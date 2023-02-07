ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Town workers help save house from lawn fire in Deer Park

A Town of Babylon crew worked to quickly put out a lawn fire in Deer Park on Friday. They were working to board up a home on Earle Street when they smelled smoke. The crew noticed the law at the home next door was on fire, and it was threatening the home.
DEER PARK, NY

