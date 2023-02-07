ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look

On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
24/7 Wall St.

Comparing the Military Strength of Russia and NATO

The Biden administration agreed to provide high-tech M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, just the latest high-cost contribution the United States has made to the beleaguered European nation’s war effort. But the United States is certainly not the only country providing substantial aid packages to Ukraine as it combats Russian forces. The United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, […]
Daily News Now

Top Biden Official Suddenly Resigns

A top aide to the President of the United States, Joe Biden, will suddenly resign from his job, President Biden announced late last week. Brian Deese is the top economic advisor to the President, serving in the role as Director of the National Economic Council at the White House. The 44-year-old Deese has served in the position since the beginning of the Biden administration, but he has been commuting from New England to Washington, D.C. since late last summer, so he has been planning the departure, according to reporting, including in the New York Times.
BBC

Turkey earthquake: The eyewitnesses who captured the quake on social media

The sheer scale of the devastation of the earthquake and its aftershocks can be seen in social media photos and videos posted by people in Turkey and Syria. Eyewitnesses have also been speaking about what happened. BBC News has been pulling together and verifying information. The tremors of the main...
24/7 Wall St.

The 10 Most Widely Used Fighter Jets on Earth

Whether establishing air superiority on the battlefield or intercepting incoming enemy aircraft, fighter jets are designed for high speed maneuverability. They are highly expensive pieces of equipment, and as a result they are often built to last. Some fighter jets still in service date back to the 1960s. (This is the U.S. Air Force’s oldest […]
GEORGIA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

US Military Vehicles With The Most Powerful Engines

It would probably not surprise you that the M1 Abrams tank, 31 of which the U.S. is sending to Ukraine to defend against the Russian invasion, is among the most powerful vehicles in the U.S. military. (Here is how Ukraine’s newly bolstered tank army compares to Russia’s.) To determine the most powerful U.S. military vehicles, […]
Newsweek

The Deadliest Earthquakes in History

Over 11,000 people have been killed in a 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit Turkey and Northern Syria on Monday. Some past earthquakes have been even deadlier.

