Lyman County, SD

New fishing record set in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new state fishing record was set last month. On Saturday the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks posted a photo of the record fish on Facebook. GFP congratulated Dan James for setting a new unrestricted category record with his 28 pounds and four ounces bigmouth buffalo that he caught from Lake Oahe on January 7th.
Most popular girl names in the ’00s in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 2000s in South Dakota using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born in South Dakota from 2000 to 2009. Note: The Social Security...
Cities with the most expensive homes in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in South Dakota using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of December 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib....
Sunday on Dakota News Now: Meet the man behind cannabis testing in South Dakota

Before cannabis is made available for sale, testing is required. Sunday on Dakota News Now, meet the man with the only Cannabis testing lab in South Dakota. In an exclusive interview, we take you inside Cannabis ChemLab in their new location, which is still under construction. You'll also hear how Jared Nieuwenhuis grew his business from soil testing for farmers to testing South Dakota's latest cash crop. You may be surprised by what is detected far beyond THC levels. Watch Sunday after the Super Bowl on Dakota News Now.
Can You Guess The Best South Dakota City For Pizza Lovers?

It's hard to resist the cheesy taste of pizza. Heck, some people tend to eat the entire pizza pie!. When you think of pizza you think of cities like New York and Chicago. Most Sioux Falls residents would not think the city would be a great pizza spot. But think again! A new survey from LawnStarter ranks Sioux Falls as one of the best cities for pizza lovers.
This is the Most Stressed Out Town in South Dakota

We're all a little stressed out these days, am I right? Well, depending on where you live in South Dakota, your stress level might be through the roof. Zippia has made a list of the most stressed-out cities in each of the 50 U.S. states and the top spot in the Mount Rushmore State may surprise you.
How South Dakota’s Black Hills Got Its Name

A few days ago, a coworker asked, "Why are they called the Black Hills?" and it made me realize I didn't know the answer either. So, I set out to find out. The Black Hills of South Dakota were first formed in the era of the dinosaurs. Around 65-70 million years ago, during the Cretaceous period. The human history of the Black Hills isn't as long as you might think. Early signs of people in the area go back to around 1743 when French explorers claimed the region for the country of France. Later the Sioux Indian tribes moved into the hills from Wisconsin and built a lasting culture there.
Are Walmart Stores Closing In South Dakota, Minnesota, or Iowa?

In our tri-state region, there are approximately 143 Walmart stores. In South Dakota, we have 15 stores while Minnesota has 68, and Iowa with 60. With nearly 5,000 stores nationwide, Walmart recently announced the closing of some 'underperforming' locations that will occur in the coming weeks. WHY IS WALMAR CLOSING...
A Taste of Spring Before Winter Returns…

Patchy fog to greet some; otherwise, sunny and warm this afternoon. Highs will reach the 30s, 40s, and 50s today with light westerly winds. The warmth will continue into tomorrow with mild 60s in western and (parts of ) central South Dakota. We’ll have 30s and 40s for highs in eastern KELOLAND. But, it will soon change.
South Dakota AG joins gun lawsuit

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO.com) — South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announced Friday that South Dakota has joined 24 other states in a lawsuit against federal requirements that impact pistol owners who use stabilizing braces. The lawsuit opposes a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives rule, which was finalized...
South Dakota joins lawsuit against ATF pistol regulations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota is joining 24 other states in a lawsuit against the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Attorney General Marty Jackley announced Friday that the state will join a North Dakota lawsuit that opposes the ATF rule that requires a pistol with a stabilizing brace to be registered as a “short-barreled rifle” with the federal government or risk imprisonment.
Medical cannabis company in Wessington finding success in South Dakota

WESSINGTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota’s medical cannabis industry is still navigating hurdles set in front of them by regulations, and learning more about the market they’re in. But a family run operation in central South Dakota said it’s finding success across the state. What...
SD’s pheasant predator bounties are wrong for Nebraska, experts say

LINCOLN, Neb. — Pheasant hunting in South Dakota generates an estimated $220 million a year in retail spending and causes an annual flood of 120,000 orange-clad hunters into the state. But a Nebraska state senator’s effort to try to replicate that kind of economic impact by increasing Nebraska’s shrinking pheasant population prompted opposition from biologists […] The post SD’s pheasant predator bounties are wrong for Nebraska, experts say appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
Fort Pierre Bridge project slated for 2024

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A major construction project in the heart of the state is nearing closer to completion. The Pierre-Ft. Pierre Bridge project will eventually replace the current John C. Waldron Memorial Bridge that connects the two cities over the Missouri River. Dakota News Now Photojournalist David...
HB1080 passes the South Dakota Senate, heading to the Governor’s desk

PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- A bill that would prohibit certain medical and surgical interventions on minor patients dealing with gender issues was passed by the South Dakota Senate Thursday. Bill supporter Senator John Wiik (wick) of Big Stone City says kids and parents dealing with puberty need support not surgery. Senator Liz...
2 South Dakota men arrested for Montana homicide

HELENA, Mont. (IKOTA) – Montana Division of Criminal Investigation agents arrested two South Dakota men, charging them with homicide and arson following a fire in Fallon, Mont., last month. Sterling Brown was arrested Wednesday in Camp Crook, S.D. He is charged with deliberate homicide for causing the death of...
Hot 104.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

