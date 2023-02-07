ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PXG Xtreme golf balls

By David Dusek
 6 days ago
Photo: David Dusek/Golfweek

Gear: PXG Xtreme golf balls

Price: $39.99 per dozen

Specs: Three-piece, urethane-covered golf ball

Who It’s For: Golfers who want a premium golf ball that delivers distance off the tee and control around the greens.

The Skinny: PXG enters the golf ball market for the first time with a urethane-covered ball that is designed to provide golfers with more distance off the tee, better aerodynamics in flight and enhanced spin on short-game shots.

The Deep Dive: Bob Parsons launched his golf equipment company, Parsons Xtreme Golf (PXG), in 2013 and the first product that made its way to the public was a set of irons that looked like nothing golfers had seen before. Ringing the back of each head were tiny weight screws, made from tungsten, that allowed blade-looking irons to perform like perimeter-weighted, game-improvement clubs. Other irons followed, then woods, wedges, putters and even apparel. However, that was not the original plan. The first product that PXG engineers worked on was … a golf ball. As all the clubs and apparel keep coming, the work on the PXG golf ball stayed in the background, until now.

Today, the first PXG golf ball is here, the Xtreme ball, and it will be available on the company’s website and in its retails shops.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wsNIF_0kfCdJEI00
The PXG Xtreme golf balls is a three-piece ball with a synthetic rubber core, mantle layer and a urethane cover. (David Dusek/Golfweek)

The Xtreme golf ball has a large synthetic rubber core that is surrounded by a firm ionomer mantle layer, which in turn encased by a urethane cover. The idea is that energy created during your full swings will activate the core and create speed, but on slower, partial-swing shots, the softness of the urethane cover will allow the grooves in your wedges and short irons to grab the ball more easily and create spin.

PXG also gave the ball a 338-dimple pattern that the company claims will help the ball hold its line effectively in windy conditions.

