4 Amazing Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Major national store chain closing another Iowa locationKristen WaltersDes Moines, IA
Historic Ruskaup House in Drake, Missouri is an example of immigration to the Missouri River Valley in the 1800sCJ CoombsGasconade County, MO
The Dead Came Back to Life: Woman presumed dead was found gasping for air in a body bag at Iowa funeral homeO'RemsUrbandale, IA
Can You Guess The Best South Dakota City For Pizza Lovers?
It's hard to resist the cheesy taste of pizza. Heck, some people tend to eat the entire pizza pie!. When you think of pizza you think of cities like New York and Chicago. Most Sioux Falls residents would not think the city would be a great pizza spot. But think again! A new survey from LawnStarter ranks Sioux Falls as one of the best cities for pizza lovers.
Sioux Falls Eatery Named Best “Hole in the Wall” Mexican Food in SD
Cheapism.com recently compiled a master list of the best 'Hole in the Wall' Mexican restaurants in each and every state across our great country. There's no surprise that there are many great spots in South Dakota that could make the list, but one right here in the Sioux Empire was named best in the entire Mount Rushmore State.
Small Iowa Town Makes ‘America’s Most Beautiful’ List
If you've been lucky enough to visit this quaint little slice of the Hawkeye State, you won't be surprised to see it named one of the 'Most Beautiful Small Towns in America'. It's undeniably one of the most scenic and breathtaking places on the Iowa Map and now it's being recognized on a national level.
Iowa State Lacrosse Team Can No Longer Travel Because Of This Photo
*The Featured Image Is Not The Photo In This Article*. Puff, Puff, Banned. The Iowa State lacrosse team appears to have lost its privilege to travel for games when a University vehicle appeared in a photo, in a location, it shouldn't have been. Iowa State wasn't a fan of having one of their school vehicles parked and photographed next to a marijuana dispensary.
How Do Pizza Prices in Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota Compare to the Rest of U.S?
As the calendar lands on another National Pizza Day (February 9), it's time to celebrate all of the good things that come from those delicious creations of cheese, sauce, and dough. It is perhaps the ultimate comfort food, with so many different possibilities. And as much as the toppings we...
This is the Most Stressed Out Town in South Dakota
We're all a little stressed out these days, am I right? Well, depending on where you live in South Dakota, your stress level might be through the roof. Zippia has made a list of the most stressed-out cities in each of the 50 U.S. states and the top spot in the Mount Rushmore State may surprise you.
This Minnesota Airbnb Is One of the Most Haunted in America
Sometimes when you looking for your next rental property experience, just spending the night somewhere isn't enough. If you're the kind of person who likes a side of spooks with your next overnight stay, you won't have to travel very far. On Timeout's list of the 14 Most Haunted Airbnbs...
How Did Iowa’s Blackout License Plates Really Get Started?
One thing my fiance and I first noticed after we moved to Iowa was how many different license plates you'll see while driving around. We both grew up in Minnesota and you really only see 1 kind of plate up there. There just isn't a lot of plate variety in my home state.
How Relaxed Are Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota?
If you equate a good night's sleep with being relaxed, South Dakota is the place for you. Hush has looked at the latest Google Trends for searches on topics like:. South Dakota is the sixth most relaxed place in America. What they found was that folks in the Mount Rushmore...
South Dakota Camping Reservations Open for Mother’s Day Weekend
Take your mind off the snowbanks and shoveling and think about that spring day when you will be relaxing by the fire holding a beer in one hand and a S'more in the other. Yep, it's time to begin planning the camping season. Good news! The day has come for South Dakota campers who will be heading to State Parks this year to make early reservations.
Minnesota House Passes Free Meals For All Students
School lunch is critical to a student's health, well-being, and ability to learn. Now the Minnesota House has voted to make meals available to all students at no cost. On Thursday the Minnesota House voted 70-58 along party lines to spend around $200 million a year to make school breakfasts and lunches available to all students at no charge.
How South Dakota’s Black Hills Got Its Name
A few days ago, a coworker asked, "Why are they called the Black Hills?" and it made me realize I didn't know the answer either. So, I set out to find out. The Black Hills of South Dakota were first formed in the era of the dinosaurs. Around 65-70 million years ago, during the Cretaceous period. The human history of the Black Hills isn't as long as you might think. Early signs of people in the area go back to around 1743 when French explorers claimed the region for the country of France. Later the Sioux Indian tribes moved into the hills from Wisconsin and built a lasting culture there.
How Many Spam Calls Do South Dakotans Get Every Day?
OMG! Talk about a horrible week, I just received a call that my auto warranty is set to expire, and get this, a few minutes later, I received another phone call notifying me that there is a problem with my school loans that requires my prompt attention. And to top it all off, the IRS needs to speak with me immediately regarding back taxes!
Possible Fireball Was Spotted In Minnesota Sky
A fireball was possibly spotted in the Minnesota sky on the early morning of February 8th, 2023. If you're wondering what exactly causes a fireball in the sky, they are just meteors that burn up when they fall into the Earth's atmosphere. These are also super common as an object typically strikes Earth's atmosphere about 40 times a year if not more. What is crazy, is that typically fireballs are seen in populated areas, rather than major cities.
