Medical Marijuana Launches Two New Full Spectrum Concentrations in Brazil With Competitive Price Point
Cannabis company Medical Marijuana, Inc. MJNA announced Tuesday that its subsidiary HempMeds Brasil launched two new full spectrum products in Brazil. The two products represent the most competitively priced products available in the region, creating greater market opportunity for the subsidiary. HempMeds Brasil and Medical Marijuana were the first companies...
EGF Theramed Signs Non-Binding LOI To Acquire Its First Cannabis Dispensary
EGF Theramed Health Corp. EVAHF TMED AUH is very close to acquiring various dispensary targets in British Columbia. "Since joining Theramed it has been my goal to hand pick the highest quality assets with optimal value. Our company has the ability to raise capital quickly and therefore make significant acquisitions that will lead to instant significant revenue. Our first targeted acquisition is on Vancouver Island, which is famous for its cannabis production and we feel is significantly undervalued. In the coming period, we will look to take this company into generating multimillion revenue; pending we are able to find high value acquisition targets," stated Connor Yuen, CEO.
EXCLUSIVE: How To Retail Cannabis, Meet California Brand 'Gelato' With A Down-To-Earth Approach For Organic Growth
Getting lost in a swirl of information on how to run a cannabis business is to be expected. Whether you run a Deli, pharmacy or cannabis shop, there are factors to consider such as customer service and understanding their needs as well as educating staff, creating community and streamlining supply chains. These may sound simple but they're actually among the most difficult to accomplish on daily basis. Gaining some distance from the hype of capital markers and talking to some of the industry veterans in retail cannabis can provide some of the clarity that time and hands-on experience provide. “We started cultivating out of our garage and we built it from there,” George...
Design Your Menu, Set Prices With BDSA's New Analytics Solution For Cannabis Retailers
Retail data provider BDSA recently confirmed the availability of its Menu Analytics solution for cannabis industry leaders. The tool is expected to help companies make data-driven pricing, sales, marketing and merchandising decisions. Menu Analytics provides cannabis retailers, brands, and investors deeper insights into the menu-listed pricing availability of brands and products at a local and store-specific level. Among its offerings: Unlocking key retailing opportunities by identifying distribution gaps. Uncovering store-specific pricing and assortments. Using trend analysis to identify product restocking issues. Enabling brand evaluation based on markup, velocity, availability, and price "BDSA’s Menu Analytics provides granular data that informs sales velocity and pricing analysis," BDSA co-founder and...
YourWay Cannabis Brands Terminates Contracts With Old Pal And Airo
YourWay Cannabis Brands Inc. (OTCPK:YOURF) (CSE:YOUR) (FSE:HOB) has terminated its contracts with two cannabis brands: Old Pal LLC and Airo Brands, Inc. Due to the current market conditions in Arizona, the terms of these contracts were no longer viable or attractive for the company. Although these brands contributed to YourWay's sales performance for the December 31, 2022, fiscal year, the expected reduction in revenue and profitability, licensing structure and operational demands of servicing the brands did not match the return on investment and, ultimately, it is in the best interest of the parties to part ways. With the termination of these contracts,...
Looking To Buy Legal Weed? Check Out These New Stores
Unrivaled Brands Expands California Retail Footprint. Unrivaled Brands, Inc. UNRV, which operates in California, held the grand opening of its previously closed San Leandro retail dispensary on Saturday, Feb 4. The new store is located at 1915 Fairway Dr in San Leandro. "We're thrilled for the grand re-opening of Blum...
EXCLUSIVE: A 600-Acres Cannabis Giant 'Hidden' In The Jungle Is On Its Way To Becoming EU GMP Certified, Meet Cannava
For centuries, countries in Latin America have lagged behind the world’s central economies in terms of economic growth and social inclusion. Unequal terms of exchange in imports and exports, low levels of industrialization, political unrest, socioeconomic inequality, and macroeconomic crises, are just some of the factors that sustain high unemployment levels and deepen rural uprooting.
