beckershospitalreview.com
2 states considering changes to physician assistant requirements
Montana and Colorado are introducing bills this season that could change physician assistant practice requirements. In Montana, Rep. Jodee Etchart is sponsoring House Bill 313, which would allow physician assistants to practice without a supervision agreement, Kaiser Health News reported Feb. 10. In Colorado, legislators have put up for the...
beckershospitalreview.com
Serious violations at Florida nursing homes nearly doubled in 3 years
In 2022, Florida nursing homes were cited 83 times for putting residents at risk of immediate danger, nearly double the violations since before 2019, the Tampa Bay Times reported Feb. 10. More than half of the serious violations involved staff shortages or insufficient training, according to the report. Three in...
beckershospitalreview.com
Former General Mills CEO: Rushing Sanford, Fairview merger is a 'fools errand'
Ken Powell — the former CEO of processed-food giant General Mills and chair of the University of Minnesota's board of regents — has called upon Sanford Health and Fairview Health Services to slow down their proposed merger, the Star Tribune reported. He shares the opinion with Minnesota Attorney...
beckershospitalreview.com
Former hospital exec named national medical director at VillageMD
Former health system executive Bryan Becker, MD, has been named national medical director of VillageMD for the Texas region. Dr. Becker was previously CEO and chief medical officer of Chicago-based University of Illinois Hospital & Clinics, a physician group president with University of Chicago Medicine, and a physician-in-chief with Madison, Wis.-based UW Health.
beckershospitalreview.com
Missouri agencies investigating transgender center at St. Louis hospital
Missouri agencies are investigating whistleblower allegations against the Washington University Transgender Center at St. Louis Children's Hospital. State Attorney General Andrew Bailey's office began a full investigation after receiving a sworn affidavit from the whistleblower, Jamie Reed, and documents related to her allegations, Mr. Bailey confirmed in a Feb. 9 news release. The Missouri Department of Social Services and Division of Professional Registration are assisting Mr. Bailey's office with the probe.
beckershospitalreview.com
CDC unable to identify source of infection spread in Oklahoma
Two Oklahoma counties where 53 residents have become infected with Campylobacter and Shiga-toxin producing E. coli still don't have answers, KFOR 4 News reports. The outbreak, which began in mid-November, led the Oklahoma State Department of Health to begin an investigation alongside the CDC. Initially, the OSDH sent out household surveys in an effort to pin down the cause of the illness outbreak, but now after months of investigation with local, state and CDC partners, the cause remains unknown, officials say.
beckershospitalreview.com
Texas hospital official banned from LinkedIn after COVID-19 posts
The elected board member of a Texas hospital has been banned from his LinkedIn account after sharing multiple posts relating to COVID-19, The Texan reported Feb. 10. Wallace Dunn serves Medical Center Hospital, a 402-bed regional hospital in Odessa, Texas, and frequently uses his account to represent the hospital. Two...
beckershospitalreview.com
New York to drop mask requirement in hospitals
On Feb. 12, New York will allow its state mask mandate for hospitals and healthcare facilities to lapse, Spectrum News reports. Although the state will not enforce this, individual facilities can still choose to do so. The state's acting health commissioner, James McDonald, MD, told Politico the decision comes as...
