ABC6.com

7 people hospitalized after Brockton’s second major fire this week

BROCKTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Seven people were hospitalized following the second major fire in Brockton this week. Brockton Fire Department’s Chief Brian Nardelli said that just before 1 a.m. on Sunday, first responders were called about a building fire at 25 Central Square. In a second call, first...
BROCKTON, MA
ABC6.com

Brockton Hospital still closed after electrical fire last week

BROCKTON, Mass. (WLNE) — The Brockton Hospital said that it is still closed after last week’s electrical fire. In a statement on Friday, the hospital said 176 patients were safely evacuated, 38 were discharged, and 138 were taken to other hospitals. All patients were released from the hospital...
BROCKTON, MA
ABC6.com

Car crashes, bursts into flames causing double fatality, police say

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Two people were killed in a fiery single-car crash Sunday morning in Providence. Providence Police Chief Oscar Perez said around 4 a.m., a car drove into the highway wall at the intersection of Pine and East Franklin streets. According to Perez, the driver was thrown...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Man shot in Providence, in serious condition

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence Police confirmed to ABC6 News a man was shot on North Main Street Saturday night, and is in serious condition. ABC6 News crews were on scene in front of the Action Auto Parts on North Main Street just after 9 p.m. Police blocked off...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Car catches fire on Interstate 95, police say

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A car caught fire on Interstate 95 South on Friday night, Rhode Island State Police said. ABC6 News crews were traveling to a reported house fire when they saw a sedan burst into flames in the breakdown lane near Thurberg Avenue. Rhode Island State Police...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Man, 25, fatally shot in Providence home

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A 25-year-old man was fatally shot in a Providence home Sunday morning, police said. Officers reported to Burnside Street just before 6 a.m. for a report of a disturbance with shots fired. According to Providence Police Chief Oscar Perez, the home was an “after hours...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Electrical fire in Warwick leaves home in ruins, two cats dead

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A family lost their home and pets to a brutal electrical fire Friday night in Warwick. ABC 6 News spoke with the homeowner, Brian Paille, the day after the fire. Paille said his girlfriend was taking a shower when their dogs started “going crazy.”
WARWICK, RI
ABC6.com

Police search for missing boy, 13, from Narragansett

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WLNE) — Police are asking for help looking for a missing 13-year-old boy. The Providence Police Department issued a missing person alert Sunday morning for Ramon Figueroa from Narragansett. In the news release, police said the boy resides at Ocean Tides. He fled on foot at Hasbro...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
ABC6.com

Missing Cambridge man found dead in Charles River

BOSTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts State Police said they pulled the body of a missing Cambridge man from the Charles River. According to police, the body was identified as Tale Assalif, 55, who they said had been missing since Tuesday. State Police and Boston Fire were on-scene after a...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
ABC6.com

Andover police investigating potential murder-suicide

ANDOVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Andover police made a grisly discovery Thursday morning after a 911 call reported gunshots on Porter Road. First responders said they found a father, mother, and a 12-year-old boy dead in their home and are investigating their death’s as a murder-suicide. Police believe 56-year-old...
ANDOVER, MA
ABC6.com

5 acres of land burn in Coventry brush fire

COVENTRY, R.I. (WLNE) — Five acres of land burned in a brush fire Saturday in Coventry, first responders said. Coventry Fire Department’s Assistant Chief James Cady said that shortly after first responders got to the scene, the fire was nearing two barns and a house. Due to the...
COVENTRY, RI
ABC6.com

Two teens hospitalized after Acushnet crash

ACUSHNET, Mass. (WLNE) — The Acushnet Police Department said that two teenagers were hospitalized following a single car crash Friday afternoon. Police said around 2:30 p.m., they found a car on its roof in the area of Robinson Road and Cushing Lane. Responders said two 18-year-old boys were both...
ACUSHNET, MA
ABC6.com

Man rescued after falling into water at Beavertail State Park

JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said a man was rescued after falling into the water at Beavertail State Park. The DEM said in a statement to ABC6 News that rescue swimmers, the Jamestown Fire Department and police were all responding Thursday night. Officials...
JAMESTOWN, RI
ABC6.com

New training facility for firefighters across northern Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Firefighters across Rhode Island now have a new training center. The new training center is located near the Smithfield Fire Department. “Fortunately, the number of fires is down. But that means our skills can get rusty, explained Smithfield Fire Chief Robert Seltzer. “This new facility will have real heat, real fire and real smoke, which will provide invaluable training for our firefighters.”
SMITHFIELD, RI
ABC6.com

Pawtucket police search for man who robbed a CVS

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Pawtucket police are searching for the person who robbed a CVS early Friday morning. Sgt. Theodore Georgitsis said that just after 3 a.m., officers reported to the CVS on Newport Avenue for a report of a robbery. According to Georgitsis, the suspect threatened that he...
PAWTUCKET, RI
ABC6.com

Police officers in Cranston begin wearing body cameras

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Some Cranston police officers have started wearing body cameras, with more to follow by the end of the month. The department entered a 5-year contract with Axon that costs $663,382. The contract includes purchasing 92 cameras with unlimited cloud-based storage and other software. Chief Michael...
CRANSTON, RI

