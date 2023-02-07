ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls Cartoonist Chris Browne Dies at 70

Longtime Sioux Falls resident, Chris Browne, the cartoonist behind Hagar The Horrible since 1989, died this week at the age of 70. He had been battling a long illness before passing away February 5, one day after the 50th anniversary of the cartoon strips' first appearance. The news broke via...
Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas for Sioux Falls Cheapskates

Everyone with a sweetheart would love to lavish that person with every expensive gift they can imagine. The reality, however, calls for a somewhat less extravagant display of love. Unless your mattress is stuffed with hundred-dollar bills, you're driving a Porsche, and Warren Buffett calls you for advice on a...
SDSU-USD South Dakota Showdown Hardwood Game

BROOKINGS, S.D. – South Dakota State and South Dakota square off for the second time this season as part of the SD Showdown Series. The matchup is scheduled for a 6 p.m. tipoff on Saturday in Frost Arena. SDSU took control of the first meeting between the two sides...
