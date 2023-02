LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Unfortunately, overdoses are not foreign to college students. That is why the HEALing Communities Study team at the University of Kentucky implemented naloxone (name brand Narcan) kits around campus. These naloxone kits are a nasal spray, and they can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO