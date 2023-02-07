Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Michigan boy, 6, uses dad’s phone to order $1K worth of food from GrubHubB.R. ShenoyDetroit, MI
Golden State Warriors Trade Star to the PistonsOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
A Historic Wall Stands Alone in the Motor CityBashar SalameDetroit, MI
The man giving away millions in MichiganAsh JurbergDetroit, MI
Livonia School Shuts Down Amid Norovirus OutbreakHamza HayatLivonia, MI
WWMT
Three teens arrested, deputies locate stolen vehicle and firearms
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Three 17-year-old suspects were arrested Saturday afternoon after a stolen vehicle was located in Oshtemo Township. The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident at 4:52 p.m., near North Drake Road and Grand Prairie Avenue, deputies said. Hit by vehicle: Pedestrian killed after being...
Warren police investigating death of one month old infant
Warren police were dispatched Saturday morning to a home in the 27400 block of Sutherland in Warren following a call about a baby not breathing.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police investigate Detroit shooting that left 1 dead, 2 in critical condition
DETROIT – Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in Detroit early Saturday morning. According to Detroit police, an unknown suspect in a vehicle pulled up to a car on Heyden Street at 2:40 a.m. and shot at three men who were in another car. When officials arrived...
WWMT
Police search for missing man after boat capsizes in the Tittabawassee River
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. — Multiple police and fire departments are searching for a missing man after a boat capsized in the Tittabawassee River Sunday morning. Police said two males were on a 10-12 flat-bottom aluminum boat on February 12 at 1:30 a.m. and experienced motor issues. The boat then started sinking.
DPD: 20-year-old in custody after stabbing father
Detroit police were dispatched Friday evening at approximately 8:12 pm for reports of a domestic dispute at a home in the 7600 block of Faust.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Missing 81-year-old Detroit woman with dementia has been found, police say
DETROIT – Police were searching for a Detroit woman with dementia who failed to return home. Sandra Clark left her house on West Outer Drive on Feb. 11 around 5:30 p.m. As of 4 p.m. on Feb. 12, police say that Clark has been found and is doing fine.
Police looking for 3 men in connection to theft of weapons from Macomb County home [VIDEO]
Three men are wanted for questioning by sheriff’s deputies in Macomb County regarding a home burglary case last month where guns and other items were stolen.
Prisoner stabbed several times by fellow inmate during fight at Macomb Correctional Facility, officials say
A stabbing at the Macomb Correctional Facility landed one prisoner in the hospital on Friday after authorities say a fellow inmate attacked him with a weapon during an argument.
Shots fired in what police believe was an attempted robbery at Baymont Inn in Royal Oak Twp.
Troopers with the Michigan State Police Second District responded to a call about shots fired at the Baymont Inn on 8 Mile Road near Livernois, at around 11:15 a.m. Thursday.
At least 5 drivers struck by chucks of ice in Oakland County believe incidents were intentional
Police are searching for answers after a series of suspicious and dangerous incidents in Rochester Hills left several drivers with severe damage to their vehicles over the last week.
Monroe police investigating after teenager found dead in vehicle
Detectives are continuing to looking into what led to the death of a 17-year-old boy who was discovered unresponsive in his vehicle on Wednesday morning.
16-month-old found in ditch lived in ‘deplorable’ conditions prior to death, police report says
MT. MORRIS TWP., MI – Weeks prior to his body being found in a ditch along a Genesee County road, a 16-month-old boy spent many of his nights sleeping in a closet on the second floor of a house in disrepair. The living situations in the Mt. Morris Township...
Six suspects arrested in B&E crime ring after chase, hours-long standoff
Police have arrested six people believed to be connected to a breaking and entering crime ring following a chase and a hours-long standoff this morning.
fox2detroit.com
At least 6 suspects in dozens of crimes across Southeast Michigan arrested after Detroit standoff
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Warren Police Department announced on Wednesday that a group of suspects they say are responsible for at least 30 crimes in Wayne, Macomb, and Oakland counties were arrested after a chase and standoff in Detroit. According to police, the investigation started in January after a...
ClickOnDetroit.com
2 would-be carjackers stabbed, car owner shot at Detroit gas station
DETROIT – Two would-be carjackers were stabbed and the owner of the car they were trying to steal was shot overnight at a Detroit gas station, police said. The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. Thursday (Feb. 9) at a gas station in the area of 7 Mile Road and Grand River Avenue.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man in critical condition after trying to rob CPL holder at gunpoint in Detroit
DETROIT – A man is in the hospital in critical condition after he tried to rob a CPL holder at gunpoint in Detroit, police said. The attempted robbery happened at 9:54 p.m. Wednesday (Feb. 8) in the 14600 block of Gratiot Avenue. Officials said an armed man tried to...
plymouthvoice.com
Canton Police seek shooting suspects
Feb. 8, 2023 PLYMOUTH EAGLE. Canton Township police investigators are attempting to identify four individuals who may have been involved in a shooting that occurred in the area of 51074 Mott Road at about 11 p.m. Jan. 21. Police said multiple shots were fired into an occupied mobile home in...
WILX-TV
Woman accused of killing MSU student in hit-and-run flees country
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office reports the driver of the car that struck and killed a Michigan State University student on New Year’s Day is named in a federal warrant accusing her of fleeing the United States to avoid prosecution. Tubtim “Sue” Howson, 57,...
Unsuspecting drivers hit by ice in areas of Rochester Hills
The Oakland County Sheriff's office thinks someone may be targeting drivers in a small area of Rochester Hills.
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police trooper seriously injured in head-on collision
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Police are reminding people to wear their seatbelts after a Michigan State Police vehicle was struck head-on by someone attempting to pass a salt truck Tuesday morning. According to authorities, the crash happened at about 7:15 a.m. on Dixie Highway, near Tripp Road. Police said...
