Read full article on original website
Related
Rickey Smiley may not have meant what everyone believes about his son Brandon being sacrificed
Did Rickey Smiley really say he sacrificed his son?. Last week Ricky Smiley the host of the Syndicated Rickey Smiley Show announced that his son Brandon Smiley 32 had passed away and the Internet is blowing up not with condolences but criticism. A statement Smiley made related to his son's death has everyone talking but perhaps his comments were taken out of context.
Jessica Simpson & Eric Johnson Cozy Up For Rare Photo After Fans Worry About Her Tiny Frame
Too cute! Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson posed for a rare photo together on Thursday, February 9."Last minute V-Day shopping for the kids with my man. PS these @jessicasimpsonstyle cowboy boots are on sale 💚," the singer, 42, captioned a photo of herself wearing a black dress, boot and sunglasses, while her hubby sported jeans, a gray shirt, a red hat and shoes. Of course, people were excited to see the duo, who share Maxi Drew, Ace Knute and Birdie Mae, on their outing. One person wrote, "Always looking good! 😍," while another added, "You have theeeee best style 🔥❤️."A...
Yardbarker
Report: Rihanna’s Super Bowl Performance Fees Revealed
It seems a little crazy to me that the NFL can’t pay the artist a small fee from the sponsorship Apple is paying the league. But it’s good to know that artists won’t be totally screwed from the deal. I had always assumed they’d be compensated for the show, much like the athletes playing the game Sunday will.
Amy Robach's Friends Worry Fired 'GMA' Star Is 'Trying To Convince Herself' Relationship With T.J. Holmes Is 'The Real Deal'
Amy Robach is putting on a happy face for the world when it comes to her whirlwind relationship with former co-anchor T.J. Holmes, but those closest to the television personality are concerned their relationship isn't all sunshine and roses after losing their coveted GMA3 gigs. Robach and Holmes have been spotted canoodling on L.A. date nights, all smiles as they begin this new and unexpected chapter of their lives, but pals think the mother-of-two is merely "painting a picture of how happy in love they are."One source spilled the 50-year-old "is still saying this is it… [they’re] the real deal,...
Nicki Swift
48K+
Followers
39K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.https://www.nickiswift.com/
Comments / 0