Chinese authorities said they were preparing to shoot down an 'unidentified flying object' spotted near the Yellow Sea
Chinese authorities said the unidentified flying object was spotted near the coastal city of Rizhao on the Yellow Sea, according to state media.
The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look
On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
Trump's most loyal supporters in Congress are calling for an immediate halt to US support for Ukraine
Eleven House Republicans have backed a measure calling for an immediate halt of US aid to Ukraine. The measure is backed by Reps. Matt Gaetz, Lauren Boebert, and Marjorie Taylor Greene. A recent poll found nearly two-thirds of American support continued aid to Ukraine. A group of House Republicans is...
Turkey Earthquake Videos Show Buildings Collapse Like a 'House of Cards'
Footage on social media captures the scenes of devastation after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit southern Turkey.
AOC Part of a Group of Politicians Who Now Stand Accused of Paying a Foreign Agent to Help Their Re-Elections in 2022
Just as the temperature of Chinese-American relations is approaching a boil, a new report shows that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and a handful of other lawmakers paid a Chinese foreign agent to help them keep their jobs during the mid-terms.
Comparing the Military Strength of Russia and NATO
The Biden administration agreed to provide high-tech M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, just the latest high-cost contribution the United States has made to the beleaguered European nation’s war effort. But the United States is certainly not the only country providing substantial aid packages to Ukraine as it combats Russian forces. The United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, […]
In 1914, an 11-Year-Old Black Girl Discovered Oil on Her Property. She Was So Rich that She Was Declared Legally White
The Treaty of 1866 was a defining moment in American history that would shape the future of the country and impact the lives of millions of its citizens, especially a young girl named Sarah Rector.
‘We are in shock’: survivor of Turkey earthquake describes aftermath
BJ Richardson, 45, a US citizen who works as a teacher in Gaziantep, near the epicentre of the earthquake in Turkey, describes his experience of the situation unfolding on the ground. We are all in shock. I walked through a small area of Gaziantep on Tuesday morning. Damage is everywhere...
Top Biden Official Suddenly Resigns
A top aide to the President of the United States, Joe Biden, will suddenly resign from his job, President Biden announced late last week. Brian Deese is the top economic advisor to the President, serving in the role as Director of the National Economic Council at the White House. The 44-year-old Deese has served in the position since the beginning of the Biden administration, but he has been commuting from New England to Washington, D.C. since late last summer, so he has been planning the departure, according to reporting, including in the New York Times.
Fears Putin is readying MAJOR Satan-2 nuke missile launch on exact date to ‘get the world’s attention’ over Ukraine
VLADIMIR Putin is feared to be readying the launch of the catastrophic Satan-2 nuke missile in a chilling message to the West. The major new test launch is set to coincide with the Kremlin's massive offensive planned in days. Hundreds of thousands of soldiers are gearing up for the push,...
BBC
Turkey earthquake: The eyewitnesses who captured the quake on social media
The sheer scale of the devastation of the earthquake and its aftershocks can be seen in social media photos and videos posted by people in Turkey and Syria. Eyewitnesses have also been speaking about what happened. BBC News has been pulling together and verifying information. The tremors of the main...
Congresswoman Claims to Be Jewish, Revealed to Be Granddaughter of Nazi
In a prior interview with the Jewish Insider in November 2022, Florida Republican congressman Anna Paulina Luna was exposed by The Washington Post for misrepresenting about her Jewish origin.
Hundreds attend funeral of Pakistan’s ex-President Musharraf
KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s former President Pervez Musharraf was buried Tuesday in his family’s hometown, the southern port city of Karachi, a day after a special plane transported his body from the United Arab Emirates where he died on the weekend. About 2,500 mourners — including...
Ukraine blitzes 31 ‘elite’ Russian tanks in fresh humiliation for Vladimir Putin
CARNAGE engulfing Russian troops on the Ukraine frontline emerged yesterday in harrowing pictures showing a column of 31 armoured vehicles being blitzed. Chaos is seen engulfing soldiers in Vladimir Putin’s “meat grinder” ranks near the eastern town of Vuhledar, with some crushed by their own tanks as they flee.
Indonesia tsunami video misrepresented as Turkey after earthquake
CLAIM: Video of a tsunami wave crashing against a shoreline and hitting buildings as people run for safety shows Turkey’s shore after Monday’s earthquake. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. This video was shot during a tsunami in Palu, Indonesia, in September 2018. THE FACTS: Misrepresented videos of past disasters...
Video Shows Dad Reuniting With Young Daughter Pulled From Syrian Rubble
More than 6,000 have been killed by the earthquake in Syria and Turkey, and the numbers are expected to rise.
The 10 Most Widely Used Fighter Jets on Earth
Whether establishing air superiority on the battlefield or intercepting incoming enemy aircraft, fighter jets are designed for high speed maneuverability. They are highly expensive pieces of equipment, and as a result they are often built to last. Some fighter jets still in service date back to the 1960s. (This is the U.S. Air Force’s oldest […]
US Military Vehicles With The Most Powerful Engines
It would probably not surprise you that the M1 Abrams tank, 31 of which the U.S. is sending to Ukraine to defend against the Russian invasion, is among the most powerful vehicles in the U.S. military. (Here is how Ukraine’s newly bolstered tank army compares to Russia’s.) To determine the most powerful U.S. military vehicles, […]
The Deadliest Earthquakes in History
Over 11,000 people have been killed in a 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit Turkey and Northern Syria on Monday. Some past earthquakes have been even deadlier.
