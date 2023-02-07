Read full article on original website
Related
KWQC
Discussions on CO2 pipeline ongoing
MCCAUSLAND, Iowa (KWQC) - Members of the McCausland community are engaging in discussions about a proposed CO2 pipeline. The Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement created a forum for McCausland farmers to explain the proposed CO2 pipeline that will stretch from Cedar Rapids, Iowa to Decatur, Illinois, and allow affected farmers to discuss the dangers to their property if the pipeline were installed.
KWQC
Ohio attorney general to lead investigation into reporter’s arrest
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - The Ohio attorney general will be overseeing the investigation into the arrest of a reporter during the governor’s press conference. Columbiana County officials on Friday confirmed Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost will oversee the investigation into the arrest of Evan Lambert. The NewsNation...
KWQC
Beautiful weekend ahead, active week next week
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- YOUR FIRST ALERT FORECAST FROM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST ERIK MAITLAND:. Our Friday night is shaping up to be a chilly one with clear skies and lows in the teens to near 20, although areas with fresh snow on the ground COULD. hit the single digits by...
Comments / 0