Special elections hope to end deadlock in PA House
York, PA — Right now, voters in three western Pennsylvania House districts are heading to the polls for special elections. The outcomes will help determine the balance of power in Harrisburg. “The House stands adjourned until February 27, 2023 unless sooner recalled by the Speaker,” said Speaker Mark Rozzi...
abc27.com
Goodman announces candidacy for Harrisburg City Council
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Dauphin County Democratic Party Vice Chair Cole Goodman has announced his candidacy for Harrisburg City Council. Goodman, who also serves as a state committee member of the Pennsylvania State Democratic Party, is a graduate of Penn State Harrisburg and coach of the Harrisburg High Boys’ Soccer team.
Pennsylvanians were asked what they want to change about the state House. Their answer: less partisan deadlock.
Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Harrisburg, Pa. — A statewide listening tour organized by embattled state House Speaker Mark Rozzi revealed widespread frustration with the lower chamber, which has been unable to move forward with official business amid a partisan stalemate. Rozzi (D., Berks) scheduled the...
abc27.com
Special elections could change balance of power in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — House Democrats have been waiting for special elections to fill three vacancies that likely give them a one-seat majority. Now, the wait is over. The special elections were held in and around Pittsburgh on Tuesday, Feb. 7. However, a return to normalcy may still be a ways off.
abc27.com
Dauphin County creates two new positions for prison, hires Midstate police veteran
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Dauphin County is making some changes when it comes to its prison system. Commissioners have an announcement regarding it on, Wednesday, Feb. 8. Commissioner Mike Pries begin by saying that this marks a new era for Dauphin County Prison. Commissioners announced two new positions in hopes of improving accountability.
abc27.com
Former School District of Lancaster superintendent reacts to Pennsylvania school funding ruling
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A landmark school funding decision was reached Tuesday after a judge ruled Pennsylvania has not fulfilled its obligations to properly fund public schools, especially those in less fortunate communities. The School District of Lancaster was one of six districts to bring the lawsuit, and former...
Builder of York's first 'skyscraper' helped people to freedom
YORK, Pa. — A lone man sits silently in his top hat and suit, keeping a watchful eye on Philadelphia Street in York. His hand clasps a lantern, one that perhaps signaled freedom seekers to his home in the darkness of night. Unveiled just last year, the statue is...
abc27.com
Meeting held on proposed York County warehouse construction
CARROL TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Concerns surrounding the construction of new warehouses along Route 15 in York County were discussed at a meeting in Dillsburg on the evening of Tuesday, Feb. 7. Many questions were proposed by residents after the Carrol Township Board of Supervisors proposed a...
lebtown.com
The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County
3 – 304.14 Wiping Cloths, Use Limitations. Observed one wet wiping cloth stored on the edge of the sink, not being stored in sanitizer solution. Observed several rags in pails of liquid that were from a previous day and not in appropriate sanitzer. 4 – 101.11 Characteristics – Materials...
Developer plans to build 4 warehouses near several central Pa. schools
A Lemoyne-based developer is planning to build four warehouses in York County -- three in Carroll Township and one in Franklin Township. Crossroads Commercial Development is proposing to develop two warehouse/distribution centers on Golf Course Road and one warehouse/distribution center at 700 S. Baltimore St. in Carroll Township.
abc27.com
Highest-rated bars in Harrisburg, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated bars and pubs in Harrisburg on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. When Stacker was founded in 2000, the founders’ goal was to provide travelers with an online platform to exchange reviews of destinations and hospitality businesses such as hotels and restaurants.
Harrisburg not among capitals for making the ‘best homes’: study
A recent study ranked the U.S.’s state capitals on whether or not they make good homes for residents. Harrisburg, unfortunately, didn’t rank all too high. LISTEN: Pennsylvania’s the No. 1 Super Bowl party state, declares study | Today in Pa. WalletHub compared all 50 capitals in the...
Woman who died in Harrisburg considered a ‘suspicious death,’ officials say
UPDATE: Officials release cause of death for woman who died on Harrisburg street. A woman’s death in Harrisburg is being considered suspicious after she was found in downtown Harrisburg Wednesday afternoon. Harrisburg spokesman Matt Maisel confirmed that the woman was found in the area of North 3rd and South...
Officials release cause of death for woman who died on Harrisburg street
Foul play has been ruled out in the death of a woman whose body was found Wednesday afternoon on a Harrisburg street, authorities said. The 30-year-old woman found around 3 p.m. in the area of North Third and South streets died from a heart attack, according to Harrisburg spokesman Matt Maisel. He said an autopsy was conducted Thursday morning.
abc27.com
Pa. State Police investigating after two dogs shot in Lancaster yard
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the shooting of two dogs who were in their yard. As a result of the shooting one of the dogs died and one of the dogs was injured. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, on Feb. 1 at around...
lebtown.com
Lebanon County resolves conflicted court case issue for indigent defendants
Lebanon County Commissioners entered into contracts Thursday, Feb. 2, with two law firms to provide legal services as criminal defense attorneys when the public defender’s office has a conflict of interest. The new contracts were created in response to an American Civil Liberties Union inquiry last November asking the...
abc27.com
New notarizing business now open in Lebanon County
JONESTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A new notarizing business named 717 Notary officially opened up in Lebanon earlier this month. The new 717 Notary is owned and operated by Renee Neal who previously worked in a nursing home for 18 years, and was a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) – additionally, Neal also obtained an associates degree in accounting. According to Neal, after all that time, she was finally ready to try something different.
WFMZ-TV Online
Coroner called to Ontelaunee crash
ONTELAUNEE TWP., Pa. - The Berks County coroner was called to the scene of a crash in Ontelaunee Township Thursday morning. Police responded to a single vehicle crash on Ontelaunee Drive near Kindt Corner Road around 9:30 a.m. Upon arrival, they found the vehicle had left the roadway and struck several trees.
abc27.com
Where to get the best pizza in the Midstate, according to Yelp
(WHTM) — It’s National Pizza Day, a day where ignoring all the groceries you bought and ordering a pizza is totally acceptable. Here is a list of the highest rated pizza shops in the Midstate, according to Yelp. These pizza shops all had at least 20 reviews. Adams...
abc27.com
Vehicle fire on US 222 north causing delays in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), a vehicle fire on US 222 caused a lane restriction on Monday, Feb. 6. The incident was located at the exit for PA 272 – Oregon Pike. It is not clear how the vehicle fire...
