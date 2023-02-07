ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

WOLF

Special elections hope to end deadlock in PA House

York, PA — Right now, voters in three western Pennsylvania House districts are heading to the polls for special elections. The outcomes will help determine the balance of power in Harrisburg. “The House stands adjourned until February 27, 2023 unless sooner recalled by the Speaker,” said Speaker Mark Rozzi...
abc27.com

Goodman announces candidacy for Harrisburg City Council

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Dauphin County Democratic Party Vice Chair Cole Goodman has announced his candidacy for Harrisburg City Council. Goodman, who also serves as a state committee member of the Pennsylvania State Democratic Party, is a graduate of Penn State Harrisburg and coach of the Harrisburg High Boys’ Soccer team.
HARRISBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Pennsylvanians were asked what they want to change about the state House. Their answer: less partisan deadlock.

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Harrisburg, Pa. — A statewide listening tour organized by embattled state House Speaker Mark Rozzi revealed widespread frustration with the lower chamber, which has been unable to move forward with official business amid a partisan stalemate. Rozzi (D., Berks) scheduled the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Special elections could change balance of power in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — House Democrats have been waiting for special elections to fill three vacancies that likely give them a one-seat majority. Now, the wait is over. The special elections were held in and around Pittsburgh on Tuesday, Feb. 7. However, a return to normalcy may still be a ways off.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Meeting held on proposed York County warehouse construction

CARROL TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Concerns surrounding the construction of new warehouses along Route 15 in York County were discussed at a meeting in Dillsburg on the evening of Tuesday, Feb. 7. Many questions were proposed by residents after the Carrol Township Board of Supervisors proposed a...
YORK COUNTY, PA
lebtown.com

The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County

3 – 304.14 Wiping Cloths, Use Limitations. Observed one wet wiping cloth stored on the edge of the sink, not being stored in sanitizer solution. Observed several rags in pails of liquid that were from a previous day and not in appropriate sanitzer. 4 – 101.11 Characteristics – Materials...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Highest-rated bars in Harrisburg, according to Tripadvisor

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated bars and pubs in Harrisburg on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. When Stacker was founded in 2000, the founders’ goal was to provide travelers with an online platform to exchange reviews of destinations and hospitality businesses such as hotels and restaurants.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

New notarizing business now open in Lebanon County

JONESTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A new notarizing business named 717 Notary officially opened up in Lebanon earlier this month. The new 717 Notary is owned and operated by Renee Neal who previously worked in a nursing home for 18 years, and was a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) – additionally, Neal also obtained an associates degree in accounting. According to Neal, after all that time, she was finally ready to try something different.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Coroner called to Ontelaunee crash

ONTELAUNEE TWP., Pa. - The Berks County coroner was called to the scene of a crash in Ontelaunee Township Thursday morning. Police responded to a single vehicle crash on Ontelaunee Drive near Kindt Corner Road around 9:30 a.m. Upon arrival, they found the vehicle had left the roadway and struck several trees.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Vehicle fire on US 222 north causing delays in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), a vehicle fire on US 222 caused a lane restriction on Monday, Feb. 6. The incident was located at the exit for PA 272 – Oregon Pike. It is not clear how the vehicle fire...

