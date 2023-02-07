Read full article on original website
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Colder today; Air quality gets worse tomorrow
High pressure building over Utah will keep it storm-free for a few days. The problem is, inversions will strengthen and air quality will decrease. It's expected to stay dry through the weekend but a storm moving through Tuesday & Wednesday of next week will bring a good chance of snow.
Summit Daily News
Heavy bands of snow predicted in Summit County through Thursday evening as snowstorm potential grows for next week
Wind gusts up to 55 mph and bands of heavy snow could make driving difficult until Thursday evening, according to National Weather Service of Boulder reports. An incoming storm is expected to bring hazards mostly to the High Country, including Summit County, as a cold front moves across the state and mountains from late Wednesday until Thursday evening.
wjhl.com
Storm Team 11: Watching potential for a high impact winter storm this weekend
Winds will remain gusty throughout the day especially along the foothills of East TN where a HIGH WIND WARNING remains in effect from Greene County south into the SMOKY Mountains. A line of showers will be approaching the area this afternoon, so expect a slight chance for scattered showers mid...
KRQE News 13
Calm before another storm arrives Thursday
After a good amount of snow across New Mexico yesterday, we are taking a break from active conditions this afternoon. Plenty of sunshine has returned to the state with dry conditions, although a bit of a breeze is still sticking around with gusts up to 30 mph – nothing too significant. Today will be the calm before our next storm arrives tomorrow.
Winter Weather Advisory expanded as snow falls in Kansas City
The National Weather Service has expanded the Winter Weather Advisory to include the Kansas City metro.
kslnewsradio.com
Utah hasn’t had this much snowfall since 2011, according to NWS
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah is currently in the middle of a 10-year high in snowfall. You have to go back more than 10 years to find a year in which the state has had this much snowfall. “Well, we really haven’t seen a snowpack this deep and expansive...
14news.com
On alert for strong storms overnight
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Strong low pressure continued to move toward the Tri-State on Wednesday. Rain and strong winds will arrive Wednesday evening, with a few severe thunderstorms possible during the overnight hours. Damaging winds will be the main threat, but a tornado or two can’t be ruled out, especially over Western Kentucky. Heavy rainfall will also be a concern with 1-1.5″ of rainfall possible. Low temps will drop into the upper 40s on Thursday morning. The low pressure and rain will pull away on Thursday morning, but clouds will remain. Highs on Thursday will reach 50 degrees. Colder air will filter in on Thursday night, so Friday’s low will fall into the lower 30s. Continued cloudy on Friday afternoon with a high of 43. Sunny and cold over the weekend with lows in the mid 20s on Saturday and Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 40s. More rain likely by Tuesday and Wednesday next week.
I-70 eastbound back open in the Eastern Plains after closure for high wind
High winds shut down Interstate 70 in the Eastern Plains just west of Watkins to the Kansas border early on Thursday. The interstate was back open to normal traffic just before 7:30 a.m.According to CDOT, I-70 eastbound was closed in the state beginning at Airpark Road (exit 292 for US-36) until the Kansas border (mile point 449.5)Colorado State Patrol warned the morning commute in the area could be difficult due to weather conditions around 5 a.m.
wdayradionow.com
25+" of snow? Reality or Delusional??
One rule we use is NEVER post snowfall expectations for a storm UNTIL about 1 to 2 days prior. So, why am I posting these snowfall total maps. It's to show how models often OVER FORECAST snow over a week in advance. I've posted our American model forecast for the middle of next week. The FIRST pic is a snapshot of last EVENINGS model run (Monday night's run) and the second pic is from this morning's model run (Tuesday morning) WHAT A DIFFERENCE. Last night's model run has Fargo getting over 2 FEET!! This morning's model run has SD getting buried with over 12+. So which model run is correct? NEITHER!! The truth lies probably somewhere in the "middle" You see many "social media" sites posting the "worst case" scenario and scaring people into thinking snowmagedden is going to hit!!
x1071.com
Winter Storm Watch For The Entire Area
Forecasters have issued a winter storm watch for the entire area. The watch will be in effect from this afternoon through tomorrow night. According to the National Weather Service, the watch area includes Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson and Jones counties in Iowa; Crawford, Grant, Iowa and Lafayette counties in Wisconsin; and Jo Daviess County in Illinois. The weather service reports that heavy snow is possible in the area with accumulations of 3 to 6 inches expected. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph late Thursday morning. The conditions could cause hazardous travel conditions.
mystar106.com
❄Winter Storm to Impact the Area Late Wednesday Night into Thursday❄
…Winter Storm to Impact the Area Late Wednesday Night into Thursday Morning…. A winter storm will impact the area with rain transitioning to snow overnight Wednesday and lasting into Thursday morning. Moderate to at times heavy snow accumulations are possible, especially towards northeast Iowa. A brief period of 1-2 inch per hour snowfall rates will be possible overnight with impacts to the morning commute expected.
Dangerous Winds, Power Outages Likely For Parts of New York State
The weather this week has been much different than the end of January, as we went from bitterly cold temperatures to warmer than normal temperatures for this time of year. For instance, it was single digits last week and then to 50 degrees on Monday. Wednesday is mid-30's for a high temperature but tomorrow will reach the mid-50's.
’Barely There’ Chance for Mixed Precipitation Over Weekend
kslnewsradio.com
Earthquake safety in the winter looks different, expert says
SALT LAKE CITY — Monday’s earthquake in Turkey and Syria has devastated several areas. Cold weather patterns are only making the situation more challenging. One expert said that earthquake safety is important specifically in cold weather. Utah’s Earthquake Program Manager John Crofts told Dave and Dujanovic what dangers...
ABC 4
Biggest one-day snowfalls recorded in Utah history
(Stacker) — Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
kslnewsradio.com
Utah snowpack at a 10-year-high
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah is in the middle of a 10-year high when it comes to snowfall. Glen Merrill, a hydrologist with National Weather Service Salt Lake said Utah’s snowpack is currently 167% of the median for the state. “We really haven’t seen a snowpack this deep...
KUTV
Light snow, cold temperatures leave roads messy
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — It's not a lengthy storm, but the snowfall Monday is happening exactly as thousands of people are commuting to work on roads that would be treacherously slippery even without more accumulation. The 2News Weather Team issued a First Alert Weather Morning for the AM...
yourbigsky.com
Ice and snow storms creating chaos and extraordinary accidents; Law enforcement asking drivers to be extra vigilant
The MHP issued a breaking news alert after a seven vehicle crash within the past week and now law enforcement asking Montana drivers to take it easy this winter. According to the NWS, the rapid freeze and thaw weather extremes are making roads and highways very treacherous this winter season.
Wicked Wind Advisories in Effect Thru Monday For PNW
Wind Advisories have been issued for the local areas Through Monday morning. As if we haven't had enough of Mother Nature, our own weather guy Mike McCabe from KEPR Action News lets us in on another event. I'm thankful that it doesn't involve a Chinese spying balloon. High Winds and...
5 Important Things I Learned Driving To Salt Lake City From Twin Falls
I was born and raised in Utah and hopefully, you don't judge me too harshly for that. I still have a lot of family members down in Salt Lake City so I've made the drive dozens of times over the last 15 years. What Is The Drive Like From Idaho...
