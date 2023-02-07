Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
More and More Insiders Blowing the Whistle on Biden’s Top-Secret Document ScandalThe Veracity ReportBoston, MA
Check Out This Foam Eating Box That Just Arrived At Bridgewater State UniversityDianna CarneyBridgewater, MA
Taco John’s Set to Open First Location In LawrenceMadocLawrence, MA
Somerville starts ‘consolidated rental waitlist’ for affordable housingThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Related
ABC6.com
7 people hospitalized after Brockton’s second major fire this week
BROCKTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Seven people were hospitalized following the second major fire in Brockton this week. Brockton Fire Department’s Chief Brian Nardelli said that just before 1 a.m. on Sunday, first responders were called about a building fire at 25 Central Square. In a second call, first...
ABC6.com
Brockton Hospital still closed after electrical fire last week
BROCKTON, Mass. (WLNE) — The Brockton Hospital said that it is still closed after last week’s electrical fire. In a statement on Friday, the hospital said 176 patients were safely evacuated, 38 were discharged, and 138 were taken to other hospitals. All patients were released from the hospital...
ABC6.com
Driver experiences ‘medical emergency,’ car crashes into New Bedford home
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — A car crashed into a home in New Bedford Friday night, police said. New Bedford Police Sgt. Scott Carola said just before 7 p.m., a car was driving south on Shawmut Avenue. According to Carola, the driver “experienced a medical emergency” that caused him...
ABC6.com
Car crashes, bursts into flames causing double fatality, police say
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Two people were killed in a fiery single-car crash Sunday morning in Providence. Providence Police Chief Oscar Perez said around 4 a.m., a car drove into the highway wall at the intersection of Pine and East Franklin streets. According to Perez, the driver was thrown...
ABC6.com
Rollover crash in East Greenwich leaves car extremely damaged, entrapped person rushed to hospital
EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WLNE) — A car was extremely damaged and one person was sent to the hospital after rollover crash in East Greenwich. The East Greenwich Fire Fighters Association said the crash happened just before 4 a.m. Saturday morning. After removing the person who was trapped in the...
ABC6.com
Providence first responders contain house fire before it spreads to other homes
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Providence Fire Department successfully kept a house fire from rapidly spreading to other homes. The fire started in the garage of a house on Ohio Avenue around 7 p.m. Friday. ABC 6 News reporters at the scene watched as first responders kept the fire...
ABC6.com
Man shot in Providence, in serious condition
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence Police confirmed to ABC6 News a man was shot on North Main Street Saturday night, and is in serious condition. ABC6 News crews were on scene in front of the Action Auto Parts on North Main Street just after 9 p.m. Police blocked off...
ABC6.com
Car catches fire on Interstate 95, police say
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A car caught fire on Interstate 95 South on Friday night, Rhode Island State Police said. ABC6 News crews were traveling to a reported house fire when they saw a sedan burst into flames in the breakdown lane near Thurberg Avenue. Rhode Island State Police...
ABC6.com
Man, 25, fatally shot in Providence home
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A 25-year-old man was fatally shot in a Providence home Sunday morning, police said. Officers reported to Burnside Street just before 6 a.m. for a report of a disturbance with shots fired. According to Providence Police Chief Oscar Perez, the home was an “after hours...
ABC6.com
Electrical fire in Warwick leaves home in ruins, two cats dead
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A family lost their home and pets to a brutal electrical fire Friday night in Warwick. ABC 6 News spoke with the homeowner, Brian Paille, the day after the fire. Paille said his girlfriend was taking a shower when their dogs started “going crazy.”
ABC6.com
Woman, child struck by car while crossing street in Warren, police say
WARREN, R.I. (WLNE) — A woman and a child were struck by a car Friday as they were crossing a street in Warren. Warren police Lt. Christopher Perreault said first responders reported to a car crash just before 7 p.m. on Metacom Avenue. Perreault added that two pedestrians were...
ABC6.com
Police search for missing boy, 13, from Narragansett
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WLNE) — Police are asking for help looking for a missing 13-year-old boy. The Providence Police Department issued a missing person alert Sunday morning for Ramon Figueroa from Narragansett. In the news release, police said the boy resides at Ocean Tides. He fled on foot at Hasbro...
ABC6.com
Missing Cambridge man found dead in Charles River
BOSTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts State Police said they pulled the body of a missing Cambridge man from the Charles River. According to police, the body was identified as Tale Assalif, 55, who they said had been missing since Tuesday. State Police and Boston Fire were on-scene after a...
ABC6.com
Andover police investigating potential murder-suicide
ANDOVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Andover police made a grisly discovery Thursday morning after a 911 call reported gunshots on Porter Road. First responders said they found a father, mother, and a 12-year-old boy dead in their home and are investigating their death’s as a murder-suicide. Police believe 56-year-old...
ABC6.com
5 acres of land burn in Coventry brush fire
COVENTRY, R.I. (WLNE) — Five acres of land burned in a brush fire Saturday in Coventry, first responders said. Coventry Fire Department’s Assistant Chief James Cady said that shortly after first responders got to the scene, the fire was nearing two barns and a house. Due to the...
ABC6.com
Two teens hospitalized after Acushnet crash
ACUSHNET, Mass. (WLNE) — The Acushnet Police Department said that two teenagers were hospitalized following a single car crash Friday afternoon. Police said around 2:30 p.m., they found a car on its roof in the area of Robinson Road and Cushing Lane. Responders said two 18-year-old boys were both...
ABC6.com
Man rescued after falling into water at Beavertail State Park
JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said a man was rescued after falling into the water at Beavertail State Park. The DEM said in a statement to ABC6 News that rescue swimmers, the Jamestown Fire Department and police were all responding Thursday night. Officials...
ABC6.com
New training facility for firefighters across northern Rhode Island
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Firefighters across Rhode Island now have a new training center. The new training center is located near the Smithfield Fire Department. “Fortunately, the number of fires is down. But that means our skills can get rusty, explained Smithfield Fire Chief Robert Seltzer. “This new facility will have real heat, real fire and real smoke, which will provide invaluable training for our firefighters.”
ABC6.com
Pawtucket police search for man who robbed a CVS
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Pawtucket police are searching for the person who robbed a CVS early Friday morning. Sgt. Theodore Georgitsis said that just after 3 a.m., officers reported to the CVS on Newport Avenue for a report of a robbery. According to Georgitsis, the suspect threatened that he...
ABC6.com
Police officers in Cranston begin wearing body cameras
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Some Cranston police officers have started wearing body cameras, with more to follow by the end of the month. The department entered a 5-year contract with Axon that costs $663,382. The contract includes purchasing 92 cameras with unlimited cloud-based storage and other software. Chief Michael...
Comments / 0