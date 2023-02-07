Read full article on original website
Related
wbiw.com
Study.com offering $2,000 scholarships for women and BIPOC students
INDIANA – Study.com wants to help empower traditionally underrepresented students by helping them reach their education goals. To do that, they are offering several Study.com Student Scholarships for women and BIPOC students who are pursuing college degrees. For these scholarships, they have doubled the award this year to $2,000 to provide even more financial relief for the high cost of college:
wbiw.com
State Rep. Chris May co-authors bill incentivizing active-duty military to call Indiana home
STATEHOUSE – The Indiana House of Representatives recently advanced legislation co-authored by State Rep. Chris May (R-Bedford) that would phase in a complete state income-tax exemption for military pay earned by active duty members. May said unlike active duty National Guard and reserve members who are exempt from the...
wbiw.com
Conductor Christian Reif will lead the ISO and oboist Jennifer Christen
INDIANAPOLIS — Accompanied by conductor Christian Reif, Principal Oboe Jennifer Christen performs Strauss’ Oboe Concerto with its lyrical, soaring lines and bold harmonic shifts. The debut of Augusta Read Thomas’ Sun Dance, commissioned by the ISO, sets the stage for Beethoven’s “Pastoral” Sixth Symphony, an expression of nature...
wbiw.com
City announces new $100,000 down payment housing program for sworn police and fire; Public Safety Report Highlights 1% decrease in overall crime
BLOOMINGTON – At the 7th Annual Public Safety Report meeting Thursday, Mayor John Hamilton announced a new $100,000 no-interest down payment assistance program for up to 10 police officers and 10 firefighters as an incentive to live in the city of Bloomington. Commencing immediately, the pilot housing program is...
wbiw.com
How to file your 2022 taxes and what forms to use
INDIANA – It’s been a few weeks since the start of this year’s individual income tax season, so the Indiana Department of Revenue (DOR) is providing some quick information on how to file your taxes and what forms to use. The applicable paper forms used for filing...
wbiw.com
INDOT seeking public comment on the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) Amendment for Bartholomew and Jackson Counties
INDIANA – INDOT is seeking public comment on the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) Amendment. Please review the list of transportation improvement projects in Bartholomew, Elkhart, Franklin, and Jackson Counties being amended here, and check out the map to view current and future INDOT construction projects in your area of interest.
wbiw.com
BNL’s Gabhart finishes 23rd in state butterfly
INDIANAPOLIS – Bedford North Lawrence senior Emma Gabhart capped her high school career during the IHSAA state championship preliminary races at IUPUI on Friday night. Gabhart finished 23rd in the 100-yard butterfly event in 58.80. The top eight in the field of 32 advanced to the state championship race on Saturday, while places 9-16 qualified for the state consolation.
wbiw.com
Attorney General Todd Rokita sues ATF to protect Hoosiers’ gun rights
INDIANA – Attorney General Todd Rokita Thursday sued the Biden administration to challenge a recent rule by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) that infringes on Hoosiers’ gun rights. Specifically, the new ATF rule treats pistols equipped with stabilizing braces as short-barreled rifles subject to...
wbiw.com
From darkness to regional light, late-starting Stars rally to subdue stubborn Central for title
BEDFORD – Somewhere in the distance, the upset bells could be heard, ringing with eerie echoes in the night. Darkness, or at least dark thoughts, settled across BNL Fieldhouse. Could this really be happening? Was Evansville Central, the most written-off of underdogs in the state, going to stun the basketball world?
wbiw.com
No love for Stars during Valentine’s Day road trip to Evansville North
BEDFORD – Love will definitely not be in the air when Bedford North Lawrence makes it third and final road trip to Evansville. The Stars, coming off a loss to 2A No.6 Brownstown that ended their seven-game winning streak, will journey to Evansville North on Tuesday night, and what a way to celebrate Valentine’s Day. The game was originally scheduled for Saturday, but with the BNL girls basketball team on its way to a two-game semistate, this contest got moved forward. Rather than flowers and candy, BNL hopes to get the gift that keeps on giving – a victory to restart a streak toward the postseason.
wbiw.com
Bluejackets score season-high 98 points in victory over Brown County
Perhaps the biggest difficulty that faced Mitchell High School in the matchup Saturday night against Brown County was a moral dilemma; do they continue trying to score, perhaps in an unsportsmanlike way to try to hit the big 100-point mark, or do they run-out the clock as is traditionally done.
wbiw.com
Benter, Braves rally late for 47-46 victory over BNL
BEDFORD – For all the banter about Benter, for all the shots Brownstown’s sensational Purdue recruit has made – and will make as his viral career continues – it was one Jack Benter missed that doomed Bedford North Lawrence. For want of a rebound, a game...
Comments / 0