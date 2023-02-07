Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Migrants Bussed from NYC to Canada for Free After Complaining About Crime Now Returning Because It's Too Cold and SnowyEden ReportsNew York City, NY
Epstein documents to be released, powerful associates' names going publicAlpha TangoNew York City, NY
NYC Streets Become Deadly Scene as 12 People Shot, 2 Fatally, in 15 HoursHamza HayatNew York City, NY
In the 15-Hour Period, 14 People Were Shot In New York, and 2 Of Them Died.Daily DigestNew York City, NY
Video Footage Released of New Year's Eve Police Shooting in New Jersey Motel Resulting in Death of 61-Year-Old ManMorristown MinuteDenville, NJ
Related
Our Lives: Black History Month fashion show to be held in Norwalk
A fashion show inspired by Black history is set to take place in Norwalk on Feb. 26.
News 12
Family of Bridgeport murder victim: Tyeshon King was 'an awesome father'
The family of Bridgeport murder victim Tyeshon King spoke with News 12 on Saturday – saying that he was an "awesome father." Police say King died after being shot multiple times in a parking lot on Trumbull Avenue Monday night – up the street from his family's home.
History buff renovates Newburgh tavern believed to be gathering place for American Revolution leaders
Thomas Dodd spent six years and $500,000 to renovate Weigands Tavern in Newburgh.
News 12
Hudson County prosecutor: 1 arrested, another sought in death of Jersey City kindergarten teacher
A man was arrested in the death of Jersey City kindergarten teacher Luz Hernandez, and are police searching for a second suspect. The two men have been identified Cesar Santana and Leiner Miranda Lopez. Santana is in custody. He was found and arrested Thursday night in Miami. Police say he...
'A light to his family.' Man fatally shot in Bridgeport this week remembered by loved ones
Reed says police told his family Scales was "a random victim" killed during a robbery just three minutes after arriving on William Street to visit a relative.
Hawk rescued near Newburgh-Beacon Bridge
Officials with the New York State Bridge Authority got a report of an injured hawk and immediately stepped into action.
Brooklyn DA: Suspect in fatal shooting of NYPD officer indicted on first-degree murder charges
38-year-old Randy Jones was arrested earlier this week after being tracked down and apprehended by law enforcement in Rockland County.
24th annual Polar Plunge held in Stony Point
The 24th annual Polar Plunge was held in Stony Point on Sunday.
Tractor-trailer catches fire on I-95 in New Rochelle
Chopper 12 was overhead and captured smoke coming from the truck on the northbound shoulder in New Rochelle.
Arrest in quadruple shooting in Tremont Friday that left one dead
Police arrested 51-year-old Rivera Salvatore in connection with the quadruple shooting that happened in Tremont Friday that left one man dead
Fairfield police officer is still a hit in baseball
Fairfield Police Officer Mike Guilfoyle has been recognized for his days playing professional baseball.
Family: Naugatuck 26-year-old killed in Bridgeport shooting was victim of 'random crime of opportunity'
They say that father was the victim of "a random crime of opportunity," shot in his car during a robbery while he was on William Street visiting a family member.
Bridgeport residents angry over mysterious, illegal dumping of tires
Steven Nelson, who lives in the Second Stone Ridge community co-op, says someone dumped more than 100 tires sometime after 2:00 a.m. on Tuesday.
Bronx school principal shaves head after students reach donation goal
Principal Hugh Keenan of the St. Margaret of Cortona School in the Bronx shaved his head after students reached the $20,000 fundraising goal.
OTB: Jake's 58 will not apply to become full-service casino due to high cost
The Islandia casino will continue operating with just video lottery machines.
NYPD: Man shot in head during robbery in Clinton Hill; 2 suspects sought
Police say the victim was shot while two suspects robbed him of $4,600 on Myrtle Avenue near Hall Street sometime around 5 a.m.
Suspect arraigned in shooting of 2 Newark police officers
The man accused of opening fire on two Newark police officers was arraigned in court today.
Man rescued by first responders following boat explosion in Islip
Scott Murray, 44, of Islip, was airlifted to the hospital for treatment of non life-threatening injuries.
Police: Man robbed Massapequa Park motel at knifepoint
Detectives say the woman took the man to a back room, he stole cash from a register and fled.
News 12
Town workers help save house from lawn fire in Deer Park
A Town of Babylon crew worked to quickly put out a lawn fire in Deer Park on Friday. They were working to board up a home on Earle Street when they smelled smoke. The crew noticed the law at the home next door was on fire, and it was threatening the home.
Comments / 0