MCCAUSLAND, Iowa (KWQC) - Members of the McCausland community are engaging in discussions about a proposed CO2 pipeline. The Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement created a forum for McCausland farmers to explain the proposed CO2 pipeline that will stretch from Cedar Rapids, Iowa to Decatur, Illinois, and allow affected farmers to discuss the dangers to their property if the pipeline were installed.

MCCAUSLAND, IA ・ 1 HOUR AGO