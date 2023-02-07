ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concordia Parish, LA

Concordia Parish authorities arrest Mississippi man for attempting to meet minor for sex, deputies say

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
 5 days ago

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

VIDALIA, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) — In January 2023, detectives of the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating an adult subject who was allegedly soliciting what he believed to be a child online for sex. NBC 10 learned that the suspect allegedly sent sexual photos of himself, requested sexual photos from the minor, and discussed meeting the minor for sexual activities over the course of several weeks.

According to authorities, the suspect asked the minor to keep their relationship a secret. The suspect was then identified as 28-year-old Alton E. Jackon of Silver Creek, Miss.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q9HIr_0kfCd8bY00

After authorities obtained an arrest warrant, Jackson was located, arrested, and transported to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. He was charged with Computer-Aided Solicitation of a Minor and Indecent Behavior with Juveniles.

