.
Phoenix firefighters bump into Peyton Manning
PHOENIX — Phoenix's firefighters are getting the chance to meet some notable visitors to the Valley as they patrol downtown Phoenix before Sunday's Super Bowl. The Phoenix Fire Department posted some photos Saturday afternoon of the agency's firefighters meeting with former NFL quarterback star Peyton Manning, a two-time Super Bowl champion.
Arizona might have to stop construction on homes for more than 800,000 people if it can't find another water source
Arizona homebuyers may have to start looking elsewhere if the state can't find enough water to support development in the desert outside of Phoenix.
KOLD-TV
‘Why would anyone want to live in this filth?’ Dirty streets a concern as gem show comes to Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As more events get underway this month in Tucson many people around town are voicing their concerns over trash along our roadways. Many took to social media to give voice to their concerns:. “There’s so much trash and debris along I-10 it’s embarrassing.”...
NASDAQ
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and utilities) total $2,626 across the U.S., there are several cities in Arizona where you can live on even less. Find Out:...
Long Time Restaurant Closes Without Warning
It is going to be a big couple of weeks for metro Phoenix. Between the Super Bowl and the Phoenix Open, there’s no shortage of activities for local sports fans. It also means there’s going to be a large swath of tourists coming in, which is another great opportunity for local businesses, specifically in the hospitality industry. Hotels are filling up, and restaurants will be busier than normal. Ideally, it should be a good few weeks for restaurants with televisions, and yet, for whatever reason, one long-time establishment has decided to shut down, right before the festivities kick off.
Popular sandwich store to open 3 new locations in Phoenix
Great news for sandwich lovers in Phoenix with news that popular sandwich store Ike’s Love & Sandwiches will open three new locations in Phoenix this year. Ike's was founded in 2007 by Ike Shehadeh and has expanded to over 80 locations across the United States with plans to open the 100th store this year.
OnlyInYourState
This Family Restaurant In Arizona Is Worth A Trip To The Country
As you head south from Tucson and head toward Sonoita Wine Country, you’ll pass through the unincorporated community of Green Valley. It’s here where you’ll discover one of the best family restaurants in Arizona: the aptly-named Arizona Family Restaurant. This cozy cafe dishes out a variety of American classics, from juicy burgers to mouthwatering steaks and everything in between (plus breakfast all day)!
Private Planes Flock to Arizona for Super Bowl, Phoenix Open
The combination of the Super Bowl and the Phoenix Open patrons isn’t just causing major upheaval to the region on the ground — it’s also causing traffic in the air with a high volume of private planes. Throughout the week, metro Phoenix airports will see over 4,000...
Rising restaurant chain opening new location in Arizona
A popular restaurant chain recently announced that it would be opening another new location in Arizona next week. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, February 14, 2023, the popular and fast-growing restaurant chain Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers will be opening its newest Arizona location in Chandler, according to an event post on the company's Facebook page.
capitalbnews.org
Black Americans Are Moving to Phoenix in Historic Numbers. Few Are Finding a Better Life.
This story was produced in partnership with High Country News. In late October 2012, the 80 mph winds of Hurricane Sandy pelted the tiny suburb of Pennington, New Jersey, where Brian Watson worked. Watson’s job as a fraud analyst for Bank of America Merrill Lynch required him to be on call 24/7 despite the severe weather. And so he worked — even as utility poles buckled under the storm and transformers exploded in its ferocity.
Stars in AZ: Celebrity sightings over Super Bowl weekend
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Many artists, actors and athletes have been spotted in Arizona over Super Bowl weekend. 12News' Lina Washington already spotted Rihanna ahead of her Super Bowl halftime performance!. Jon B. saw Comedy Central's Rob Riggle!. This fan saw football legend Peyton Manning!. These girls had the pleasure...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit Arizona (Yes, Arizona!)
Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit Arizona (Yes, Arizona!) Arizona tends to conjure images of sand, heat, sun, and desert. After all, for the vast majority of the state, these are the defining features! As one of the most arid and sandy states in the US, Arizona’s hot and dusty reputation has been earned for good reason. Still, despite its characterization as just a desert, there is a lot more to Arizona. Today, we are going to discover a place where it actually snows in Arizona. We’ll also discuss the biggest blizzard the state has ever seen. Let’s get started!
8 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Arizona
ARIZONA - The State of Arizona has a lot of great American eateries to choose from. Whether you’re craving burgers, pizza, or wings, there’s something for everyone in the state.
Meet the Latina in charge of bringing delicious tacos to State Farm Stadium for Super Bowl LVII
PHOENIX — Lola Olivares has a tough job. She is in charge of delighting some of the most demanding palates of Mexican food fans with her food inside State Farm Stadium, home of the Arizona Cardinals. Olivares may not be an expert on the subject of American football, but...
'Spending taxpayer dollars': Tempe Town Lake billion-dollar project headed to court
TEMPE, Ariz. — A billion-dollar development on the banks of Tempe Town Lake is headed to the court of appeals as a union group tries to get it on the ballot, and the city tries to keep it off. The South Pier project would include a luxury hotel, shopping,...
12 News
Phoenix, AZ
33K+
Followers
8K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Phoenix local newshttps://www.12news.com/
Comments / 0