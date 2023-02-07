ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
12 News

Look: ADOT uses Super Bowl to warn drivers

MESA, Ariz — With "The Big Game" just two days away, Arizona is certainly in the Super Bowl spirit. That includes the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT), which drew some inspiration from the upcoming game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Glendale to remind drivers to actively use their turn signals.
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

Phoenix firefighters bump into Peyton Manning

PHOENIX — Phoenix's firefighters are getting the chance to meet some notable visitors to the Valley as they patrol downtown Phoenix before Sunday's Super Bowl. The Phoenix Fire Department posted some photos Saturday afternoon of the agency's firefighters meeting with former NFL quarterback star Peyton Manning, a two-time Super Bowl champion.
PHOENIX, AZ
NASDAQ

4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month

With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and utilities) total $2,626 across the U.S., there are several cities in Arizona where you can live on even less. Find Out:...
ARIZONA STATE
Greyson F

Long Time Restaurant Closes Without Warning

It is going to be a big couple of weeks for metro Phoenix. Between the Super Bowl and the Phoenix Open, there’s no shortage of activities for local sports fans. It also means there’s going to be a large swath of tourists coming in, which is another great opportunity for local businesses, specifically in the hospitality industry. Hotels are filling up, and restaurants will be busier than normal. Ideally, it should be a good few weeks for restaurants with televisions, and yet, for whatever reason, one long-time establishment has decided to shut down, right before the festivities kick off.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Ash Jurberg

Popular sandwich store to open 3 new locations in Phoenix

Great news for sandwich lovers in Phoenix with news that popular sandwich store Ike’s Love & Sandwiches will open three new locations in Phoenix this year. Ike's was founded in 2007 by Ike Shehadeh and has expanded to over 80 locations across the United States with plans to open the 100th store this year.
PHOENIX, AZ
OnlyInYourState

This Family Restaurant In Arizona Is Worth A Trip To The Country

As you head south from Tucson and head toward Sonoita Wine Country, you’ll pass through the unincorporated community of Green Valley. It’s here where you’ll discover one of the best family restaurants in Arizona: the aptly-named Arizona Family Restaurant. This cozy cafe dishes out a variety of American classics, from juicy burgers to mouthwatering steaks and everything in between (plus breakfast all day)!
GREEN VALLEY, AZ
Kristen Walters

Rising restaurant chain opening new location in Arizona

A popular restaurant chain recently announced that it would be opening another new location in Arizona next week. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, February 14, 2023, the popular and fast-growing restaurant chain Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers will be opening its newest Arizona location in Chandler, according to an event post on the company's Facebook page.
CHANDLER, AZ
capitalbnews.org

Black Americans Are Moving to Phoenix in Historic Numbers. Few Are Finding a Better Life.

This story was produced in partnership with High Country News. In late October 2012, the 80 mph winds of Hurricane Sandy pelted the tiny suburb of Pennington, New Jersey, where Brian Watson worked. Watson’s job as a fraud analyst for Bank of America Merrill Lynch required him to be on call 24/7 despite the severe weather. And so he worked — even as utility poles buckled under the storm and transformers exploded in its ferocity.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Stars in AZ: Celebrity sightings over Super Bowl weekend

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Many artists, actors and athletes have been spotted in Arizona over Super Bowl weekend. 12News' Lina Washington already spotted Rihanna ahead of her Super Bowl halftime performance!. Jon B. saw Comedy Central's Rob Riggle!. This fan saw football legend Peyton Manning!. These girls had the pleasure...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit Arizona (Yes, Arizona!)

Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit Arizona (Yes, Arizona!) Arizona tends to conjure images of sand, heat, sun, and desert. After all, for the vast majority of the state, these are the defining features! As one of the most arid and sandy states in the US, Arizona’s hot and dusty reputation has been earned for good reason. Still, despite its characterization as just a desert, there is a lot more to Arizona. Today, we are going to discover a place where it actually snows in Arizona. We’ll also discuss the biggest blizzard the state has ever seen. Let’s get started!
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

12 News

Phoenix, AZ
33K+
Followers
8K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Phoenix local news

 https://www.12news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy