BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The 142nd mason lodge held its annual chili cook-off fundraiser. Locals in the community brought their best chili to have judged. Worshipful Master Mason Howard Jones, says he takes pride in being a Mason and through this event, the Masons are able to continue supporting local communities.
