Indiana State

Study.com offering $2,000 scholarships for women and BIPOC students

INDIANA – Study.com wants to help empower traditionally underrepresented students by helping them reach their education goals. To do that, they are offering several Study.com Student Scholarships for women and BIPOC students who are pursuing college degrees. For these scholarships, they have doubled the award this year to $2,000 to provide even more financial relief for the high cost of college:
INDIANA STATE
Conductor Christian Reif will lead the ISO and oboist Jennifer Christen

INDIANAPOLIS — Accompanied by conductor Christian Reif, Principal Oboe Jennifer Christen performs Strauss’ Oboe Concerto with its lyrical, soaring lines and bold harmonic shifts. The debut of Augusta Read Thomas’ Sun Dance, commissioned by the ISO, sets the stage for Beethoven’s “Pastoral” Sixth Symphony, an expression of nature...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
City announces new $100,000 down payment housing program for sworn police and fire; Public Safety Report Highlights 1% decrease in overall crime

BLOOMINGTON – At the 7th Annual Public Safety Report meeting Thursday, Mayor John Hamilton announced a new $100,000 no-interest down payment assistance program for up to 10 police officers and 10 firefighters as an incentive to live in the city of Bloomington. Commencing immediately, the pilot housing program is...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
How to file your 2022 taxes and what forms to use

INDIANA – It’s been a few weeks since the start of this year’s individual income tax season, so the Indiana Department of Revenue (DOR) is providing some quick information on how to file your taxes and what forms to use. The applicable paper forms used for filing...
INDIANA STATE
INDOT seeking public comment on the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) Amendment for Bartholomew and Jackson Counties

INDIANA – INDOT is seeking public comment on the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) Amendment. Please review the list of transportation improvement projects in Bartholomew, Elkhart, Franklin, and Jackson Counties being amended here, and check out the map to view current and future INDOT construction projects in your area of interest.
JACKSON COUNTY, IN
BNL’s Gabhart finishes 23rd in state butterfly

INDIANAPOLIS – Bedford North Lawrence senior Emma Gabhart capped her high school career during the IHSAA state championship preliminary races at IUPUI on Friday night. Gabhart finished 23rd in the 100-yard butterfly event in 58.80. The top eight in the field of 32 advanced to the state championship race on Saturday, while places 9-16 qualified for the state consolation.
LAWRENCE, IN
Attorney General Todd Rokita sues ATF to protect Hoosiers’ gun rights

INDIANA – Attorney General Todd Rokita Thursday sued the Biden administration to challenge a recent rule by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) that infringes on Hoosiers’ gun rights. Specifically, the new ATF rule treats pistols equipped with stabilizing braces as short-barreled rifles subject to...
INDIANA STATE
No love for Stars during Valentine’s Day road trip to Evansville North

BEDFORD – Love will definitely not be in the air when Bedford North Lawrence makes it third and final road trip to Evansville. The Stars, coming off a loss to 2A No.6 Brownstown that ended their seven-game winning streak, will journey to Evansville North on Tuesday night, and what a way to celebrate Valentine’s Day. The game was originally scheduled for Saturday, but with the BNL girls basketball team on its way to a two-game semistate, this contest got moved forward. Rather than flowers and candy, BNL hopes to get the gift that keeps on giving – a victory to restart a streak toward the postseason.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Benter, Braves rally late for 47-46 victory over BNL

BEDFORD – For all the banter about Benter, for all the shots Brownstown’s sensational Purdue recruit has made – and will make as his viral career continues – it was one Jack Benter missed that doomed Bedford North Lawrence. For want of a rebound, a game...
BEDFORD, IN

