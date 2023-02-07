Read full article on original website
What Gives? Is PizzaRev Ever Going To Re-Open In Sioux Falls?
It's hard to find someone who doesn't like to eat pizza. Honestly, I could not imagine a diet that doesn't include eating a few slices of pizza here and there. How about customizing your very own pizza? Heck, making your own personal pizza is undoubtedly just as enjoyable as eating it!
Stolen Phone Stolen Heart (Textual Healing) – Brooke and Jeffrey
One of our listeners is having a CODE 9 emergency, which is why she stole her roommate's phone, and is now sitting in her car outside her apartment WAITING for us to help with a brand new Textual Healing!. Brooke and Jeffrey, the new Hot 104.7 Sioux Falls Morning Show...
Sioux Falls Eatery Named Best “Hole in the Wall” Mexican Food in SD
Cheapism.com recently compiled a master list of the best 'Hole in the Wall' Mexican restaurants in each and every state across our great country. There's no surprise that there are many great spots in South Dakota that could make the list, but one right here in the Sioux Empire was named best in the entire Mount Rushmore State.
Construction Ahead! Sioux Falls Unity Bridge Project Starts Monday
Here's a good sign that spring isn't that far away, construction season is already getting underway in Sioux Falls starting on Monday. The first phase of the Unity Bridge project in downtown Sioux Falls starts on February 13th. As Dakota News Now reports the Unity Bridge project encompasses 6th Street...
Sioux Falls Cartoonist Chris Browne Dies at 70
Longtime Sioux Falls resident, Chris Browne, the cartoonist behind Hagar The Horrible since 1989, died this week at the age of 70. He had been battling a long illness before passing away February 5, one day after the 50th anniversary of the cartoon strips' first appearance. The news broke via...
Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas for Sioux Falls Cheapskates
Everyone with a sweetheart would love to lavish that person with every expensive gift they can imagine. The reality, however, calls for a somewhat less extravagant display of love. Unless your mattress is stuffed with hundred-dollar bills, you're driving a Porsche, and Warren Buffett calls you for advice on a...
SDSU-USD South Dakota Showdown Hardwood Game
BROOKINGS, S.D. – South Dakota State and South Dakota square off for the second time this season as part of the SD Showdown Series. The matchup is scheduled for a 6 p.m. tipoff on Saturday in Frost Arena. SDSU took control of the first meeting between the two sides...
