Newell Brands' Highlights: Q4 Earnings Beat, Management Overhaul, Sluggish Outlook & More
Newell Brands Inc (NASDAQ: NWL) reported a fourth-quarter FY22 sales decline of 18.5% year-on-year to $2.29 billion, beating the consensus of $2.23 billion. Gross margin for the quarter contracted 350 basis points to 26.3%, and the gross profit decreased 28.3% to $600 million. Operating loss for the quarter totaled $(273) million compared to an income of $170 million last year. The company held $287 million in cash and equivalents as of Dec. 31, 2022. Adjusted EPS of $0.16 beat the analyst consensus of $0.11. "The business continued to be impacted by a tough operating environment, including slowing consumer demand for general merchandise categories, as well as inventory reductions...
Global Payments Clocks 2% Adj Revenue Growth In Q4; Updates On Acquisitions & Divestments
Global Payments Inc (NYSE: GPN) reported fourth-quarter FY22 adjusted net revenue growth of 2% year-on-year (4% Y/Y in constant currency) to $2.02 billion, beating the consensus of $2.01 billion. The adjusted operating margin expanded 240 basis points to 44.4%. Adjusted EPS of $2.42 beat the consensus of $2.41. Global Payments held $1.998 billion in cash and equivalents. CFO Josh Whipple said, "Our 2023 outlook reflects the closings of the acquisition of EVO Payments, the divestiture of Netspend's consumer business, and the sale of Gaming Solutions in each case by the end of the first quarter." Whipple concluded, "We presume a stable worldwide macroeconomic backdrop throughout calendar year...
Tapestry's Improving Trends Despite Challenges Impress This Analyst
Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey reiterated an Outperform rating on the shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE: TPR) and raised the price target from $52 to $54. TPR’s beat and raise are impressive, especially in light of the COVID disruptions in China for the quarter and following Capri Holdings Limited's (NYSE: CPRI) significantly disappointing results yesterday, said the analyst. In addition, the beat was nicely operational, with upside coming from gross margin while sales were only slightly below consensus (and in line with guidance) despite COVID pressures in China through the quarter, added the analyst. Related: Coach Parent Tapestry Gains On Q2 Bottom-Line Beat, FY23 EPS Outlook Boost Encouragingly, and in keeping...
Hey, Lyft, Uber Has You Beat: 4 Analysts Discuss Weak Guidance, Q4 Earnings Miss
LYFT Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) shares tumbled Friday morning after the company disappointed Wall Street with its weak guidance. On Thursday, Lyft reported a fourth-quarter adjusted EPS loss of 74 cents, missing consensus analyst estimates of a 13-cent profit. The San Francisco-based company reported $1.18 billion in revenue, beating consensus estimates of $1.16 billion. Revenue was up 21% from a year ago. Lyft reported 20.4 million active riders in the quarter, roughly flat compared to the third quarter but up 8.7% from a year ago. Lyft reported $57.72 in revenue per active rider. Related Link: 5 Microsoft Analysts On Q2 Earnings Beat, Slowing Azure...
This Analyst Upgrades Major Semiconductor Stocks, Sees Demand Improvement In 2H
Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh upgraded Micron Technology, Inc (NASDAQ: MU), Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC), and Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ: STX) to Buy from Neutral. Rakesh raised Micron's price target from $48 to $72, Western Digital's price target from $38 to $50, and Seagate's price target from $62 to $82. Given substantial bit supply cuts of 30% into the first half, Memory inventory could peak in the first half, the analyst noted. The analyst believes PC-Handset-Server revenue could bottom in the first half, positioning for better second-half Memory demand as industry inventory is normalized and new product launches and seasonal strength drive a solid second half. A cyclical bottom is forming in Memory,...
Shutterstock Analyst Bumps Up Price Target By 45% As AI Gains Steam
Needham analyst reiterated a Buy rating on the shares of Shutterstock Inc (NYSE: SSTK) and raised the price target from $62 to $90. In Q4, Enterprise grew 30% Y/Y on a constant currency basis, putting an exclamation mark on the acceleration from -2% contraction in '20, to +10% constant currency growth in '21 to +20% in '22, noted the analyst. Growth is being driven by multi-asset subscriptions, multiple Computer Vision deals (generative AI), strong momentum in studios/editorial and benefits from M&A. Despite these growth tailwinds, the analyst forecasts Enterprise growth to decelerate in '23E to high single digits on a constant currency basis. The most important thing the analyst...
Otonomo, Urgently Agree To Merge Via All-Stock Transaction
Otonomo Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: OTMO), a platform powering the mobility economy, and Urgent.ly, Inc, a digital roadside and mobility assistance technology provider, agreed to merge in an all-stock transaction. Urgently expects to list the shares under the ticker symbol "ULY." Urgently and Otonomo equity holders will own approximately 67% and 33% of the combined company. Urgently's 2022 revenue is estimated at more than $185 million, up 25% year-on-year. Post-closing, Otonomo will be a wholly-owned subsidiary of Urgently. Matt Booth will be the CEO, and Tim Huffmyer will be the CFO of the combined company. Ben Volkow will join the Board of the combined company. The transaction will create meaningful cross-selling revenue opportunities and cost savings. The transaction will likely close in the third quarter of 2023. Price Action: OTMO shares traded higher by 0.50% at $0.5025 on the last check Friday. © 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
A Warning Sign For Stocks And Your Portfolio Looms In The Second Half Of February
The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) is off to a strong start to 2023, but history suggests the second half of February could be a difficult road for the market. After a difficult December and a horrible overall 2022, the stock market rallied in January as fears over inflation subsided. Investors are now optimistic the Federal Reserve can avoid a hard landing for the U.S. economy and could even be in a position to begin cutting interest rates sooner than expected. Related Link: U.S. Consumer Sentiment Jumps 5.7% In February: What It Means For The Markets Historically Bad: Unfortunately, Carson...
Why Uber Shares Are Falling
Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) shares are trading lower by 3.96% to $34.47 Friday afternoon possibly in sympathy with Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT), who issued first-quarter revenue guidance below analyst estimates. See Also: Hey, Lyft, Uber Has You Beat: 4 Analysts Discuss Weak Guidance, Q4 Earnings Miss What Else? Our Benzinga team reported Lyft partially blamed $201.3 million in stock-based compensation and related payroll tax expenses, as well as restructuring charges related to its recent wave of layoffs for the earnings miss. Looking ahead, Lyft guided for first-quarter revenue of $975 million, up from $876 million a year ago but well short of analyst estimates of $1.09 billion...Read More According to data from Benzinga Pro, Uber has a 52-week high of $38.65 and a 52-week low of $19.90. © 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
PepsiCo 'Treats' Considered Affordable By Consumers, Says CFO: 'Gives Us Some Confidence'
Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) ended 0.95% higher on Thursday after the company reported better-than-expected financial results. The company's fourth-quarter revenue increased 10.9% year-over-year to $28 billion, which beat consensus estimates of $26.84 billion. Also Read: How To Invest In Startups PepsiCo CFO Hugh Johnston said what gives them confidence is the fact that despite the current economic environment being uncertain, the company's products are seen as affordable. "Right now we, obviously, are coming off a terrific year. We grew revenue by 14% for the full year on an organic basis, and 15% for the fourth quarter. So we have got a lot of...
Read Why This Analyst Is Bullish On Restaurant Brands
Oppenheimer analyst Brian Bittner reiterated an Outperform rating on the shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR) with a price target of $81. The analyst installed QSR as one of the top picks entering 2023, anticipating a unique path for earnings upside in '23/'24, and catalysts to accelerate unit growth above Street's 5% forecasts. The analyst added that the guidance appears conservative, particularly when incorporating cold beverages, food innovation and digital momentum. An analysis of datapoints from peers suggests 4Q22E same-store sales are positioned for upside in both international and U.S. While International is performing at an elite level (SSS +20% vs 2019), the choppy domestic business...
Insiders Selling Meta Platforms And 3 Other Stocks
The Nasdaq dropped by more than 100 points on Thursday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform. Qualtrics International The Trade: Qualtrics...
Terreno Realty Offers 5 Million Shares at $62.50: Assessing Its Impact
From time to time, companies partake in a secondary public offering of their stock to raise funds. The stock offering is set at a lower price to attract investor interest, and the funds derived may be used to pay down excessive debt, fund new acquisitions, invest in product development or cover an operational shortfall. When this happens, the usual effect is an immediate fall in the price of shares, but depending on the reason for the public offering, the stock can sometimes regain its footing fairly soon. Here is one real estate investment trust (REIT) that recently announced a public offering of...
Freyr Battery Sees A Jolt After BofA Initiates Coverage With Buy Rating: What You Need To Know
Battery manufacturer Freyr Battery SA (NYSE: FREY) is set to become a major player in the gigafactory industry. So much so, that shares of Freyr jumped nearly 6% higher during Friday’s premarket session after analysts at Bank of America Global Research initiated coverage on the stock. The BofA Analyst: The investment bank’s equities research analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith initiated Freyr with a buy rating, and a $13 price target. Check out more analyst ratings, here. Dumoulin-Smith said in a Friday buy note to investors that Freyr is expected to turn committed offtake into bankable offtake, which could then lead to project financing. This could see...
Meta Plans More Job Cuts, Delays Setting Team Budgets: 'A Bunch Of People Getting Paid To Do Nothing'
Facebook parent company Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: META) is preparing for a fresh round of job cuts, and it has delayed finalizing the budgets of multiple teams, according to the Financial Times. Over the past few weeks, the company has not provided necessary clarity regarding the budgets and future headcount, FT reports, citing Meta employees familiar with the situation. The staff has complained that "zero work" is getting done as managers have been unable to plan their coming workloads, FT quoted the employees saying. "Honestly, it's still a mess," said one worker. "The year of efficiency is kicking off with a bunch of people getting paid to do nothing." Earlier this month, Meta reported...
Flowserve Acquires Velan For $245M; Provides Solid Q4 Preliminary Results
Flowserve Corp (NYSE: FLS) has agreed to acquire Velan Inc (OTC: VLNSF) in a transaction valued at approximately $245 million (C$329 million). Founded in Montreal in 1950, Velan is a manufacturer of industrial valves with a strong presence in the nuclear, cryogenic and defense markets. Velan is a family-controlled business with a team of 1,650 people and manufacturing facilities in nine countries. The deal value includes the purchase of Velan's equity for about $209 million (C$281 million) and the assumption of about $36.3 million (C$48.9 million) in outstanding gross debt as of Nov. 30, 2022. Flowserve will also assume Velan's $31.4 million (C$42.2 million) of cash and...
Why These Analysts Believe YELP Can Succeed Against Negative Macroeconomic Winds
Online review aggregator Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) released fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday, with very strong results that beat Street estimates. The company also posted stronger-than-expected guidance for 2023 and according to KeyBanc analysts, Yelp is "continuing its trend toward growth through product innovation and disciplined investment." The analysts didn't issue a price target for the company stock, currently valued at $33.14 and up 7.4% since the market closed on Thursday. KeyBanc maintained its Sector Weight rating for Yelp. Revenue for the fourth-quarter beat forecasts at $309 million against consensus estimates of $307 million. EBITDA of $80 million came in below consensus estimates of $81 million. Following...
Nickel And Mining It: General Motors Could Soon Own A Stake In This Tesla Metals Supplier
Electric vehicle leader Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has dominated the EV sub-sector of the automotive industry for years. Among the items that may have helped Tesla most are its vertical integration and maintaining control over the supply of materials. One of its key suppliers is the subject of an investment from a rival. What Happened: Shares of Tesla have risen over 80% year-to-date in 2023. Part of the momentum in shares came from the company’s earnings report and guidance for vehicle growth. In order to hit vehicle growth, Tesla needs to maintain supply of metals and minerals used for EV batteries. As the market...
Indie Semiconductor To Snap GEO Semiconductor For $275M Including Earnout
Indie Semiconductor, Inc (NASDAQ: INDI) agreed to acquire GEO Semiconductor, Inc, a video processors maker for automotive cameras, for $180 million. The purchase consideration comprised $90 million in cash plus 12 million Indie shares. The shares were worth $95 million based on the February 8 closing of $7.92. The consideration included an earnout provision of up to $90 million. Indie expects the acquisition to be accretive to 2023 non-GAAP EPS. Acquisition of GEO, a private fabless semiconductor supplier, adds immediate scale to indie's Image Processing program and enables true sensor fusion of Radar, LiDAR, Ultrasound, and Computer Vision solutions in advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) applications. "Camera processing is...
Raymond James Remains Bullish On Tempur Sealy On Solid Set-Up For Growth In 2023
Raymond James analyst Bobby Griffin reiterated a Strong Buy rating on the shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE: TPX) and raised the price target from $45 to $49. Q4 sales came in modestly below consensus expectations, while adjusted EBITDA was relatively in line and adjusted EPS beat consensus. While demand remains challenging, it appears the industry is stabilizing, and Tempur Sealy continues to perform well on a relative basis, added the analyst. Equally important, while the midpoint of 2023 EPS guidance is modestly below consensus, when adjusting for incremental interest expense and a higher share count, the actual earnings power of the business in 2023 is...
