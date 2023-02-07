Arizona border hospital struggling to stay afloat after spending $20M on uncompensated care in the last 6 months

Read full article on original website
City of Yuma to host public meeting on reclamation project.Anthony ZeedykYuma, AZ
US Citizens Getting Paid $800 a Piece to Drive IllegalsMarcus RingoArizona State
Migrants crossing into the U.S. through border wall gaps in Arizona contaminate and destroy crops, farmers sayAmarie M.Yuma, AZ
Illegal immigration surge in this Arizona city could lead to a national lettuce shortageJalyn SmootYuma, AZ
Migrants Crossing into Yuma, Arizona are Accused of Destroying Crops and Threatening the American Food Supplyjustpene50Yuma, AZ
The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look
On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
HCA, Tenet among systems least compliant with price transparency rules
The largest health system in the U.S. doesn't have any hospitals meeting price transparency regulations, according to a report from patientrightsadvocate.org. Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare is the largest hospital chain in the U.S., and none of the 182 hospitals within its network were in compliance with price transparency rules. The report found many of the 173 HCA hospitals examined posted "illegible, nonconforming files."
9 hospitals, health systems facing lawsuits for healthcare data sharing
Hospitals and health systems around the country have been accused of sharing confidential patient information with social media giants such as Meta, Facebook and Google. Here are the nine hospitals and health systems facing lawsuits for alleging sharing healthcare data for marketing purposes:. Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai is being sued over...
Mass General Brigham reports operating loss, but overall income up in latest quarter
Somerville, Mass.-based Mass General Brigham reported a $1 million operating loss for its latest quarter as it continued to struggle with labor expenses. The six-community-hospital system actually reported an operating loss of $53 million for the three months ended Dec. 31 if exceptional items such as a pandemic-related federal grant is not included. Overall income totaled approximately $480 million, up from almost $105 million in 2021.
43% of rural hospitals are in the red: 6 things to know
With the end of pandemic-era relief programs, the rural health safety net is under renewed pressure, according to a Feb. 7 report from healthcare advisory firm Chartis Group. 1. Forty-three percent of rural hospitals have negative operating margins. More than half (51 percent) of rural hospitals in non-Medicaid expansion states have negative operating margins, compared with 39 percent in expansion states.
Ochsner, supply companies form medical manufacturers group
New Orleans-based Ochsner Health and its supply company, SafeSource Direct, teamed up with seven U.S.-based medical device manufacturers to form the American Medical Manufacturers Association. The newly formed group aims to represent domestic companies that make personal protective equipment, according to a Feb. 8 news release from AMMA. Members include...
Avera Health reports overall $7M loss in 2nd half of 2022
Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Avera Health, one of the largest hospital systems in the country, reported a net loss of $7.1 million in the six months ending Dec. 31. While Avera's obligated group consisting of some of its main hospitals reported an operating income of $15.7 million for the period, other divisions, such as its insurance arms, dragged the consolidated operations figures down, contributing to the overall loss.
Viewpoint: 5 ways for nurses to support a rapidly aging population
There are more than 49 million adults over the age of 65, according to the National Institute on Aging, and the number is expected to increase and so are diseases as more baby boomers reach retirement age throughout the next few years. As such, "While these diseases are rarely inevitable,...
Shot-down Chinese balloon may affect US medical supply chain
After the U.S. shot down a "high-altitude object" hovering above Alaska's waters on Feb. 10 and a confirmed Chinese spy balloon the week prior, it's unclear what these actions mean for the U.S.-China medical supply chain. Some domestic medical supply companies are already leaning away from healthcare products made in...
7 recent hospital security, violence prevention efforts
Hospitals, states and hospital associations are taking numerous steps to address a nationwide uptick in violent and aggressive behaviors toward healthcare workers. From weapons detection systems to a patient code of conduct, here are seven recent efforts to bolster security and prevent violence:. 1. Dayton (Ohio) Children's Hospital deployed gunshot...
Co-chair of the telehealth caucus on the future of virtual care
U.S. Rep. David Schweikert, co-chair of the Congressional Telehealth Caucus, said after the passing of the telehealth extensions granted by the Omnibus Appropriations bill, he expects Congress to redefine the definition of telehealth to include wearables, Politico reported Feb. 9. Mr. Schweikert told the news outlet that he expects telehealth...
Head of VA Oracle Cerner implementation to depart
Terry Adirim, MD, the executive director of the Department of Veterans Affairs EHR modernization program responsible for the Oracle Cerner implementation, will step down in the coming days, Fedscoop reported Feb. 10. Dr. Adirim oversaw the program as it received criticism for slowdowns that caused harm to patients. Recently, U.S....
Missouri agencies investigating transgender center at St. Louis hospital
Missouri agencies are investigating whistleblower allegations against the Washington University Transgender Center at St. Louis Children's Hospital. State Attorney General Andrew Bailey's office began a full investigation after receiving a sworn affidavit from the whistleblower, Jamie Reed, and documents related to her allegations, Mr. Bailey confirmed in a Feb. 9 news release. The Missouri Department of Social Services and Division of Professional Registration are assisting Mr. Bailey's office with the probe.
XBB.1.5's prevalence jumps to 75%: 6 CDC updates
The highly transmissible omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 now accounts for about three-fourths of all COVID-19 cases reported nationwide, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker weekly review published Feb. 10. As of Feb. 11, XBB.1.5 accounted for 74.7 percent of U.S. cases, up from 65.9 percent the week prior. BQ.1.1 remains...
HHS releases roadmap out of public health emergency
HHS is planning for the federal COVID-19 public health emergency to end on May 11. On Feb. 9, the agency's secretary, Xavier Becerra, sent a letter to U.S. governors informing them that effective Feb. 11, he is renewing the PHE for 90 days and that it is anticipated to be the last time.
Allina Health delays Minnesota hospital project as inflationary pressures bite
Minneapolis-based Allina Health is delaying its new Cambridge Medical Center amid concerns over rising costs brought about by inflation and hikes in labor and supply expenses, according to a Feb. 9 County News Review report. The planned replacement hospital about 50 miles north of Minneapolis was originally due to be...
Bankrupt Borrego Health has a potential buyer
Palm Springs, Calif.-based federally qualified health center DAP Health has made a bid to acquire bankrupt clinic chain Borrego Health. DAP Health formed an alliance with Innercare and Neighborhood Healthcare in hopes of continuing operating the Borrego Springs, Calif.-based clinic, according to a Feb. 5 DAP Health news release. DAP Health is acting as the acquirer in order to protect patient access to integrated outpatient services.
Abbott to buy cardiovascular company for $890M
Abbott said Feb. 8 it will acquire St. Paul, Minn.-based Cardiovascular Systems, a medical device company with products for treating peripheral and coronary artery disease, in a deal worth $890 million. The cardiovascular device business "is a leader in devices for atherectomy, a minimally invasive treatment for plaque build-up in...
Maryland hospital continues to treat ER patients, perform elective surgeries during ransomware attack
IT systems are still down at Berlin, Md.-based Atlantic General Hospital following a Jan. 29 ransomware attack, Ocean City (Md.) Today reported. The hospital has continued to treat patients in the emergency room and perform elective surgeries during the cyberattack, according to the Feb. 9 story. Pharmacy services have recently been restored, though outpatient imaging and walk-in lab services remain closed.
2 states considering changes to physician assistant requirements
Montana and Colorado are introducing bills this season that could change physician assistant practice requirements. In Montana, Rep. Jodee Etchart is sponsoring House Bill 313, which would allow physician assistants to practice without a supervision agreement, Kaiser Health News reported Feb. 10. In Colorado, legislators have put up for the...
