ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWMT

Three teens arrested, deputies locate stolen vehicle and firearms

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Three 17-year-old suspects were arrested Saturday afternoon after a stolen vehicle was located in Oshtemo Township. The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident at 4:52 p.m., near North Drake Road and Grand Prairie Avenue, deputies said. Hit by vehicle: Pedestrian killed after being...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

2 would-be carjackers stabbed, car owner shot at Detroit gas station

DETROIT – Two would-be carjackers were stabbed and the owner of the car they were trying to steal was shot overnight at a Detroit gas station, police said. The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. Thursday (Feb. 9) at a gas station in the area of 7 Mile Road and Grand River Avenue.
DETROIT, MI
plymouthvoice.com

Canton Police seek shooting suspects

Feb. 8, 2023 PLYMOUTH EAGLE. Canton Township police investigators are attempting to identify four individuals who may have been involved in a shooting that occurred in the area of 51074 Mott Road at about 11 p.m. Jan. 21. Police said multiple shots were fired into an occupied mobile home in...
CANTON, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan State Police trooper seriously injured in head-on collision

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Police are reminding people to wear their seatbelts after a Michigan State Police vehicle was struck head-on by someone attempting to pass a salt truck Tuesday morning. According to authorities, the crash happened at about 7:15 a.m. on Dixie Highway, near Tripp Road. Police said...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy